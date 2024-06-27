Neil Young and Crazy Horse Cancel Remaining Tour Dates

Neil Young and Crazy Horse announced on June 26 that they are canceling the remaining dates on their Love Earth Tour, which was slated to come to Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre on July 31.
The musicians made the statement on Neil Young's website. "The Love Earth Tour has been a great experience for us so far. GREAT AUDIENCES AND MUSIC. WE HAVE HAD A BLAST!," it reads.
"When a couple of us got sick after Detroit's Pine Knob, we had to stop. We are still not fully recovered, so sadly our great tour will have a big unplanned break," the statement continues. "We will try to play some of the dates we miss as time passes when we are ready to rock again! We know many of you made travel plans and we apologize for the inconvenience. Thanks for your understanding and patience. Health is # 1. We want to stay and do more shows and more albums for you.... and for us. With love and thanks to all of you from Crazy Horse..... Neil, Micah, Ralph and Billy."
The sixteen-date tour, which began in San Diego on April 25, came on the heels of the release of F**KING UP!, the collaborative album that dropped in April. In May, two dates had to be postponed, with Young's website again citing illness as the cause.
The last time Young played in Colorado was in 2016 in Telluride, where he owns a home as well as a studio. The album Colorado that was recorded there marked the end of a seven-year hiatus, which followed his previous Red Rocks appearance in 2012.
