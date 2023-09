GRiZ, Goose, Olivia Rodrigo and Every New Denver Concert Announcement

New Show / On Sale Dates

Denver's Best DJ of 2023 GRiZ , has announced a double-header send-off party on Thursday, October 5, for all of the local fans that can't make it to his farewell festival in Arizona later this month, which comes after the producer announced that he's taking an indefinite hiatus from touring. The Denver farewell will begin with an early-evening show at Fillmore Auditorium and continue with a later set at Mission Ballroom. Tickets for the Fillmore show are $69.50-$99.50 , and tickets for the Mission set are $69.50-$80 ; both are on sale now. Goose also added a concert to its Colorado stop, with a show on the west lawn of CSU's Lory Student Center in Fort Collins on Saturday, October 7, after the band plays Red Rocks the night before. A limited number of free tickets are available to CSU students while supplies last; otherwise the tickets are $50-$100 and are available now. Olivia Rodrigo just announced her Guts tour, which comes to Ball Arena next year on July 30. Registration for pre-sale tickets is available at Ticketmaster through Sunday, September 17.Keep reading for every new Denver concert announcement:Wed., Dec. 20, 7:30 p.m., $25-$45With Megan Burtt, Thu., Feb. 1, 7:30 p.m., $30-$35Thu., Feb. 15, 8 p.m., $30-$65Sat., Oct. 7, 6:30 p.m., $50Fri., May 31, 5:30 p.m.; Sat., June 1, 5:30 p.m., $99-$203Thu., Oct. 5, 6 p.m., $69.50-$99.50Sun., Dec. 3, 7 p.m., $45-$89.75Sun., Oct. 8, 8 p.m., $20-$25With Drumspyder, Bloomurian and Damiyr, Wed., Oct. 11, 7 p.m., $35-$50With Wildermiss, Wed., Oct. 25, 8 p.m., $19-$21Sun., Oct. 29, 9 p.m., $20-$25With Tisoki, Thu., Dec. 14, 9 p.m., $18-$20With Canvas, Fri., Sept. 15, 11:45 p.m., $35With Cecilia Castleman, Sat., Dec. 9, 9 p.m., $30-$35With Ritmo Cascabel, Los Reyes del Huepa and Movete Chiquita Vinyl Club, Sat., Sept. 16, 9 p.m., $18-$20With Juniper Lamplight and Factory Americans, Sun., Oct. 1, 4 p.m., $12With Adrian Quesada, Tue., Sept. 19, 11 p.m., $10With Abrams and Fossil Blood, Sat., Oct. 14, 8 p.m., $15With In Plain Air and Moss Brain, Sun., Oct. 15, 6 p.m., $14With King Rat and Egoista, Wed., Nov. 22, 8 p.m., $13With Sideshow, Tue., Nov. 28, 8 p.m., $18-$22Sun., Oct. 15, 8 p.m., $25Wed., Nov. 22, 7 p.m., $19.99Sat., Dec. 9, 6:30 p.m., $18With Entangled Mind, Easyjack and Phydra, Sat., Nov. 18, 9 p.m., $22.50: With Chanel Banks Misdemeanor, Bootzy Edwards Collynz and Talia Tucker, Tue., Nov. 28, 7 p.m., $20Thu., Oct. 5, 9:30 p.m., $69.50-$80With Atyya, Zen Selekta, Vide (Voyage Set) and Milla, Sat., Jan. 13, 9 p.m., $19.95Fri., Sept. 29, 9 p.m., $25-$30Tue., Oct. 10, 8 p.m., $32-$37Thu., Oct. 26, 8 p.m., $32-$37Sat., Nov. 4, 4 & 8 p.m., $69.50Tue., Dec. 5, 8 p.m., $49.95-$109.95Sat., Dec. 16, 7:30 p.m., $20-$45Fri., Jan. 26, 8 p.m., $29.50-$49.50With Tracy Lawrence and Ella Langley, Tue., May 21, 7 p.m., $39.95-$59.95Mon., Nov. 20, 6:30 p.m., $15Sun., Oct. 22, 7 p.m., $16With Pallbearer, Mon., Oct. 30, 7 p.m., $30