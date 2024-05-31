 Jennifer Lopez Cancels Entire Tour, Including Denver Concert | Westword
Jennifer Lopez Has Canceled Her Entire Tour

J Lo was supposed to be in Denver to perform at Ball Arena on July 22. "I am completely heartsick and devastated about letting you down," the singer stated.
May 31, 2024
J Lo was supposed to be in Denver to perform at Ball Arena on July 22.
Norman Jean Roy

Jennifer Lopez has canceled her This Is Me...Live Tour, named for her first album in a decade, which she released in February along with an Amazon documentary, This Is Me...Now: A Love Story.

She announced the canceLlation on Friday, May 31, meaning she will not be at Ball Arena on July 22. A statement on her website reads: "I am completely heartsick and devastated about letting you down. Please know that I wouldn’t do this if I didn’t feel that it was absolutely necessary. I promise I will make it up to you and we will all be together again. I love you all so much. Until next time…"

The statement adds, "Representatives for Live Nation announced today that the Jennifer Lopez US Summer 2024 tour This Is Me...Live is canceled, citing, 'Jennifer is taking time off to be with her children, family and close friends.'"

The Ticketmaster website notes that it will refund to the "original method of payment" within fourteen to 21 days, after "funds are received from the Event Organizer."

Lopez had already canceled seven dates for her first North American tour in five years back in March, citing low ticket sales.

There are still many more major tours coming to Ball Arena to look forward to, however.

Find more concerts in Denver on our concert calendar.
