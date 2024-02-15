Jennifer Lopez Coming to Denver on Summer Tour

After Jennifer Lopez fulfills her duties as co-chair of the Met Gala this May, the iconic multi-hyphenate will strike out on her This Is Me...Now Tour, which will hit more than thirty cities after it kicks off on June 26.
The tour marks a big return for Lopez: It's her first in five years, and it's in support of her first album in a decade, This Is Me...Now, which will be released along with an Amazon documentary, This Is Me...Now: A Love Story, on February 16. Her first single from the album, "Can't Get Enough," is out now.
The tour will bring Lopez to Ball Arena on Monday, July 22. Pre-sale tickets will be available to the J Lo Fan Club starting at 9 a.m. Tuesday, February 20, as well as Verizon members and Citi cardholders the same day at 10 a.m. General on-sale begins at 10 a.m. Friday, February 23, at livenation.com.
