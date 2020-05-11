 
The independent voice of Denver since 1977

Stevie Nicks will perform at next year's JAS Labor Day Experience.
Stevie Nicks will perform at next year's JAS Labor Day Experience.
Miles Chrisinger

Jazz Aspen Snowmass Postpones Labor Day Experience Until 2021

Jon Solomon | May 11, 2020 | 5:46pm
AA

Concerts are either getting canceled or postponed around the state over COVID-19, including many Red Rocks Amphitheatre shows. While the organizers at Jazz Aspen Snowmass already postponed their JAS June Experience, they also just decided to reschedule the JAS Labor Day Experience until 2021.

All the artists slated to perform over Labor Weekend, including Stevie Nicks, Eric Church, Kings of Leon and Maren Morris, have committed to performing September 3 to 5, 2021. Additional acts will be announced at a later date.

“This was not the 30th Anniversary celebration we envisioned," said JAS president Jim Horowitz in a statement, "but the health and safety of the JAS artists, staff and audiences dictated that we stand with our fellow arts organizations in Aspen and beyond in taking this action. We look forward to planning to celebrate our 30th Season with the same great artists and more in 2021."

JAS Labor Day Experience general admission ticket holders will have three options: transferring their tickets to the 2021 event and receiving a JAS30 Survive & Thrive pass; turning the value of their ticket into a donation to JAS’s mission-driven programming; or receiving a refund for the tickets. All ticket buyers will receive an email this week with instructions on how to move forward.

 
Jon Solomon writes about music and nightlife for Westword, where he's been the Clubs Editor since 2006.

