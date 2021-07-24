Reader: I Thought the Point of Punk Was to Suck

^ Keep Westword Free Support Us Local

For decades, Denver has boasted a thriving, scrappy punk scene. Even as giant apartment complexes and condos crush the city's character, kids (and a few older musicians, too) have been forming bands to blast authority, build community and dish out irreverent music.

To document the scene, this week we shared our list of "Thirteen Denver Punk Bands That Don't Suck."

Lots of readers sounded off in response — both about the bands that didn't make the list, and the headline on the story itself. Says Katie:



Who wrote this? First of all, the title is kind of insulting to those listed...and also those who aren’t listed. And although those bands are great, whoever wrote this did not do the footwork.

Comments JD:

I thought the whole point of punk is to suck.



Responds Jason:

There is no punk band that does not suck.

Wonders Kelsey:



No Colfax Speed Queen? No Velveteers? What the fuck.



Suggests Clay:

I know you can't include all the bands, however, I think the Potato Pirates and the trade INS should be on the list.

Notes Dave:



Gotta add the Swifts.



Offers Arielle:



And Dryer Fire! Their show together at Moe's a few weeks ago was awesome!!



Adds Katie

A Little Off, PxPx, SPELLS, Reno Divorce, Zipperz, No Bueno, Colfax Spank, Drink Drank Punk, Poison Politix, Dammit Jim, etc. etc.



Concludes Katie:



Personally suggesting you rewrite that punk-band article.

We'll certainly continue to cover punk bands in the metro area. In the meantime, you can read "Thirteen Denver Punk Bands That Don't Suck" here.

Who do you think we missed? Post a comment or share your thoughts at editorial@westword.com.