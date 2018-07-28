Reader: Who Cares If Drake Cancelled Except for Teenage Girls?

Drake and Migos cancelled their Denver concerts this weekend. "In order to deliver the high standard tour experience our fans expect and deserve, we have made the necessary decision to slightly adjust the beginning of the Aubrey & the Three Migos tour schedule," said Drake's spokesperson, without offering further explanation.

Rumors spread across the internet that the cancellation had something to do with the Friday, July 20, arrest of Migos member Offset – a mere ten days after his daughter was born.

Whatever the reason, readers had plenty of opinions about the scrapped dates, and shared them on social media. Brian writes:

