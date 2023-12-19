Swallow Hill Announces New Winter and Spring 2024 Concerts

We're still two weeks away from the new year, but if you've already resolved to get out and hear more music, Swallow Hill just announced an updated concert calendar for winter and spring 2024.
After hosting more than 9,300 people at on-site concerts in 2023, Swallow Hill has an impressive array of shows and artists booked for its stages at 71 East Yale Avenue next year. The lineup (so far) includes:
Saturday, January 13: On a Winter’s Night, featuring Cliff Eberhardt, John Gorka, Lucy Kaplansky & Patty Larkin
Saturday, January 20: Jews Do Jews, with Colorado musicians who happen to be Jewish covering their favorite songwriters who also happen to be Jewish!
Friday, January 26: Robyn Hitchcock, alternative rock godfather
Saturday, February 10: Valentine's Day with Dakota Blonde
Sunday, February 18: The Tim O’Brien Band
Friday, March 8: Alasdair Fraser & Natalie Haas
Saturday, March 16: 30th Annual St. Patrick's Day Concert with Gobs O’Phun
Sunday, March 17: Reverie Road. While the lineup is new, the tradition is the same.
From now through December 25, Swallow Hill is offering discounts to select shows in January and February. Get tickets and find out more here.