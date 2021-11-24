Support Us

Thanksgiving Eve Parties, Shows and Events

November 24, 2021 6:50AM

Paul van Dyk headlines this year's Trancegiving at The Church.
Thanksgiving Eve has long been one of the busiest bar nights of the year, as people greet returning friends and get a jump on the holidays.

Here are some of the best Thanksgiving Eve parties and events this year:
Black Attire Party: Welcome to Rio
Temple Denver, 8 p.m.
$50-$150
The Thanksgiving Eve All Black Attire Party returns for its eighth year with three parties under one roof, featuring seven DJs and hosted by New Orleans rapper August Alsina.

Drunks Giving Eve Pre-Party
Herman's Hideaway, 7 p.m.
$15
A pre-Thanksgiving hip-hop party with B-Down, M.I.C., Reggo, Mr. Turn Up, Tha Capt and more.

Get Basted
Tracks, 9 p.m.
Free
An LGBTQ Thanksgiving Eve extravaganza with music by DJT as well as industry and drink specials. VIP table and bottle service are available.
Pre-Thanksgiving Cumbia Party
La Rumba, 9 p.m.
$15
A high-octane celebration with live music from Colorado cumbia band Grupo Kaoba, Latin beats by DJ Sebas, drink specials and dancing.

Thanksgiving Eve with Reverb and the Verse
Bonacquisti Wine Company, 7 p.m.
Free
Denver electronic/hip-hop act Reverb and the Verse plays hits, cuts and beats from the duo's tenth and final album.

Trancegiving: Paul van Dyk
The Church, 9 p.m.
$30
The Church continues its long-running Trancegiving tradition with German trance legend Paul van Dyk; Hungarian DJ Sunny Lax opens.
