Reader: Rolling Stones Prove That Time Truly Waits for Some People

Very impressive show by the Stones. I can’t believe at eighty they can still rock like that.

All-time best rock-and-roll band in the world! Amazing show, beautiful night!



So time truly waits for some people.

Nice job, Mick, poking fun at how ridiculous Boebert is. Mick Jagger is not only charming, he's the best front person in the world!!!

Love it! And the Stones did tear it up. Not sure how much their fans love the Chilly Water, but they needed it. Live a little!



We were getting soaked with water and then the Widespread Panic guys behind us (with the water bottles) explained the “Chilly Water” thing. We loved it!



The Stones met and exceeded all expectations. WSP, on the other hand, I found to be monotonous and boring, as every song sounded the same, and John Bell has a horrible voice (sorry, WSP fans).

Maybe next time don’t show up so early for the opening act if you don’t know what to expect. WSP has a huge following, which you clearly know nothing about.

Both bands were spectacular! Different generations of fans and musicians. It's all about the music. One of the greatest shows ever. My seventh for the Stones; they get better every time. And the production was so good!



One more thing. Everyone was so happy!

When Mick Jagger arrived in Denver for the Rolling Stones show at Empower Field on June 20, he went on a "walk down memory lane" to the Denver Coliseum, where the legendary rock band played its first Mile High concert in 1965. "There was a weird smell," Jagger told the captivated audience. "I don't know if it's the Purina cat food — or was it Lauren Boebert vaping?"The Stones have just a few dates left on the Hackney Diamonds tour, which marks the band's 47th outing since it formed more than six decades ago. A few weeks after the tour wraps up, Jagger will turn 81 years old. But in the meantime, he definitely isn't showing his age, notes Emily Ferguson, who reviewed the show that included Widespread Panic as an opening act.And in their comments on the Westword Facebook post of Ferguson's review, readers definitely agreed that this show was one for the ages. All ages. Says Michael:Adds Nancy:Suggests Kathy:Says Jason:Responds Tim:Adds Eric:Says Mark:Replies Jamie:Concludes Laura: