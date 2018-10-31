Juggalos Thank Aurora Police After Insane Clown Posse Concert

Aurora cops stood outside Stampede, a country bar, on Sunday night, as Juggalos, otherwise known as Insane Clown Posse fans, walked in and out, many with faces painted like clowns.

“Why are there so many police here?” one Stampede staffer murmured.

“This band’s fans are very ugly,” another replied.

The Aurora Police Department had put together a plan to prevent crime at the Insane Clown Posse show, and part of that was showing up in force at the entrance. Inside, clean-cut, black-clad security guards hired by Stampede wore body armor and strutted through the venue looking more cop-like than the actual cops.

“After doing a bit of research – we know about the Insane Clown Posse and their reputation – we staffed it with ten uniformed officers,” says Sergeant Bill Hummel, a spokesman for the Aurora Police Department.

Juggalos are used to gaggles of cops showing up to concerts. Officers have been doing so for years, and when the FBI designated the horror-core band's fans a street gang, pledging to work with local, state and national law enforcement agencies to bring them down, the presence of police at these shows increased.

The FBI's designation of the music fans as a gang garnered the agency no shortage of ridicule – and law suits. In 2017, Juggalos marched on Washington, D.C., demanding law enforcement quit criminalizing them.

Earlier this year, an FBI report that branded Juggalos as a gang was released. In the document, the agency accuses Juggalos of illegally discharging firearms, selling and possessing drugs and child endangerment as proof of their gang status.

But after assessing the risks associated with the concert, Aurora police decided they had things under control.

“There was no coordination with the FBI or federal law enforcement,” says Hummel. “If we needed their assistance, we would [have asked].”

Like most of ICP’s shows, Aurora's was a mix of crude and lackluster sing-songy rap, carnivalesque spectacle and flying two-liter bottles of Faygo – a Detroit brand of soda the group showers audiences with by the ton.

The chants of “Fam-i-ly, fam-i-ly, fam-i-ly” and “whoop whoop” roared through the crowd. People hugged each other. The whole affair was a love fest between music fans who couldn’t contain their excitement and a band that has been doing what it does – for better or for worse – since 1989.

“We are not a gang,” said MC Shaggy 2 Dope, into the mic. These days, that’s part of his shtick, along with a host of other remarks about how they – presumably the people in power – want Juggalos to die.

While it’s hard to view 2 Dope as dangerous, he has had run-ins with violence – albeit, the dopey pro-wrestler sort.

Earlier in October, 2 Dope attempted a drop kick on Fred Durst in the middle of a Limp Bizkit concert. The clown – out of makeup – failed to make contact and was dragged off stage by security as Durst called him a “pussy,” without seeming to recognize his attacker, a former collaborator and friend.

In an interview with the Orange County Register, 2 Dope's bandmate Violent J explained away the incident as a prank gone awry.

“Fred Durst is a friend of ours, you know what I mean? Just having fun," J told the paper. "Things look so crazy when they get into the news wire. He obviously threw it as a fake thing. If he actually wanted to hit him I don’t think he would have thrown a pro wrestling dropkick. It probably would have looked a lot more serious and ruthless.”

If the Juggalos are a gang, it’s mostly trafficking corn syrup, kitchy nihilism, sticky hugs and back pats that are a little too aggressive for comfort. And beyond enjoying the same drugs other music fans do, the wicked clowns’ greatest crimes include concealing existential despair with poorly applied makeup, spitting misogynistic rap lyrics and leaving a criminal mess of streamers drenched in Faygo and perhaps a little blood from inept crowd-surfers and overeager dancers.

Compared to other incidents at recent Denver area concerts – a fan was sucker punched at a Joe Russo's Almost Dead show, concertgoers were hospitalized after a brawl at this year's Luke Bryan concert and a Winter on the Rocks attendee was attacked at Red Rocks – the Insane Clown Posse gig might as well have been a Night With Yo-Yo Ma. And I mean that as a compliment.

Leaving the concert, more than a few Juggalos thanked the guards and officers; law enforcement and security thanked fans in return.

As far as the police were concerned, the evening was a success. “We had no issues,” says Hummel.