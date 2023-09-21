 Kane Brown, Guns N' Roses and Every New Denver Concert Announcement | Westword
Kane Brown, Guns N' Roses and Every New Denver Concert Announcement

GRiZ added another show to his Denver farewell concert, making it an official triple-header send-off party.
September 21, 2023
Kane Brown is coming to Denver in 2024.
Kane Brown is coming to Denver in 2024.
Country R&B superstar Kane Brown just announced a massive 2024 tour that is scheduled to stop at Coors Field on Friday, September 6. Ticket prices haven't been announced yet, but they will go on sale Thursday, September 28, or you can register for pre-sale access for Tuesday, September 26.

Guns N' Roses just added a Denver stop to its current tour that will take over Ball Arena on Friday, October 27. Tickets are $59.50-$300 and are on sale now.

GRiZ added another show to his Denver farewell day, making it an official triple-header send-off party. The newest addition is a free "RSVP only" set at Levitt Pavilion on Thursday, October 5, at 3:30 p.m., which will be followed by a 2019 throwback set at Fillmore Auditorium at 6 p.m. The extravaganza will end with a fresh bombastic set at Mission Ballroom at 9:30 p.m.

Keep reading for every new Denver concert announcement:

New Show / On Sale Dates

BALL ARENA
Guns N' Roses: Fri., Oct. 27, 6:30 p.m., $59.50-$300

BOETTCHER CONCERT HALL
Ben Rector & Cody Fry: With the Colorado Symphony, Fri., Feb. 2, 7:30 p.m., $15-$103

BUELL THEATRE
Hasan Minhaj: Off With His Head: Fri., Nov. 10, 7 p.m.; Sat., Nov. 11, 7 p.m., $49-$666
Keane: Celebrating 20 Years of Hopes and Fears: Mon., Sept. 9, 7:30 p.m., $59.95

COORS FIELD
Kane Brown: In the Air Tour: With Bailey Zimmerman, Locash and RaeLynn, Fri., Sept. 6, 7 p.m.

FOX THEATRE
RJD2: Fri., Feb. 9, 9 p.m., $27.50-$32.50

GLOBE HALL
Meg Walker & the Better Band: With Bryce Menchaca and Leann James, Thu., Oct. 5, 8 p.m., $14
Twisted Pine: With Jake Leg and Summers Baker, Sun., Oct. 15, 6 p.m., $15
Al & Rob (of moe.) BBQ Show: Sun., Oct. 22, 2 p.m., $30
The Ephinjis: With LEGS.The Band, Interpretive Tyranny and Flak, Thu., Oct. 26, 8 p.m., $15
Deer Tick: Sun., Nov. 5, 8 p.m., $32.50
Magic Beans: With Cycles (12/29), with Trusetto (12/30), Fri., Dec. 29, 8 p.m.; Sat., Dec. 30, 8 p.m.; Sun., Dec. 31, 8 p.m., $25-$65
Lydia Loveless: Sat., Feb. 3, 8 p.m.

GOTHIC THEATRE
Briston Maroney: Ultrapure Tour: With Snarls, Fri., March 8, 9 p.m.; Sat., March 9, 9 p.m., $35.75-$38
Ricky Montgomery: The Rick Tour: Another Rick in the Wall: Tue., March 12, 8 p.m., $27.50-$30
Marc Broussard: Carencro 20th Anniversary Tour: Sat., June 22, 8 p.m., $29.95

HI-DIVE
Julian St. Nightmare: With Hex Cassette, Team Nonexistent and Sell Farm, Fri., Oct. 27, 9 p.m., $12-$15
Drunks With Guns: With Flesh Narc, Ukko's Hammer and Sewerslide, Fri., Nov. 3, 9 p.m., $15-$18
Builders and the Butchers: With Run on Sentence and DBUK, Sat., Nov. 11, 9 p.m., $15-$18
Teenage Halloween: With Elway, Broken Record and Plasma Canvas., Sun., Nov. 26, 8 p.m., $12-$15

LARIMER LOUNGE
Crooked Colours DJ Set: Sat., Oct. 14, 9 p.m., $22
Shanin Blake: Thu., Dec. 7, 8 p.m., $20-$39
Ryan Mack: Tue., Feb. 6, 8 p.m., $20

