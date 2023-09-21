Kane Brown, Guns N' Roses and Every New Denver Concert Announcement

Guns N' Roses just added a Denver stop to its current tour that will take over Ball Arena on Friday, October 27. Tickets are $59.50-$300 and are on sale now.
GRiZ added another show to his Denver farewell day, making it an official triple-header send-off party. The newest addition is a free "RSVP only" set at Levitt Pavilion on Thursday, October 5, at 3:30 p.m., which will be followed by a 2019 throwback set at Fillmore Auditorium at 6 p.m. The extravaganza will end with a fresh bombastic set at Mission Ballroom at 9:30 p.m.
Keep reading for every new Denver concert announcement:
New Show / On Sale Dates
BALL ARENA
Guns N' Roses: Fri., Oct. 27, 6:30 p.m., $59.50-$300
BOETTCHER CONCERT HALL
Ben Rector & Cody Fry: With the Colorado Symphony, Fri., Feb. 2, 7:30 p.m., $15-$103
BUELL THEATRE
Hasan Minhaj: Off With His Head: Fri., Nov. 10, 7 p.m.; Sat., Nov. 11, 7 p.m., $49-$666
Keane: Celebrating 20 Years of Hopes and Fears: Mon., Sept. 9, 7:30 p.m., $59.95
COORS FIELD
Kane Brown: In the Air Tour: With Bailey Zimmerman, Locash and RaeLynn, Fri., Sept. 6, 7 p.m.
FOX THEATRE
RJD2: Fri., Feb. 9, 9 p.m., $27.50-$32.50
GLOBE HALL
Meg Walker & the Better Band: With Bryce Menchaca and Leann James, Thu., Oct. 5, 8 p.m., $14
Twisted Pine: With Jake Leg and Summers Baker, Sun., Oct. 15, 6 p.m., $15
Al & Rob (of moe.) BBQ Show: Sun., Oct. 22, 2 p.m., $30
The Ephinjis: With LEGS.The Band, Interpretive Tyranny and Flak, Thu., Oct. 26, 8 p.m., $15
Deer Tick: Sun., Nov. 5, 8 p.m., $32.50
Magic Beans: With Cycles (12/29), with Trusetto (12/30), Fri., Dec. 29, 8 p.m.; Sat., Dec. 30, 8 p.m.; Sun., Dec. 31, 8 p.m., $25-$65
Lydia Loveless: Sat., Feb. 3, 8 p.m.
GOTHIC THEATRE
Briston Maroney: Ultrapure Tour: With Snarls, Fri., March 8, 9 p.m.; Sat., March 9, 9 p.m., $35.75-$38
Ricky Montgomery: The Rick Tour: Another Rick in the Wall: Tue., March 12, 8 p.m., $27.50-$30
Marc Broussard: Carencro 20th Anniversary Tour: Sat., June 22, 8 p.m., $29.95
HI-DIVE
Julian St. Nightmare: With Hex Cassette, Team Nonexistent and Sell Farm, Fri., Oct. 27, 9 p.m., $12-$15
Drunks With Guns: With Flesh Narc, Ukko's Hammer and Sewerslide, Fri., Nov. 3, 9 p.m., $15-$18
Builders and the Butchers: With Run on Sentence and DBUK, Sat., Nov. 11, 9 p.m., $15-$18
Teenage Halloween: With Elway, Broken Record and Plasma Canvas., Sun., Nov. 26, 8 p.m., $12-$15
LARIMER LOUNGE
Crooked Colours DJ Set: Sat., Oct. 14, 9 p.m., $22
Shanin Blake: Thu., Dec. 7, 8 p.m., $20-$39
Ryan Mack: Tue., Feb. 6, 8 p.m., $20
LEVITT PAVILION
GRiZ: FSFTP (Free Show For The People): Thu., Oct. 5, 3:30 p.m., free
LOST LAKE LOUNGE
Heave: With Hashtronaut, Temporal Driver and Voidlung, Fri., Oct. 20, 8 p.m., $12
Becca Mancari: With Bloomsday, Tue., Oct. 31, 8 p.m.
