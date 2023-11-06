 Enigma Bazaar in Denver Closes for "Foreseeable Future" | Westword
Enigma Bazaar Closes for "Foreseeable Future"

"We are in shock and saddened to bring you this news."
November 6, 2023
Enigma Bazaar opened in September 2021.
Art bar and performance space Enigma Bazaar announced on November 6 that it would be closed "for the foreseeable future" after losing its liquor liability insurance.

"To our supporters and patrons: We are in shock and saddened to bring you this news," reads a statement posted to the business's website and social media. "Enigma Bazaar will be closing down and cancelling all programming for the foreseeable future due to losing our liquor liability insurance. We don't have a lot of information right now and we are busy trying to let everyone know who has an upcoming show here. We will continue to post updates as we gather more information. If you have a show/event booked here, you will receive an email in the next few days about the cancellation."

In the Instagram caption, Enigma Bazaar adds: "Thank you for all of your support for the last two years. We hope this is not a permanent end, but we don't have many answers right now. ... It's eclipse season for sure."

Enigma Bazaar opened at 4923 West 38th Avenue in September 2021 after co-owners Autumn Eggleton, Carly Howard, Chad Howard and Christine Samar took over the space previously occupied by Ziggies, a longtime blues club.

“Our concept is to provide a space where people can meet, be inspired and experience art, music and performance in new ways,” Eggleton told us at the time. “We are trying to design an environment that is welcoming and focused on exploration.”
Enigma Bazaar was a magical music and arts venue on West 38th Avenue.
Jesse Santana
And that's what they did. Enigma became a stalwart in the burgeoning immersive arts scene, and welcomed live music acts, art shows, circus performance and more. But now all of those events will have to move...or be canceled altogether.

The venue has not yet provided more information on the loss of its liquor liability insurance, or where upcoming shows will be relocated.

This post will be updated as we get more information.
