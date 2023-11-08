The Best Places to See Live Music on South Broadway

Denver’s live-music scene has a lot to offer, and many of the city’s most reputable venues can be found in the Baker neighborhood along South Broadway. The area, long home to a slew of eclectic restaurants, bars and unique shops, stands at the southern edge of downtown Denver and offers a walkable area with a number of live-music venues to choose from. It's where the Underground Music Showcase happens every year, with sets from local and national musicians at venues and on stages along the thoroughfare, and where the new DIY experimental-rock festival, Ghost Canyon Fest, decided to make its debut this past summer. So whether you’re seeking big shows from your favorite touring acts or up-and-comers in the local scene, South Broadway is a great place to look.
Equally worthy of note — and repeat visits — are a couple of venues located a little farther south on Broadway, beyond that walkable stretch. We've included them in the highlights below, all listed in alphabetical order:
3263 South Broadway, Englewood
The Gothic is located a little farther afield, in Englewood, but it's definitely one of the more iconic venues on South Broadway. Just beyond Eastman Avenue, you’ll find the beautiful Art Deco-styled theater, a historic venue with a max capacity of 1,100. The Gothic hosts a wide range of larger acts beneath a swath of colorful early-twentieth-century decorations. It also has an excellent wraparound balcony that makes it easy to grab a drink and watch the show from above at almost any angle, in case you’d rather sit than stand.
The Gothic has been home to several notable touring acts over the years. But it was originally built as a movie theater in the 1920s, and was the first in the area to show talking movies. It became a porn theater in its later years before closing in the ’80s. That's also when it first became a music venue, with rock bands mounting covert shows there, including Nirvana, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Soundgarden, Sonic Youth, Skinny Puppy and more. It was bought in 1997 by two businessmen looking to turn it into a Christian event center; when that didn't pan out, Steve Schalk purchased the space in ’98 and converted it into a music venue. AEG bought the venue last year after doing its booking for ten years, and with that entertainment company's support, it will remain a Denver staple for years to come.
Herman's Hideaway
1578 South Broadway
Herman’s Hideaway is also a bit farther south, but it's right by a great dive, TrashHawk Tavern, and offers multiple shows a week for local and smaller touring bands across genres. Herman's is a divey bar itself, and houses a partially wooded interior and a large, open room with a full stage. The independently run space has been open since 1962 and has hosted live music since 1982. It's rumored to be the home of Phish’s first show in Denver, and it’s one of the city’s longest-running venues.
Today you can see a broad range of musical acts at Herman’s, with just about everything from country, hip-hop and folk to heavier genres like rock, punk, metal and more. Most concerts have a cover charge, but you can also find the occasional free show or event if you’re on a budget.
7 South Broadway
This South Broadway classic has been active since 2003, hosting up-and-coming touring and local acts in its divey yet charming 285-capacity room. The hi-dive comprises a narrow room with a bar, pool table, photo booth and more, along with an additional room that houses the stage and a long, open standing area. The two spaces are vaguely divided by a half wall and a table or two, allowing audience members to watch shows from either room.
You can expect to see a wide range of touring and local bands at the hi-dive, which welcomes all genres, from post-punk, punk, hard rock and metal to electronic, folk, Americana and much, much more. Those looking for a hip dive bar with an impressive event lineup will find it at the hi-dive, which showcases live music for 21+ show-goers almost every night of the week.
60 South Broadway
Last month, a water main buried in front of HQ burst, causing significant flooding to the venue. HQ has been forced to shut down temporarily and has rebooked many of its shows at other locations; the owners hope to reopen it sometime in early 2024. You can support the venue’s campaign to fix the water damage here.
And you should, because it's unequivocally one of the best South Broadway venues. After 3 Kings Tavern closed during the early COVID-19 pandemic, HQ opened in 2020 in the same space. Rated Best New Club in these pages in 2021, the venue hosts a combination of shows for 21-and-up audiences and those sixteen or eighteen and up, either in the venue’s basement venue, HQ Underground, or on the main level.
The venue has a capacity of about 250 people, hosting local and touring shows, dance parties, DJs, drag shows and more almost every night of the week. Its bathrooms are also significantly cleaner and more comfortable than those at most of Denver’s small- to mid-sized dive bars, in case a bad bathroom is a deal-breaker for you.
554 South Broadway
Formerly known as Syntax Physic Opera, the Roxy opened under new owners in 2019. Now offering a retro look, 1920s-inspired cocktails, and a food menu with small plates, Roxy on Broadway is a great stop for a drink and a local show. It also boasts a small outdoor patio with garage-style doors, a low-ceiling speakeasy room in the basement and local art covering the walls.
As an all-ages venue, Roxy on Broadway is small but offers a casual spot for local bands, solo musicians, comedy, open-mics and other comfy nighttime events. If you’re looking for open-mic nights, jams, DJ events or other small-scale musical events, the Roxy may also be a good choice, featuring events three or four nights a week — including a weekly Brunch event on Sundays.
140 South Broadway
After reopening under the co-ownership of Nathaniel Rateliff in 2022, the 21+ bar and venue Skylark Lounge revamped its upstairs into a hip, premier 75-person room dubbed the Bobcat Club. From the room’s checkerboard floor to its vintage booths, the Skylark's upstairs space is an intimate and cozy venue with its own bar, where you can catch a variety of rising touring acts.
You'll also see bands from Denver and Colorado in general, offering unique bills that you’d be hard-pressed to find anywhere else. Although Skylark threw shows in its downstairs space before reopening, the improved upstairs space is where most concerts take place these days. However, if you’re hoping to go to Vinyl Nights or just shoot some pool and have a drink on the patio, the downstairs room at Skylark Lounge is a solid option.