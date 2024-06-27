 Neil Young and Crazy Horse Cancel Remaining Tour Dates, Denver Concert | Westword
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Neil Young and Crazy Horse Cancel Remaining Tour Dates

"When a couple of us got sick after Detroit's Pine Knob, we had to stop," reads a statement on Neil Young's website.
June 27, 2024
Neil Young and Crazy Horse at their 2012 Red Rocks show.
Neil Young and Crazy Horse at their 2012 Red Rocks show. Eric Gruneisen
Share this:
Neil Young and Crazy Horse announced on June 26 that they are canceling the remaining dates on their Love Earth Tour, which was slated to come to Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre on July 31.

The musicians made the statement on Neil Young's website. "The Love Earth Tour has been a great experience for us so far. GREAT AUDIENCES AND MUSIC. WE HAVE HAD A BLAST!," it reads.

"When a couple of us got sick after Detroit's Pine Knob, we had to stop. We are still not fully recovered, so sadly our great tour will have a big unplanned break," the statement continues. "We will try to play some of the dates we miss as time passes when we are ready to rock again! We know many of you made travel plans and we apologize for the inconvenience. Thanks for your understanding and patience. Health is # 1. We want to stay and do more shows and more albums for you.... and for us. With love and thanks to all of you from Crazy Horse..... Neil, Micah, Ralph and Billy."

The sixteen-date tour, which began in San Diego on April 25, came on the heels of the release of F**KING UP!, the collaborative album that dropped in April. In May, two dates had to be postponed, with Young's website again citing illness as the cause.

The last time Young played in Colorado was in 2016 in Telluride, where he owns a home as well as a studio. The album Colorado that was recorded there marked the end of a seven-year hiatus, which followed his previous Red Rocks appearance in 2012.

Fiddler's has many more concerts to look forward to this season, and you can find more Denver concerts on our concert calendar.
BEFORE YOU GO...
Can you help us continue to share our stories? Since the beginning, Westword has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver — and we'd like to keep it that way. Our members allow us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
Emily Ferguson has been the music and culture editor atWestword since November 2021. In her role, Emily writes and edits profiles of local and national musicians, previews of upcoming performances and guides to the best of Denver’s entertainment scene. Her previous work experience includes contributing to the arts sections of the Wall Street Journal, The Spectator and the Free Beacon. While attending the College of Charleston, Emily was a fire performer and worked at music festivals.
Contact: Emily Ferguson
Rolling Stones and Widespread Panic Review: The Legendary Rockers Prove Age Is Irrelevant

Concert Reviews

Rolling Stones and Widespread Panic Review: The Legendary Rockers Prove Age Is Irrelevant

By Emily Ferguson
André 3000 Adds Denver Stop to His Fall 2024 U.S. Tour

Music News

André 3000 Adds Denver Stop to His Fall 2024 U.S. Tour

By Jack Spiegel
Noah Kahan Packs Fiddler's Green for Two-Night Run: Photos

Concert Reviews

Noah Kahan Packs Fiddler's Green for Two-Night Run: Photos

By Brandon Johnson
This Denver Metal Band Has Gotten the Big Break Most Groups Dream of

Local Music

This Denver Metal Band Has Gotten the Big Break Most Groups Dream of

By Justin Criado
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation