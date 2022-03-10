Support Us

Every New Denver Concert Announcement

March 10, 2022 8:56AM

Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats play Red Rocks once again.
Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats play Red Rocks once again. Brandon Johnson
Local favorites Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats headline Red Rocks Amphitheatre once again on Tuesday, August 23, and Wednesday, August 24. Grab your tickets ($55-$89.50) before they sell out. Phoebe Bridgers will also be at the legendary venue in Morrison on Tuesday, May 17. Tickets are $55-$79.50.

Mandy Moore is apparently still touring; she'll be singing her poppy tunes at the Gothic Theatre on Thursday, July 14. Tickets are $42.50.

Santana is coming to Ball Arena with Earth, Wind and Fire on Wednesday, June 29, for the vintage bands' Miraculous Supernatural Tour. Tickets are $99.50.

NEW SHOWS / ON SALE DATES


BALL ARENA

Santana: With Earth, Wind & Fire, Wed., June 29, 7 p.m., $99.50.

BELLCO THEATRE

Ken Jeong and Joel McHale: Sat., Sept. 10, 8 p.m.
Porcupine Tree: Closure/Continuation: Sun., Sept. 25, 8 p.m.

BLUEBIRD THEATER

Allan Rayman: Tue., April 19, 8 p.m., $22-$25.
Mystery Skulls: Sun., May 1, 8 p.m., $18-$20. Dehd: Mon., May 2, 8 p.m., $18-$20.
Jens Lekman: Wed., May 11, 8 p.m., $25-$30. Covet: Fri., June 3, 8 p.m., $20.75-$23.
Avi Kaplan: Mon., June 6, 8 p.m., $20-$23.
Kings Kaleidoscope: Tue., June 14, 8 p.m., $25-$30.
Windhand: Wed., June 22, 8 p.m., $20-$24
Enter Shikari: Fri., Sept. 30, 8 p.m., $20-$25.

BOULDER THEATER

Pi'erre Bourne: Fri., May 6, 8 p.m., $23.50-$27.50.

BUDWEISER EVENTS CENTER

ZZ Top Raw Whiskey Tour: Tue., June 21, 7:30 p.m., $39.95-$99.95.

CARIBOU ROOM

Lez Zeppelin: Sat., April 16, 7 p.m., $22.

DENVER BOTANIC GARDENS

Mary Chapin Carpenter: Thu., July 7, 6:30 p.m., $59-$64.

DILLON AMPHITHEATER

Shakey Graves: Sat., Sept. 3, $39.50-$45.
Trampled by Turtles: Fri., July 15, 7 p.m., $45.

ENIGMA BAZAAR

Fox & the Babes: Sat., April 2, 7 p.m., $22-$25.

FIDDLER'S GREEN AMPHITHEATRE

107.9 KBPI Presents: Sayonara Summer: With Alice in Chains, Breaking Benjamin and Bush, Sat., Aug. 27, 5:30 p.m., $40-$129.95.

FILLMORE AUDITORIUM

The Offspring: Let The Bad Times Roll Tour, with Radkey: Sat., April 30, 7 p.m., $49.50-$79.50.
Nothing More + Asking Alexandria: Sun., June 12, 5:45 p.m.

FOX THEATRE

Del Water Gap: With Taylor Janzen, Wed., March 30, 9 p.m., $17-$20.

GERALD R. FORD AMPHITHEATER

Maren Morris: Tue., Aug. 16, 8 p.m., $59.95-$129.95.

GOTHIC THEATRE

Del Amitri: Wed., April 6, 8 p.m., $36.75-$40.
Mandy Moore: Thu., July 14, 8 p.m., $42.50.

HI-DIVE

Jeffrey Martin: Sun., April 3, 8 p.m., $12-$15.
Sunless: With Noctambulist + Casket Huffer + Vexing, Fri., April 8, 9 p.m., $12-$15.
Nordista Freeze: With Killer Whale + South Of France + Sunnnner, Sat., April 16, 8 p.m., $10-$12.

LEVITT PAVILION

The Dead South: With Lucero and Tejon Street Corner Thieves, Sat., July 23, 6 p.m.
Rise Against: With The Used and Senses Fail, Wed., July 27, 6 p.m., $39.50-$45.

