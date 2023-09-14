 Olivia Rodrigo, GRiZ and Every New Denver Concert Announcement | Westword
GRiZ, Goose, Olivia Rodrigo and Every New Denver Concert Announcement

This will be your last chance to see GRiZ if you aren't attending his farewell festival in Arizona later this month!
September 14, 2023
GRiZ says goodbye... for now.
GRiZ says goodbye... for now. Evan Semón Photography
Denver's Best DJ of 2023, GRiZ, has announced a double-header send-off party on Thursday, October 5, for all of the local fans that can't make it to his farewell festival in Arizona later this month, which comes after the producer announced that he's taking an indefinite hiatus from touring. The Denver farewell will begin with an early-evening show at Fillmore Auditorium and continue with a later set at Mission Ballroom. Tickets for the Fillmore show are $69.50-$99.50, and tickets for the Mission set are $69.50-$80; both are on sale now.

Goose also added a concert to its Colorado stop, with a show on the west lawn of CSU's Lory Student Center in Fort Collins on Saturday, October 7, after the band plays Red Rocks the night before. A limited number of free tickets are available to CSU students while supplies last; otherwise the tickets are $50-$100 and are available now.

Olivia Rodrigo just announced her Guts tour, which comes to Ball Arena next year on July 30. Registration for pre-sale tickets is available at Ticketmaster through Sunday, September 17.

Keep reading for every new Denver concert announcement:


New Show / On Sale Dates

BOULDER THEATER
Face Vocal Band Holiday Concert: Best. Christmas. EVER!: Wed., Dec. 20, 7:30 p.m., $25-$45
Rachael & Vilray: With Megan Burtt, Thu., Feb. 1, 7:30 p.m., $30-$35
An Evening With...Haken: Thu., Feb. 15, 8 p.m., $30-$65

CSU'S LORY STUDENT CENTER WEST LAWN
Goose: Sat., Oct. 7, 6:30 p.m., $50

DENVER COLISEUM
Excision: Fri., May 31, 5:30 p.m.; Sat., June 1, 5:30 p.m., $99-$203

FILLMORE AUDITORIUM
GRiZ (In The Round): Thu., Oct. 5, 6 p.m., $69.50-$99.50
KS107.5 Snow Show (feat. Sexyy Red): Sun., Dec. 3, 7 p.m., $45-$89.75

FOX THEATRE
The Halluci Nation: Sun., Oct. 8, 8 p.m., $20-$25
Deya Dova: Inception: With Drumspyder, Bloomurian and Damiyr, Wed., Oct. 11, 7 p.m., $35-$50
The Moss: With Wildermiss, Wed., Oct. 25, 8 p.m., $19-$21
Christian Löffler: Sun., Oct. 29, 9 p.m., $20-$25
Must Die!: With Tisoki, Thu., Dec. 14, 9 p.m., $18-$20

GOTHIC THEATRE
Daily Bread (aka Cloud Conductor): Mission Ballroom After Party: With Canvas, Fri., Sept. 15, 11:45 p.m., $35 Patrick Droney: The Runaway Tour: With Cecilia Castleman, Sat., Dec. 9, 9 p.m., $30-$35

HI-DIVE
Cumbia Night: "El Grito": With Ritmo Cascabel, Los Reyes del Huepa and Movete Chiquita Vinyl Club, Sat., Sept. 16, 9 p.m., $18-$20

LARIMER LOUNGE
The Born Readies: With Juniper Lamplight and Factory Americans, Sun., Oct. 1, 4 p.m., $12

LOST LAKE LOUNGE
Hermanos Gutiérrez DJ Set: With Adrian Quesada, Tue., Sept. 19, 11 p.m., $10
Love Gang: With Abrams and Fossil Blood, Sat., Oct. 14, 8 p.m., $15
Amore Vita presents: Fiamoré: With In Plain Air and Moss Brain, Sun., Oct. 15, 6 p.m., $14
Red Stinger (Album Release): With King Rat and Egoista, Wed., Nov. 22, 8 p.m., $13
Maxo: A Friend of Mine Tour: With Sideshow, Tue., Nov. 28, 8 p.m., $18-$22

MARQUIS THEATER
DirtySnatcha: Sun., Oct. 15, 8 p.m., $25
Mandy Yoches and the Hell Yeahs: Wed., Nov. 22, 7 p.m., $19.99
milk.: Sat., Dec. 9, 6:30 p.m., $18

MEOW WOLF
Ovoid: Album Release Party: With Entangled Mind, Easyjack and Phydra, Sat., Nov. 18, 9 p.m., $22.50
Rainbow Cult Presents: The Fifth Element: With Chanel Banks Misdemeanor, Bootzy Edwards Collynz and Talia Tucker, Tue., Nov. 28, 7 p.m., $20

MISSION BALLROOM
GRiZ: Thu., Oct. 5, 9:30 p.m., $69.50-$80

OGDEN THEATRE
A Hundred Drums: With Atyya, Zen Selekta, Vide (Voyage Set) and Milla, Sat., Jan. 13, 9 p.m., $19.95

OPHELIA'S ELECTRIC SOAPBOX
Hype 90s & 2000s Dance Party: Fri., Sept. 29, 9 p.m., $25-$30
Kabaka Pyramid: Tue., Oct. 10, 8 p.m., $32-$37
Zepparella: Thu., Oct. 26, 8 p.m., $32-$37

PARAMOUNT THEATRE
Straight No Chaser: Sat., Nov. 4, 4 & 8 p.m., $69.50
Chris Isaak: Tue., Dec. 5, 8 p.m., $49.95-$109.95
Face Vocal Band: Best. Christmas. EVER!: Sat., Dec. 16, 7:30 p.m., $20-$45
MANIA: The ABBA Tribute: Fri., Jan. 26, 8 p.m., $29.50-$49.50

RED ROCKS AMPHITHEATRE
Riley Green: Ain't My Last Rodeo Tour: With Tracy Lawrence and Ella Langley, Tue., May 21, 7 p.m., $39.95-$59.95

SKYLARK LOUNGE
The Happy Crew presents: Youth Battle of the Bands: Mon., Nov. 20, 6:30 p.m., $15

SUMMIT MUSIC HALL
Bad Bad Hats: Sun., Oct. 22, 7 p.m., $16
High on Fire: With Pallbearer, Mon., Oct. 30, 7 p.m., $30

Have events you want included on this list? Send the details to [email protected]. Looking for more to do? Visit the Westword calendar.
