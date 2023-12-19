Music News Swallow Hill Announces New Winter and Spring 2024 Concerts Robyn Hitchcock, Tim O'Brien Band and more! By Westword Staff December 19, 2023 Robyn Hitchcock returns on January 26. Courtesy Swallow Hill

After hosting more than 9,300 people at on-site concerts in 2023, Swallow Hill has an impressive array of shows and artists booked for its stages at 71 East Yale Avenue next year. The lineup (so far) includes:



Saturday, January 13: On a Winter’s Night, featuring Cliff Eberhardt, John Gorka, Lucy Kaplansky & Patty Larkin



Saturday, January 20: Jews Do Jews, with Colorado musicians who happen to be Jewish covering their favorite songwriters who also happen to be Jewish!



Friday, January 26: Robyn Hitchcock, alternative rock godfather



Saturday, February 10: Valentine's Day with Dakota Blonde



Sunday, February 18: The Tim O’Brien Band



Friday, March 8: Alasdair Fraser & Natalie Haas



Saturday, March 16: 30th Annual St. Patrick's Day Concert with Gobs O’Phun



Sunday, March 17: Reverie Road. While the lineup is new, the tradition is the same.



From now through December 25, Swallow Hill is offering discounts to select shows in January and February. Get tickets and find out more here