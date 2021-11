Thanksgiving Eve Parties, Shows and Events

Thanksgiving Eve has long been one of the busiest bar nights of the year, as people greet returning friends and get a jump on the holidays.Here are some of the best Thanksgiving Eve parties and events this year:The Thanksgiving Eve All Black Attire Party returns for its eighth year with three parties under one roof, featuring seven DJs and hosted by New Orleans rapper August Alsina A pre-Thanksgiving hip-hop party with B-Down , M.I.C., Reggo, Mr. Turn Up, Tha Capt and more.An LGBTQ Thanksgiving Eve extravaganza with music by DJT as well as industry and drink specials. VIP table and bottle service are available.A high-octane celebration with live music from Colorado cumbia band Grupo Kaoba, Latin beats by DJ Sebas, drink specials and dancing.Denver electronic/hip-hop act Reverb and the Verse plays hits, cuts and beats from the duo's tenth and final album.The Church continues its long-running Trancegiving tradition with German trance legend Paul van Dyk ; Hungarian DJ Sunny Lax opens.