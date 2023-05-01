Ganja White Night, Hippo Campus and the Best Concerts in Denver This Week

The funky indie rockers in Hippo Campus will serve up fresh tunes at Red Rocks on Tuesday, May 2, while the theatrical and goth-industrial Skinny Puppy plays the Fillmore on Wednesday, May 3, as part of its final tour.
Indie-pop sensation Co-Stanza headlines a "Sort of Concert Experience" at Globe Hall on Friday, May 5, and Ganja White Night brings Wobble Rocks back to Red Rocks for a two-night run on Saturday, May 6, and Sunday, May 7.
Keep reading for more of the best concerts in Denver this week:
Dougie Poole
Monday, May 1, 8 p.m.
hi-dive, 7 South Broadway
$15-$18
This Brooklyn-based, genre-bending, cosmic country musician is on tour in support of his new album, titled The Rainbow Wheel of Death. Denver artists Honey Blazer and Duck Turnstone open the show.
Hippo Campus
Tuesday, May 2, 6 p.m.,
Red Rocks Amphitheatre, 18300 West Alameda Parkway, Morrison
$45-$79.95
Hippo Campus has been making indie music for ten years now, and just keeps getting better with each new album. Come dance your face off while the group plays new material from its just-released EP, Wasteland, while rising pop star Gus Dapperton and New York power-pop band Charly Bliss provide support.
Skinny Puppy: Final Tour
Wednesday, May 3, 7 p.m.
Fillmore Auditorium, 1510 Clarkson Street
$35-$165
Known for its eccentric performances that incorporate strange and spooky costumery and theatrics, the electro-industrial new wave group known as Skinny Puppy is playing its final tour...again (the band broke up in 1996 after playing together for fourteen years, and reformed again in 2003). Now is your chance to catch this wonderfully weird show before it's too late, with another old-school industrial artist, Lead Into Gold, providing support.
107.9 KBPI Birthday Bash
Thursday, May 4, 5:30 p.m.
Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre, 6350 Greenwood Plaza Boulevard, Englewood
$40-$126
The local radio station that "Rocks the Rockies" will help kick off the Fiddler's Green outdoor show season with its annual birthday celebration festival. Hard rock and nu-metal bands Godsmack, I Prevail, Bad Omens and Fame on Fire will be on hand to honor the long-popular rock-and-roll broadcast station.
Co-Stanza presents: “Darty All Night,” A Sort of Concert Experience
Friday, May 5, 8 p.m.
Globe Hall, 4483 Logan Street
$15-$19.99
The artist known as Co-Stanza originally hails from Chicago, but now calls Fort Collins home. Get ready for a set full of catchy indie-pop hooks and funky R&B rhythms that keep you "dartying" on the dance floor all night. Fellow Mile High indie-pop rockers High Street Joggers Club and Denver dance-pop queen Grace DeVine provide support.
Ganja White Night: Wobble Rocks II
Saturday, May 6, and Sunday, May 7, 5 p.m.
Red Rocks Amphitheatre, 18300 West Alameda Parkway, Morrison
$55-$89.95
The Belgian bass and dubstep duo known as Ganja White Night will be taking over Denver this week with two nights at Red Rocks, a merch pop-up at Larimer Lounge and an official after-party at the Gothic Theatre. Fellow EDM artists including Eazybaked, Kumarion, Sicaria Sound, Gentlemens Club, Bricksquash and Cool Customer round out the lineup to create an unforgettable weekend.
Herb's 90th Birthday
Sunday, May 7, 9:30 p.m.
Herb's Hideout, 2057 Larimer Street
Free
Denver’s “Best Unpretentious Yet Legendary Venue” is celebrating its ninetieth birthday, and longtime funk sensation Funkiphino will get the groove going on the dance floor. Come celebrate the legendary jazz bar with cheap drinks and high spirits!