LEVITT PAVILION
GRiZ: FSFTP (Free Show For The People): Thu., Oct. 5, 3:30 p.m., free

LOST LAKE LOUNGE
Heave: With Hashtronaut, Temporal Driver and Voidlung, Fri., Oct. 20, 8 p.m., $12
Becca Mancari: With Bloomsday, Tue., Oct. 31, 8 p.m.
Xiuhtezcat & Mato Wayuhi: 2 The Moon & Back Tour: Mon., Nov. 13, 8 p.m., $20

MARQUIS THEATER
Hellocentral (Album Release Show): With Ipecac, HRZN and Logan Seagull, Sat., Nov. 4, 7 p.m., $12
Harbour: To Chase My Dreams or to Just Lie Down Tour - Part Two: With Arms Akimbo and Sylmar, Sun., Dec. 3, 6:30 p.m., $20
The Satanic Temple Colorado presents: Saturnalia 2023: With God Module, Voicecoil and Whorticulture, Sat., Dec. 16, 6:45 p.m., $30
Deap Vally: Live for the Last Time (farewell tour): With Death Valley Girls, Sun., March 17, 7 p.m., $25
K.Flay: Tue., March 19, 7 p.m.; Wed., March 20, 7 p.m., $30
Brutus: Tue., April 2, 7 p.m., $20

MEOW WOLF
Algernon Cadwallader: With Tim Kinsella and Jenny Pulse, Sun., Nov. 19, 8 p.m., $25
Small Black: 10 Years of Limits of Desire: With Nite, Tue., Feb. 27, 8 p.m., $20

MISSION BALLROOM
Troyboi: Shut It Down Tour: Sat., Dec. 16, 8 p.m., $35-$89.95
Shaq's Bass All Stars: With DJ Diesel, Layz, So Tuff So Cute, Aimmia and Softest Hard, Fri., Jan. 5, 7 p.m., $45
Walker & Royce: No Big Deal Tour: Fri., Feb. 2, 8 p.m., $35-$45
Lab Group: With Clams Casino and Jacques Greene, Fri., Feb. 23, 8 p.m., $29.50-$45
Hatsune Miku: Miku Expo: Mon., April 22, 8 p.m., $59.50-$150

OGDEN THEATRE
In Flames: With Havok, Thu., Nov. 16, 8 p.m., $35-$40
Tape B: Fri., Dec. 22, 9 p.m., $19.95

OPHELIA'S ELECTRIC SOAPBOX
Balthvs: Fri., Nov. 3, 9 p.m., $20
Paco Versailles: Fri., Nov. 17, 9 p.m., $20-$30
Eric Hutchinson: Fri., Jan. 12, 9 p.m., $27-$45

PARAMOUNT THEATRE
Kidz Bop: Never Stop Live Tour: Sun., Dec. 10, 4 p.m., $39.50-$79.50
Stayin' Alive: One Night of the Bee Gees: Sat., April 27, 7:30 p.m., $27.50-$64.50

RED ROCKS AMPHITHEATRE
Sessanta: A 60th Birthday Celebration for Maynard James Keenan: With Primus, Puscifer and A Perfect Circle, Thu., April 25, 8 p.m.; Fri., April 26, 8 p.m., $220-$2,500
NEEDTOBREATHE: The Caves World Tour: With Judah & The Lion, Sun., May 19, 7 p.m., $39.95-$89.95

SKYLARK LOUNGE
Sophia Corinne: With Peter Stone and Alex Hardesty, Thu., Sept. 28, 8 p.m., $10-$12
Creek (Album Release Show): With Nightfishing and Buio Totale, Fri., Nov. 10, 9 p.m., $10-$13
Jaguar Stevens: With King Crawdad and Citizen Tempest, Fri., Nov. 17, 9 p.m., $10-$13
Hollow Head: With M’Lady and Lauren Frihauf, Fri., Nov. 24, 9 p.m., $12-$15

SUMMIT MUSIC HALL
I've Had It Podcast: Wed., Oct. 25, 7 p.m., $39.50
Emo Nite: Fri., Dec. 8, 9 p.m., $11-$26
Beach Weather: With Smallpools, Tue., April 23, 6:30 p.m., $22

Have events you want included on this list? Send the details to [email protected]. Looking for more to do? Visit the Westword calendar.
