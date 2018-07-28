 


A buoyant Drake played in Denver October 1-2, 2016.
A buoyant Drake played in Denver October 1-2, 2016.
Miles Chrisinger

Reader: Who Cares If Drake Cancelled Except for Teenage Girls?

Westword Staff | July 28, 2018 | 6:22am
AA

Drake and Migos cancelled their Denver concerts this weekend. "In order to deliver the high standard tour experience our fans expect and deserve, we have made the necessary decision to slightly adjust the beginning of the Aubrey & the Three Migos tour schedule," said Drake's spokesperson, without offering further explanation.

Rumors spread across the internet that the cancellation had something to do with the Friday, July 20, arrest of Migos member Offset – a mere ten days after his daughter was born.

Whatever the reason, readers had plenty of opinions about the scrapped dates, and shared them on social media. Brian writes:

Stay away! 

T Spencer offers his take on the Offset arrest:

Nobody would miss Offset. I promise. 

But Azita laments:

It is so sad. My teenage girls bought their tickets to take a five-hour flight to Toronto to see Drake. They are so upset.

Jonathan is less than sympathetic to those girls:

Those poor girls... imagine investing so much time, money, and effort into... Drake. Poor things.

Sorrel notes:

Rappers are so fucking bad about this type of shit.

And Ernie asks:

Who fucking cares?????

Read on for more of our coverage of cancelled concerts.

Drake won't be in town this weekend.
Drake won't be in town this weekend.
Miles Chrisinger

"Drake and Migos Reschedule Tour Dates, Postpone Denver Concerts"

Elephant Revival performed at Red Rocks on May 20 but cancelled most of its 2018 tour.
Elephant Revival performed at Red Rocks on May 20 but cancelled most of its 2018 tour.
Aaron Thackeray

"Elephant Revival Cancels Concerts, Goes on Hiatus After Eleven Years"

Bruno Mars bowed out.
Bruno Mars bowed out.
Brandon Marshall

"Seriously, Bruno Mars? You're Canceling on Denver, Too?"

Justin Bieber in concert.
Justin Bieber in concert.
Miles Chrisinger

"Denver Beliebers, Mourn! Justin Bieber Cancels His World Tour"

While new dates have been announced for some of the cancelled shows, there is no word yet regarding when Drake will be back in Denver.

Tickets for the original shows will be honored at the new dates (assuming Denver gets new dates), and refunds will be offered at point of purchase, according to a statement from the promoter. Drake himself has yet to make a comment.

What do you think about the number of cancelled shows in Denver? Post a comment, or send an email to editorial@westword.com.

