Indiewood Street Festival brought the heat (and no shade): Review

When Frail Talk performed at Indiewood, vocalist/guitarist Al Woodcheck took a moment to address the importance of Pride. Seconds later, a butterfly flitted across the stage, eliciting a squeal from a small boy twirling a rainbow umbrella in the front row. It was one of those special moments that underscored the ethos of the festival, which celebrated its second year in Englewood on Saturday, June 6.

Another special moment: “This is why you don’t get a $40 clarinet,” said Cor Wright, referring to the upper-90s heat that rendered the instrument untouchable for a few seconds.

Indiewood was indeed hot as hell, just as the forecast had predicted. But it was worth it: The festival brought together some of the area’s best indie groups, including Frail Talk, a psych-rock band from Fort Collins that just released a stunner of a new EP, Circles & Visions; The Crooked Rugs, and Bluebook, the ineffable Denver legends we named Best Band in this year’s Best of Denver issue. Those sets were followed by two out-of-towners: The Animeros, an Austin-based band that blends cumbia and bolero with psychedelia flavors; and Jasper, Georgia’s Sam Burchfield, whose folk-infused Americana rock interlaces with his Appalachian roots.

Indiewood Street Festival Eman El Saied / @elsaiedphoto

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We’d attended Indiewood’s debut last year, which was sold out and packed front to back with revelers. This year’s event saw a smaller crowd, and the beating sun kept most people from dancing in front of the stage. Instead, they took refuge in what little shade was available: in small angles next to buildings or, if you were lucky, in the sole, small tented area on a grassy area near the stage. Thankfully, the festival provided a free sunscreen station, but — not the event’s fault—there’s only so much heat you can take at a day-long event.

The Crooked Rugs performing at Indiewood. Emman El Saied / @elsaiedphoto

But while there wasn’t a lot of dancing, you couldn’t beat the music. Bluebook opened up the day with its haunting melodies that stay with you long after the last note is played. Julie Davis cast a spell on the audience with her vivid vocals that accentuate such poignant lyricism. As I looked at my friend, I noticed her eyes were closed as she swayed, caught in the deep well of visionary sonics. “I just feel like I’m in the woods in a hammock,” she told me with a smile. “And it’s making me pretend it’s less hot than it is.”

Frail Talk performing at Indiewood. Eman El Saied / @elsaiedphoto

Sometimes fresh music can feel like a cool breeze, and that’s what Frail Talk achieved. The band’s set washed over you like a daydream, lush with synthy, ambient elements that complemented its folk sensibilities. (Hurry up and listen to Circles & Visions as soon as you can.) Afterward, The Crooked Rugs cranked up the energy with a psychedelic garage-rock flavor that converged with Western tones. Yes, people even got up to dance, and they continued to do so throughout The Animeros’ spirited set. It was the perfect prep for Sam Burchfield, as it started to (somewhat) cool down toward the evening.

But the most unforgettable acts were undoubtedly those from our own local scene, and that’s just what festivals like Indiewood are here to remind us: We have impeccable music year-round, and that’s something to be proud of.

Find more summer music festivals in Colorado in our list.