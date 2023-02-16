Navigation
Support Us

Denver's independent source of
local news and culture

Concerts

Phish Dick's Is Back, Levitt Pavilion Announces Summer Shows and More Concert Announcements

February 16, 2023 5:00AM

Summer wishes with Phish at Dick's
Summer wishes with Phish at Dick's phish / facebook
Phish Dick's is back! Come celebrate the band's fortieth anniversary at the famous annual Labor Day weekend run of shows returning to Dick's Sporting Goods Park on Thursday, August 31; Friday, September 1; Saturday, September 2; and Sunday, September 3. Tickets will cost $85-$95 for a single day or $340-$380 for a full weekend pass; they go on sale March 3 at 10 a.m.

Levitt Pavilion has begun to announce shows for its outdoor summer concert series, some free and some ticketed. The summer series kicks off on Saturday, May 20, with a free show from the Slackers. Click here to explore the lineup for the rest of the season as it's released.

Here's every new Denver concert announcement:


New Show / On Sale Dates


BALL ARENA
Jason Aldean: Highway Desperado Tour 2023: Sat., Oct. 7, 7:30 p.m., $49.75-$179.75

THE BLACK BOX
Sunday School: Session 001 - EQ: With Instructor: Kial, Sun., Feb. 26, 4 p.m., $30
The Black Box presents: FIGURE (Throwback Set): With Coult-45 and Waylo, Fri., March 3, 9 p.m., $25-$30
ØST: Ømit: With CiCi, WOLFiE FENiX and Girl Wunder, Thu., March 9, 9 p.m., $15-$25
Sub.mission presents: Widow: With Die By The Sword, MOJO and Qilin, Fri., March 10, 9 p.m., $20-$25
Recon DNB present: Coco Bryce:With DJ Scam, LO! and Recon Residents, Sat., March 11, 9 p.m., $25-$30

BLUEBIRD THEATER
The Rock and Roll Playhouse Plays the Music of Phish for Kids: Sat., March 4, 11:30 a.m., $18.50-$20
Southern Avenue: Fri., March 17, 8 p.m., $20-$25
Whitney: With Shannon Lay, Mon., March 20, 8 p.m., $25
Schism (Tool Tribute): With Rally ’Round the Family (Rage Against the Machine Tribute), My Own Summer (Deftones) and Rooster (Alice in Chains Tribute), Fri., March 24, 8 p.m., $22-$23
Damien Jurado: Thu., April 13, 8 p.m., $39-$45
Smash Into Pieces: With Citizen Solider, Fri., April 21, 7 p.m., $20
Cursive (performing Domestica): With Neva Dinova, Sat., April 22, 8 p.m.
Donovan Woods & Henry Jamison: Thu., April 27, 7:30 p.m., $20-$25
Kerala Dust: Violet Drive Tour: Sat., May 6, 8 p.m., $20
Wild Child: End of the World Tour: With Próxima Parada, Thu., May 11, 8 p.m.; Fri., May 12, 8 p.m., $30
Fenne Lily & Christian Lee Hutson: Sat., May 20, 9 p.m., $20.95
Y La Bamba: Tue., May 23, 8 p.m., $22.50
Gasoline Lollipops: Fri., May 26, 8 p.m., $20
Sam Burchfield & The Scoundrels & Of Good Nature: With Cousin Curtiss, Sat., June 3, 8 p.m., $20

CERVANTES' MASTERPIECE BALLROOM/OTHER SIDE
Freddie Dredd: Tue., Feb. 21, 8 p.m
Felly: Goodmorning Broken World Tour: With ThankGod4Cody, Fri., May 5, 8 p.m., $27.50-$152.50

DICK'S SPORTING GOODS PARK
Phish: Thu., Aug. 31, 7:30 p.m.; Fri., Sept. 1, 7:30 p.m.; Sat., Sept. 2, 7:30 p.m.; Sun., Sept. 3, 7:30 p.m., $85-$380

ENIGMA BAZAAR
Ghosts of Glaciers: With ABANDONS and Brother Saturn Show, Fri., Feb. 24, 7 p.m., $10
Time After Time: BAD ASS 80’s Burlesque Show: Fri., March 10, 6:30 p.m., $15
Dead Gowns: With Honey Blazer, Sat., March 25, 7 p.m., $10
Dylan Kishner Band: With Kirkos, Thu., May 4, 7 p.m., $10
Sunken Signals: With Riding Carpets and Sour Magic, Sat., May 6, 7 p.m., $7

FIDDLER'S GREEN AMPHITHEATRE
Ghost: Re-Imperatour U.S.A.: With Amon Amarth, Tue., Aug. 8, 7:30 p.m., $29.50-$149

FILLMORE AUDITORIUM
Electric Callboy: Tekkno World Tour 2023: Sun., Sept. 3, 6 p.m., $34.50-$64.50

FOX THEATRE
NELLY + Santa Ana Rodeo: For the Ability Experience Charity: With Nakos B2B Dagan, Fri., March 10, 9 p.m., $15-$18
Futurebirds: With The Texas Gentlemen, Thu., March 30, 9 p.m., $27.50-$32.50