LULU'S DOWNSTAIRS

John Moreland: Mon., Aug. 29, 8 p.m.

MARQUIS THEATER

Local H: Wed., April 20, 7 p.m., $22. Gatecreeper: Sat., May 7, 7 p.m., $18.
Injury Reserve: Mon., May 9, 7 p.m., $25. Dream, Ivory: Sat., June 11, 8 p.m., $15.
MC Chris: Thu., June 16, 7 p.m., $15. Laura Marano - The Us Tour: Fri., July 29, 7 p.m., $20.

MISSION BALLROOM
Danzig: Tue., May 10, 6 p.m., $49.50-$99.50.
The Teskey Brothers: Tue., June 7, 8 p.m., $35-$65.

MOE'S ORIGINAL BBQ

Rubie Gold: With The Non Renewed + Summer Bedhead + Linus Flynn, Sat., March 26, 8 p.m.
King Rat: With RED STiNGER + Pitch Invasion + The Cattle Axe, Fri., April 29, 8 p.m., $10.

OGDEN THEATRE

Hiatus Kaiyote: Tue., April 5, 8 p.m., $35.50-$65.95.
Paul Cauthen: Fri., April 15, 8 p.m., $30-$40.
Animal Collective: W/ Spirit of the Beehive, Fri., May 27, 7 p.m., $35.75-$40.
Dean Lewis: Mon., May 30, 8 p.m., $29.50-$35.
The Black Angels: Thu., June 9, 8 p.m., $29.95-$75.
Howard Jones: Wed., June 29, 8 p.m., $37.50-$40.

PARAMOUNT THEATRE

Boz Scaggs: Out of the Blues Tour 2022: Sat., June 18, 8 p.m., $59.95-$119.95.
Intocable: Modus Operandi Tour 2022: Fri., July 8, 8 p.m., $39.50-$109.50.

PIKES PEAK CENTER

ZZ Top: Raw Whiskey Tour: Sun., June 19, 7:30 p.m., $69.95 - $119.95.
Mary Chapin Carpenter: Fri., July 8, 8 p.m., $40-$75.

RED ROCKS AMPHITHEATRE

Phoebe Bridgers: Tue., May 17, 7 p.m., $55-$79.50.
Trampled by Turtles: Thu., July 14, 7 p.m., $55-$99.
The Chicks: Tue., Aug. 2, 7:30 p.m.; Wed., Aug. 3, 7:30 p.m., $59.95-$169.95.
Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats: With Caroline Rose, Tue., Aug. 23, 7:30 p.m.; Wed., Aug. 24, 7:30 p.m., $55-$89.50.
Shakey Graves: Mon., Sept. 5, 6:30 p.m., $44.95-$74.95. Lane 8: Thu., Sept. 8, 7 p.m., $70-$99.95.

RIVERWALK CENTER

Mary Chapin Carpenter: Sat., July 9, 7:30 p.m., $50-$60.

SOILED DOVE UNDERGROUND
Soul School: Fri., April 29, 8 p.m., $20-$25.
Ted Fiorino's Tribute to Journey: Fri., May 27, 8 p.m., $15-$20.

STAMPEDE

Titanes de la Cumbia: Fri., April 8, 8 p.m., $39-$59.
Carla Morrison: Thu., May 26, 9 p.m., $35.

SUMMIT

Club 90's Presents: Midnight Memories One Direction Night: Sat., March 26, 8 p.m., $15-$30.
The Walters: Sat., May 14, 7:30 p.m., $25.
Channel 93.3 Presents: The Regrettes Further Joy Tour: Tue., May 17, 7 p.m., $23.
The Carousel Tour: With Anthony Green, Laura Jane Grace and Tim Kasher, Tue., May 31, 6 p.m., $25.
Ferry Corsten Presents What the F Tour: Fri., June 17, 8:30 p.m., $27.50.

TELLURIDE JAZZ FESTIVAL

Telluride Jazz Festival: Fri., Aug. 12-Sun. Aug., 14, $75-$210.

Have events you want included on this list? Send the details to [email protected] Looking for more to do? Visit the Westword calendar.
