GRiZ, Goose, Olivia Rodrigo and Every New Denver Concert Announcement

Goose also added a concert to its Colorado stop, with a show on the west lawn of CSU's Lory Student Center in Fort Collins on Saturday, October 7, after the band plays Red Rocks the night before. A limited number of free tickets are available to CSU students while supplies last; otherwise the tickets are $50-$100 and are available now.
Olivia Rodrigo just announced her Guts tour, which comes to Ball Arena next year on July 30. Registration for pre-sale tickets is available at Ticketmaster through Sunday, September 17.
Keep reading for every new Denver concert announcement:
BOULDER THEATER
New Show / On Sale Dates
Face Vocal Band Holiday Concert: Best. Christmas. EVER!: Wed., Dec. 20, 7:30 p.m., $25-$45
Rachael & Vilray: With Megan Burtt, Thu., Feb. 1, 7:30 p.m., $30-$35
An Evening With...Haken: Thu., Feb. 15, 8 p.m., $30-$65
CSU'S LORY STUDENT CENTER WEST LAWN
Goose: Sat., Oct. 7, 6:30 p.m., $50
DENVER COLISEUM
Excision: Fri., May 31, 5:30 p.m.; Sat., June 1, 5:30 p.m., $99-$203
FILLMORE AUDITORIUM
GRiZ (In The Round): Thu., Oct. 5, 6 p.m., $69.50-$99.50
KS107.5 Snow Show (feat. Sexyy Red): Sun., Dec. 3, 7 p.m., $45-$89.75
FOX THEATRE
The Halluci Nation: Sun., Oct. 8, 8 p.m., $20-$25
Deya Dova: Inception: With Drumspyder, Bloomurian and Damiyr, Wed., Oct. 11, 7 p.m., $35-$50
The Moss: With Wildermiss, Wed., Oct. 25, 8 p.m., $19-$21
Christian Löffler: Sun., Oct. 29, 9 p.m., $20-$25
Must Die!: With Tisoki, Thu., Dec. 14, 9 p.m., $18-$20
GOTHIC THEATRE
Daily Bread (aka Cloud Conductor): Mission Ballroom After Party: With Canvas, Fri., Sept. 15, 11:45 p.m., $35 Patrick Droney: The Runaway Tour: With Cecilia Castleman, Sat., Dec. 9, 9 p.m., $30-$35
HI-DIVE
Cumbia Night: "El Grito": With Ritmo Cascabel, Los Reyes del Huepa and Movete Chiquita Vinyl Club, Sat., Sept. 16, 9 p.m., $18-$20
LARIMER LOUNGE
The Born Readies: With Juniper Lamplight and Factory Americans, Sun., Oct. 1, 4 p.m., $12
LOST LAKE LOUNGE
Hermanos Gutiérrez DJ Set: With Adrian Quesada, Tue., Sept. 19, 11 p.m., $10
Love Gang: With Abrams and Fossil Blood, Sat., Oct. 14, 8 p.m., $15
Amore Vita presents: Fiamoré: With In Plain Air and Moss Brain, Sun., Oct. 15, 6 p.m., $14
Red Stinger (Album Release): With King Rat and Egoista, Wed., Nov. 22, 8 p.m., $13
Maxo: A Friend of Mine Tour: With Sideshow, Tue., Nov. 28, 8 p.m., $18-$22
MARQUIS THEATER
DirtySnatcha: Sun., Oct. 15, 8 p.m., $25
Mandy Yoches and the Hell Yeahs: Wed., Nov. 22, 7 p.m., $19.99
milk.: Sat., Dec. 9, 6:30 p.m., $18
MEOW WOLF
Ovoid: Album Release Party: With Entangled Mind, Easyjack and Phydra, Sat., Nov. 18, 9 p.m., $22.50
Rainbow Cult Presents: The Fifth Element: With Chanel Banks Misdemeanor, Bootzy Edwards Collynz and Talia Tucker, Tue., Nov. 28, 7 p.m., $20
MISSION BALLROOM
GRiZ: Thu., Oct. 5, 9:30 p.m., $69.50-$80
OGDEN THEATRE
A Hundred Drums: With Atyya, Zen Selekta, Vide (Voyage Set) and Milla, Sat., Jan. 13, 9 p.m., $19.95
OPHELIA'S ELECTRIC SOAPBOX
Hype 90s & 2000s Dance Party: Fri., Sept. 29, 9 p.m., $25-$30
Kabaka Pyramid: Tue., Oct. 10, 8 p.m., $32-$37
Zepparella: Thu., Oct. 26, 8 p.m., $32-$37
PARAMOUNT THEATRE
Straight No Chaser: Sat., Nov. 4, 4 & 8 p.m., $69.50
Chris Isaak: Tue., Dec. 5, 8 p.m., $49.95-$109.95
Face Vocal Band: Best. Christmas. EVER!: Sat., Dec. 16, 7:30 p.m., $20-$45
MANIA: The ABBA Tribute: Fri., Jan. 26, 8 p.m., $29.50-$49.50
RED ROCKS AMPHITHEATRE
Riley Green: Ain't My Last Rodeo Tour: With Tracy Lawrence and Ella Langley, Tue., May 21, 7 p.m., $39.95-$59.95
SKYLARK LOUNGE
The Happy Crew presents: Youth Battle of the Bands: Mon., Nov. 20, 6:30 p.m., $15
SUMMIT MUSIC HALL
Bad Bad Hats: Sun., Oct. 22, 7 p.m., $16
High on Fire: With Pallbearer, Mon., Oct. 30, 7 p.m., $30
Have events you want included on this list? Send the details to [email protected]. Looking for more to do? Visit the Westword calendar.