GLOBE HALL
Zan Fiskum: With Lauren Frihauf and Devan Blake Jones, Wed., March 15, 8 p.m., $15
Goodbye Aurora: With Bury Mia, The Nova Kicks and Keep Me Speechless, Fri., March 17, 9 p.m., $15
Sell Farm: With Sky Creature, French Kettle Station and Pink Lady Monster, Wed., March 29, 8 p.m., $14
Drown Your Boots: With Lonely Choir and Seth Slay, Thu., March 30, 8 p.m., $15
Dead Lifeboat: With Vudu Sunshine, High Country Heartbreakers and Tupelo Honey, Sun., April 2, 4 p.m., $12
Jake Zimma: With Hutty, Fri., April 14, 9 p.m., $15
Matthew Logan Vasquez: With Parker Gispert, Thu., April 20, 8 p.m., $20
Annie DiRusso: With Hannah Cole, Sun., June 18, 8 p.m., $20
Andrew Duhon: Thu., July 20, 8 p.m., $20

HI-DIVE
Bad Acid: With DJ Nico Tobon & DJ WNGDU, Fri., March 3, 9 p.m., $10
The Femme Underground: A Concert Benefiting Haseya Advocate Program: With Suspended, Plasma Canvas and Ipecac, Thu., March 16, 8 p.m., $15
Messiahvore (album release show): With Cobranoid, Lost Relics and Moon Pussy, Sat., April 8, 9 p.m., $12-$15
Dead Congregation: With Predatory Light, Black Curse and Many Blessings, Sun., April 16, 8 p.m., $22-$25
Overdose: With Love Gang, Fast Eddy and Total Cult, Fri., April 28, 9 p.m., $15-$18
Buffalo Nichols: With DBUK, Sat., April 29, 9 p.m., $15-$18
Spotlights: With Rile and Grief Ritual, Wed., May 3, 8 p.m., $13-$15
Sarah Shook & the Disarmers: With Porlolo, Sun., May 28, 8 p.m., $20-$22
Los Shadows: With Ritmo Cascabel and Los Narwhals, Sat., June 3, 9 p.m., $15-$18
REZN: With Grivo and Oryx, Fri., July 7, 9 p.m., $15-$18

LARIMER LOUNGE
Tonguebyte: With Fun Machine and Navarro, Sun., March 5, 4 p.m., $14
Golden Features: Sat., March 11, 9 p.m., $25
Young Franco’s Spring Tour: Fri., April 28, 8 p.m., $10-$18

LEVITT PAVILION
The Slackers: Sun., May 7, 7 p.m., free
Garbage and Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds: With Metric, Thu., June 15, 6:30 p.m., $29.50-$149.50
An Evening With CAKE: Fri., June 23, 8 p.m., $55-$70
Cavetown: Bittersweet Daze: With mxmtoon, Ricky Montgomery and grentperez, Wed., July 26, 5:30 p.m., $49-$89
Yellowcard: Celebrating 20 Years of Ocean Avenue: With Anberlin, This Wild Life and Emo Nite Brooklyn, Tue., Aug. 8, 6 p.m.

LOADED
Kody Must Die!: Kody Little Birthday Show: Sat., April 8, 8 p.m., $10

LOST LAKE LOUNGE
Los Toms: With Dry Ice and The Crooked Rugs, Fri., March 10, 9 p.m., $15
S.G. Goodman: With Marina Allen, Sat., March 11, 9 p.m.
AC/CO Mile High Voltage: With Back Stabbath and SEATE4EVR, Wed., March 15, 8 p.m., $14
Boot Juice: Thu., March 16, 8 p.m., $15
Sunnnner: With Indecisive. Sybil Attack, killkillbitebite, The Red Scare and Water on the Thirsty Ground, Sat., March 18, 8 p.m., $15
Theo Kandel: Sun., March 26, 8 p.m., $18
Friko: Thu., April 6, 8 p.m., $14
Citrus: With Big Pinch, On the Dot and SEMPAR, Sun., April 9, 4 p.m., $14
Carver Commodore: With The Keeps and Tiny Tomboy, Tue., April 11, 8 p.m., $12
Pretty in Punk: With Amaryllis and Neon Noir, Thu., May 25, 8 p.m., $14

MARQUIS THEATER
Club 90s Presents: BTS Army Rave Night: Sat., March 4, 8:30 p.m., $18-$20
Telly's Spring Break Summer Session: Sat., March 18, 7 p.m., $20
Trash Panda: Pandamonium Tour: Thu., May 18, 7 p.m., $18
Mareux: Fri., May 26, 7 p.m., $17
Nekrogoblikon: "The Goblin Mode Tour": With Inferi, Aether Realm and Hunt the Dinosaur, Thu., June 8, 6 p.m., $20

MERCURY CAFE
Indie 102.3 Presents: Especial: [Ballroom] with Jozer G, Y la Fiesta, Fruta Brutal and Leon de las Florez, Fri., Feb. 17, 8 p.m., $15-$18
Sour Magic: Fri., March 17, 8 p.m., $10

MISSION BALLROOM
303 Day: With 3OH!3, The Maine, Joey Valence and Brae, Fri., March 3, 8 p.m., $30.03-$79.50
Vintage Culture: With Kerri Chandler and Bora Uzer, Sat., April 8, 8 p.m., $29.95-$75
A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie: Thu., April 27, 8 p.m.; Fri., April 28, 8 p.m., $39.50-$79.50
Death Grips: Tue., May 9, 8 p.m., $39.95-$75
Future Islands: With Deeper, Wed., May 17, 8 p.m.