Xiuhtezcat & Mato Wayuhi: 2 The Moon & Back Tour: Mon., Nov. 13, 8 p.m., $20
MARQUIS THEATER
Hellocentral (Album Release Show): With Ipecac, HRZN and Logan Seagull, Sat., Nov. 4, 7 p.m., $12
Harbour: To Chase My Dreams or to Just Lie Down Tour - Part Two: With Arms Akimbo and Sylmar, Sun., Dec. 3, 6:30 p.m., $20
The Satanic Temple Colorado presents: Saturnalia 2023: With God Module, Voicecoil and Whorticulture, Sat., Dec. 16, 6:45 p.m., $30
Deap Vally: Live for the Last Time (farewell tour): With Death Valley Girls, Sun., March 17, 7 p.m., $25
K.Flay: Tue., March 19, 7 p.m.; Wed., March 20, 7 p.m., $30
Brutus: Tue., April 2, 7 p.m., $20
MEOW WOLF
Algernon Cadwallader: With Tim Kinsella and Jenny Pulse, Sun., Nov. 19, 8 p.m., $25
Small Black: 10 Years of Limits of Desire: With Nite, Tue., Feb. 27, 8 p.m., $20
MISSION BALLROOM
Troyboi: Shut It Down Tour: Sat., Dec. 16, 8 p.m., $35-$89.95
Shaq's Bass All Stars: With DJ Diesel, Layz, So Tuff So Cute, Aimmia and Softest Hard, Fri., Jan. 5, 7 p.m., $45
Walker & Royce: No Big Deal Tour: Fri., Feb. 2, 8 p.m., $35-$45
Lab Group: With Clams Casino and Jacques Greene, Fri., Feb. 23, 8 p.m., $29.50-$45
Hatsune Miku: Miku Expo: Mon., April 22, 8 p.m., $59.50-$150
OGDEN THEATRE
In Flames: With Havok, Thu., Nov. 16, 8 p.m., $35-$40
Tape B: Fri., Dec. 22, 9 p.m., $19.95
OPHELIA'S ELECTRIC SOAPBOX
Balthvs: Fri., Nov. 3, 9 p.m., $20
Paco Versailles: Fri., Nov. 17, 9 p.m., $20-$30
Eric Hutchinson: Fri., Jan. 12, 9 p.m., $27-$45
PARAMOUNT THEATRE
Kidz Bop: Never Stop Live Tour: Sun., Dec. 10, 4 p.m., $39.50-$79.50
Stayin' Alive: One Night of the Bee Gees: Sat., April 27, 7:30 p.m., $27.50-$64.50
RED ROCKS AMPHITHEATRE
Sessanta: A 60th Birthday Celebration for Maynard James Keenan: With Primus, Puscifer and A Perfect Circle, Thu., April 25, 8 p.m.; Fri., April 26, 8 p.m., $220-$2,500
NEEDTOBREATHE: The Caves World Tour: With Judah & The Lion, Sun., May 19, 7 p.m., $39.95-$89.95
SKYLARK LOUNGE
Sophia Corinne: With Peter Stone and Alex Hardesty, Thu., Sept. 28, 8 p.m., $10-$12
Creek (Album Release Show): With Nightfishing and Buio Totale, Fri., Nov. 10, 9 p.m., $10-$13
Jaguar Stevens: With King Crawdad and Citizen Tempest, Fri., Nov. 17, 9 p.m., $10-$13
Hollow Head: With M’Lady and Lauren Frihauf, Fri., Nov. 24, 9 p.m., $12-$15
SUMMIT MUSIC HALL
I've Had It Podcast: Wed., Oct. 25, 7 p.m., $39.50
Emo Nite: Fri., Dec. 8, 9 p.m., $11-$26
Beach Weather: With Smallpools, Tue., April 23, 6:30 p.m., $22
