Keanu Reeves’ band is coming to Denver

Is there anyone cooler than Keanu Reeves? Probably not.

Not all actors have been able to maintain such an unproblematic public persona as he has. And the fact that he has reunited with his ’90s band, Dogstar, makes him even more awesome. As one of his bandmates, Bret Domrose, told the Los Angeles Times in 1997, Reeves was in the band for the art, not as a vanity project: “He’s so in touch with the emotion of a song. I’ve auditioned lots of people for bands over the years, and so many of them are in it for the wrong reasons. Keanu is in it for the right ones . . . the music. He won’t rest until he’s nailed down the exact thing I’m thinking or the feeling in a song, then he’ll take that and put himself into it. . . . He’s in this for the music, not for a lark.”

Dogstar, which Reeves formed with drummer Robert Mailhouse and guitarist/vocalist Bret Domrose (of The Nuns) in 1991, toured consistently in the ’90s, even opening for David Bowie in ’95. The band broke up in 2002, but the members would jam together through the years until the pandemic, which brought them together in quarantine. In July 2022, Dogstar announced on Instagram: “We’re back.”