NUMBER 38
National Margarita Day: With DJ Miggy, Wed., Feb. 22, 6 p.m., free
Hand Turkey: With Creekbed, Fri., Feb. 24, 6:30 p.m., free
Jeremiah Tall: With El Dolor, Sat., Feb. 25, 6 p.m., free
Cross Eyed Jim: With Ben Rafferty, Sun., Feb. 26, 3 p.m., free
Indie 102.3 Presents: 303 Day: With hellocentral, blankslate and 2MX2, Fri., March 3, 6 p.m., free

OGDEN THEATRE
Snow Tha Product: Thu., April 13, 8 p.m., $29.95-$79.95
Masked Wolf: Nothings Free Tour: Sun., April 30, 7:30 p.m., $29.50-$65.50
Lovejoy: Across the Pond Tour: Wed., May 24, 8 p.m., $25-$30
Valentino Khan: Fri., June 2, 9 p.m., $25-$85

OPHELIA'S ELECTRIC SOAPBOX
The High Hawks: Sat., May 6, 9 p.m., $20-$25

RED ROCKS AMPHITHEATRE
Dermot Kennedy: The Sonder Tour: Mon., May 15, 7:30 p.m.; Tue., May 16, 7:30 p.m., $69-$200
Whiskey Myers: With Whitey Morgan and Ray Wylie Hubbard (6/14), with The Record Company and Brent Cobb (6/15), Wed., June 14, 6:30 p.m.; Thu., June 15, 6:30 p.m., $48.95-$68.95
Blues Traveler: With Railroad Earth and North Mississippi Allstars, Tue., July 4, 6 p.m., $46.75-$75
Tedeschi Trucks Band: With Vincent Neil Emerson, Fri., July 28, 7 p.m.; Sat., July 29, 7 p.m., $56.50
Vance Joy: In Our Own Sweet Time Tour: With Dan Sultan, Sun., Aug. 27, 7 p.m., $49.95-$85
Duran Duran: Future Past Tour: With Bastille, Nile Rodgers and CHIC, Mon., Aug. 28, 7 p.m.; Tue., Aug. 29, 7 p.m.
Steve Miller Band: Mon., Sept. 11, 7:30 p.m., $49.95-$99.95

ROXY ON BROADWAY
Cleo Jetner: Fri., Feb. 17, 6 p.m., free
The MSSNG: With Zealot and Seth Beamer (Solo Set), Fri., Feb. 17, 9 p.m., $12-$15
Abbigale Dawn: Sat., Feb. 18, 6 p.m., free
May Be Fern: With Team Nonexistent and Birdnest, Sat., Feb. 18, 9 p.m., $10
MARDI GRAS Swing At The Roxy: With Dizzy With A Dame, Thu., Feb. 23, 7 p.m., $12
Garden Gnomes: Fri., Feb. 24, 6 p.m., free
Coastless Creatives Presents: Nicki Walters: With Winston Williams and iies, Fri., Feb. 24, 9 p.m., $15-$18
Charlie Rae: Sat., Feb. 25, 6 p.m., free
Elijah Petty & the Part Times: With Jake Hollier, Fri., March 3, 9 p.m., $10
Racyne Parker: Sat., March 4, 6 p.m., free
Slidewok: With Tonewood String Band and Scott Slay, Sat., March 4, 9 p.m., $10-$12

SKYLARK LOUNGE
Al Olender: Thu., March 2, 8 p.m., $15
The Senators: With Hanna Haas, Wed., March 15, 8 p.m., $10-$13
Wet Nights: EP Release Show: With Wave Decay, Mosina and DJ Funk Hunk, Fri., March 24, 9 p.m., $12
Airiel: With Wave Decay and Shadows Tranquil, Mon., March 27, 8 p.m., $15
Camp Saint Helene: With Uhl, Tue., March 28, 8 p.m., $10-$13
Homebody: With Magnolia Grove and Grimmly, Sat., April 1, 9 p.m., $10-$12
Holy Pinto: With These Hands, Mon., April 10, 8 p.m., $8-$10
Andy Monely: With Roger Green and Joe Sampson, Sat., April 15, 8 p.m., $12-$15
Deeper: Fri., May 12, 9 p.m., $15

SUMMIT MUSIC HALL
The Frickashinas: With Counterpunch, No Bueno! and Egoista, Sat., April 15, 7 p.m., $12

Have events you want included on this list? Send the details to [email protected] Looking for more to do? Visit the Westword calendar.
KEEP WESTWORD FREE... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.

Trending Music

Latest Stories

Keep Scrolling or Click to Read:
More

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation