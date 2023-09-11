Greensky Bluegrass, Eric Clapton, Jonas Brothers and the Best Concerts in Denver This Week

Flume plays Red Rocks for two nights starting Tuesday, September 12, and the Jonas Brothers take over Ball Arena to play five albums in one night.
Greensky Bluegrass has a two-night run at Red Rocks starting Friday, September 15, while Eric Clapton brings the blues to Ball Arena on Saturday, September 16.
Keep reading for more of the best concerts in Denver this week:
Ron Gallo
Monday, September 11, 8 p.m.
Globe Hall, 4483 Logan Street
$20
The Philly-based Ron Gallo makes true punk music that hilariously scrutinizes humanity's cultural and existential flaws, but he is ultimately a writer first and foremost. He released his newest album, Foreground Music, in March with a companion piece of literature, Social Meteor, a "106-page collection of journal entries, rants, essays, local reviews, interactive sections, graphics and other random nonsense." Fort Collins psych-rockers the Crooked Rugs open the show.
Flume
Tuesday, September 12, and Wednesday, September 13, 6 p.m.
Red Rocks Amphitheatre, 18300 West Alameda Parkway, Morrison
$85-$999
Harley Edward Streten (aka Flume) is an Australian producer who started making music as a young teen with software that he got from a cereal box. Two decades later, the artist has become a leader in the ever-growing collective of future bass musicians after having pioneered the subgenre throughout his career. Fellow bass musicians and collaborators Interplanetary Criminal, Leon Vynehall, Overmono, Ela Minus and Kučka provide support.
Kamaal Williams
Wednesday, September 13, 8 p.m.
Ophelia's Electric Soapbox, 1215 20th Street
$32-$37
The British multi-instrumentalist jazz sensation Kamaal Williams was born Henry Wu, but he changed his name after converting to Islam in his early twenties. He makes his jazz tunes under the Williams moniker and produces grime-house and broken-beat music as DJ Henry Wu (or Wu Hen). His many creative pursuits led him to learn percussive instruments early in life, which has evolved into a successful career producing and performing alongside many other multi-talented individuals.
Iguana Death Cult
Wednesday, September 13, 8 p.m.
Lost Lake Lounge, 3602 East Colfax Avenue
$15
This rock-and-roll outfit from the Netherlands is ready to rock and roll you into the netherworld. Iguana Death Cult has taken a new wave approach to its psychedelic garage-punk sound with the just-released album, Echo Palace, which it's currently on tour promoting. Mile High psychonaut rockers Moonlight Bloom open the show.
Jonas Brothers
Thursday, September 14, 7 p.m.
Ball Arena, 1000 Chopper Circle
$29-$229
The Jonas Brothers always knew they were destined to be pop stars. They got their big break as youngsters, when Disney decided to feature them in a number of productions, and that springboard shot them into immediate fame forever. They just released a sixth studio album, The Album, and will be performing songs from that LP in addition to material from their four previous studio albums on the tour Five Albums. One Night. (also simply called the Tour). The pop-rock rising stars in Lawrence provide support.
Greensky Bluegrass
Friday, September 15, Saturday, September 16, 7 p.m.
Red Rocks Amphitheatre, 18300 West Alameda Parkway, Morrison
$50-$413
The bluegrass powerhouse Greensky Bluegrass might have humble roots that began in Michigan, but much of the group's growth has happened right here in the Centennial State. Shortly before the release of the band's second album in 2006, it won the Telluride Bluegrass Festival band competition that landed the five-piece a coveted spot on the festival's lineup the following year. Six years later, Greensky was the first headliner of WinterWonderGrass when it started in 2013. Now two out of five of the band's core members call colorful Colorado home. After conquering a two-night run at Dillon Amphitheatre on Wednesday, September 13, and Thursday, September 14, the group will once again grace the stage at Red Rocks for two nights of spectacular jamgrass tunes.
Eric Clapton
Saturday, September 16, 7:30 p.m.
Ball Arena, 1000 Chopper Circle
$69.50-$395
The legendary Eric "Slowhand" Clapton is widely considered to be one of the best and most influential guitar players of all time. He received his first six-string when he was thirteen, and learned to play by mimicking his favorite blues records. A few years later he was busking the streets of London and was quickly recruited to join some local rhythm and blues groups. Fast-forward five-plus decades, and not only has Clapton had an amazing career, but he continues to woo audiences around the globe. The excellent Texas bluesman Jimmie Vaughan (older brother of Stevie Ray) will help set the stage that night.
Atmosphere
Sunday, September 17, 6 p.m.
Red Rocks Amphitheatre, 18300 West Alameda Parkway, Morrison
$52.80-$75.50
Sean "Slug" Daley and Anthony "Ant" Davis of Minneapolis hip-hop duo Atmosphere met each other in the mid-’90s along with a couple of other collaborators, and also called themselves "Urban Atmosphere." Over time, the group pared down while the bond between Slug and Ant strengthened through constant creating and relentless touring. The two are now on the road in support of their just-released thirteenth studio album, So Many Other Realities Exist Simultaneously. Fellow hip-hop artists and collaborators Danny Brown, Souls of Mischief, The Grouch & Eligh and DJ Mr. Dibbs provide support.
