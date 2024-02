Jennifer Lopez Coming to Denver on Summer Tour

After Jennifer Lopez fulfills her duties as co-chair of the Met Gala this May, the iconic multi-hyphenate will strike out on herTour, which will hit more than thirty cities after it kicks off on June 26.The tour marks a big return for Lopez: It's her first in five years, and it's in support of her first album in a decade,, which will be released along with an Amazon documentary,on February 16. Her first single from the album, "Can't Get Enough," is out now.The tour will bring Lopez to Ball Arena on Monday, July 22. Pre-sale tickets will be available to the J Lo Fan Club starting at 9 a.m. Tuesday, February 20, as well as Verizon members and Citi cardholders the same day at 10 a.m. General on-sale begins at 10 a.m. Friday, February 23, at livenation.com