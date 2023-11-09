This New Event Is Bringing International Vibes to Denver Dance Floors

Vinyl-listening bar ESP HiFi, which opened in 2021, is just starting to stretch beyond its "best-kept-secret" status. Inspired by Japanese jazz bars (called kissa) and listening culture, it's a candle-lit, record-filled oasis, where the music selection and sound quality are just as good as its excellent tea, whiskey and wine lists.
Owned by audiophiles Mitchell Foster, William Minter and Jordan Hubner (who also serves as general manager), the music-based bar is expanding its reach with Remote Viewing, which aims to bring ESP's high-quality listening experience to a wider audience by hosting off-site events and parties with a mix of local and international DJ talent.
Remote Viewing will kick off in a big way on Saturday, November 11, at Invisible City, the new membership-based club at 941 Santa Fe Drive, with a showcase of Japanese underground electronic label Mule Musiq, welcoming Tokyo-based founder Toshiya Kawasaki to Denver for a party that will stretch into the wee hours of the morning. While Invisible City members will receive perks (and possible free tickets), non-members are able to purchase tickets to the show here.
Among other themes, the new concept harks back to the late-night scenes that gave electronic music its start. "We're using a hi-fi four-point system, as used at the legendary Dave Mancuso loft parties in NYC in the ’70s and ’80s," says Hubner, referring to an arrangement of speakers that completely suffuses a space. "These parties were the birthplace for forward-thinking DJ communities [and] social progression, and ultimately shaped dance culture and ethos for the past three generations. The loft also inspired other iconic spaces like the Gallery, Studio 54 and the Warehouse."
Headliner Kawasaki, who will play at ESP from 10 to 11 p.m. before heading over to Invisible City, also happens to be a significant influence. In addition to his nu-disco label, he runs his own listening bar, called Studio Mule, in Tokyo's crowded Shibuya nightlife district. Hubner and the team first met him on one of their research trips to Japan, while they were soaking up the unique ambience of the area to inspire their vision for ESP HiFi.
"It was intriguing to see owner/operators in their element," Hubner recalls, describing it as "more than just an occupation, but a state of play, where music and simple, humble service are given in the highest and most honest regard."
"We loved Studio Mule," Foster says, citing Kawasaki's taste in natural wines as well as music. "There was something very alluring about my experience at Studio Mule," Hubner adds, "and I thought of how cool it would be to bring Toshiya to ESP if the opportunity arose."
As luck would have it, during the lead-up to Remote Viewing's debut, Hubner says he "noticed [Kawasaki] was going to be in NYC doing a showcase with Pioneerworks and Public Records, so it ended up being good timing."
Kawasaki will be joined on Saturday by a diverse selection of artists, led by recent Mule Musiq addition Soos, a Mexico City DJ and producer who's earned recognition as a resident performer for that city's acclaimed "Sunday Sunday" parties. Soos recently finished a European tour and dropped his first physical release, an EP titled Mundo Cute. Mule Musiq describes the record as one side "’90s ground beat, breakbeat and obscure sound" and one side "underground vibe deep house." Hubner says Soos's sound is "hard to pin down, yet easy to groove to."
Remote Viewing is also highlighting local talent on Saturday with support from Nico Tobón and Zach Cowie. Tobón, who will provide the opening set, is a member of local all-vinyl DJ collective Weird Touch, as well as a leader in the Miami- and Denver-based community music showcase Safe Sound. Weird Touch specializes in "dark disco, indie dance and weird house"; Hubner says to expect Tobón to provide "warm, dubby and tripped-out groovers to set the tone for the evening."
Cowie, a recent addition to the ESP house DJ crew, will spin a wide range of records in Invisible City's "Chill-Out Room." He's quite the catch— an Emmy-nominated music supervisor who has worked for music labels such as Subpop, Touch and Go, Light in the Attic and Drag City. Cowie is also a specialist in building out custom hi-fi setups, which is how he originally made the Denver connection.
"We met Zach while doing our research for ESP," explains Foster. "We initially hired him to assist with the buildout of ESP's system and continued to collaborate with him on various projects. ... He recently made the decision to move to Denver in August to join the ESP team more full-time. Zach has been hugely influential to our sound and music direction."
His set on Saturday will provide ravers with a "proper dance floor recharge by way of ambient, world, avant and downtempo," says Foster.
Orisons landworks art event in the San Luis Valley with Black Cube, and more recently, our Desert Reef Hot Springs focused-listening events.
"It's been really amazing and inspiring for us to share an elevated sound experience with a new audience in different landscapes and conditions," he adds.
Now that Remote Viewing is rolling, Hubner says the goal is to keep expanding, finding new partners and coming up with more one-of-a-kind experiences: "I would love to do more events in unique environments. ... We love collabing with other DJs, artists, museums and other creatives. You can expect more events like this label showcase as opportunities present themselves." He says the program is also open to a variety of mobile engagements: "We also throw private events for people that want to take a traditional gathering up a few notches."
But wherever you catch an ESP HiFi event, the team promises that it will sound amazing.
"It's our belief that music reproduction technology peaked in the 1940s and 1950s," explains Foster. "Ever since then, consumer electronics have sacrificed quality for higher convenience and lower prices. [With Remote Viewing], we chose to forgo this trade-off."
Remote Viewing Presents: Mule Musiq Showcase 10 p.m. to 4 a.m., Saturday, November 11, Invisible City, 941 Santa Fe Drive. Tickets are $30 at shotgun.live.