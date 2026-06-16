Keanu Reeves’ band is coming to Denver

Audio By Carbonatix
Is there anyone cooler than Keanu Reeves? Probably not.
Not all actors have been able to maintain such an unproblematic public persona as he has. And the fact that he has reunited with his ’90s band, Dogstar, makes him even more awesome. As one of his bandmates, Bret Domrose, told the Los Angeles Times in 1997, Reeves was in the band for the art, not as a vanity project: “He’s so in touch with the emotion of a song. I’ve auditioned lots of people for bands over the years, and so many of them are in it for the wrong reasons. Keanu is in it for the right ones . . . the music. He won’t rest until he’s nailed down the exact thing I’m thinking or the feeling in a song, then he’ll take that and put himself into it. . . . He’s in this for the music, not for a lark.”
Dogstar, which Reeves formed with drummer Robert Mailhouse and guitarist/vocalist Bret Domrose (of The Nuns) in 1991, toured consistently in the ’90s, even opening for David Bowie in ’95. The band broke up in 2002, but the members would jam together through the years until the pandemic, which brought them together in quarantine. In July 2022, Dogstar announced on Instagram: “We’re back.”
Its first performance in twenty years happened in May 2023 at the BottleRock Napa Valley music festival, and Dogstar released a new album, “Somewhere Between the Power Lines and Palm Trees,” later that fall. That was followed up by its most recent release, “All In Now,” which dropped on May 29, and the band is currently on tour in Europe before heading to the States.
Denver Dogstar show: Tickets and more information
The tour includes a stop at Summit Music Hall in Denver on Sept. 2, its penultimate stop before wrapping up the tour in Salt Lake City the next day. Tickets are available via Live Nation.
Dogstar U.S. tour dates
- Aug 1: Austin, TX at ACL Live at the Moody Theatre
- Aug 2: Dallas, TX at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
- Aug 4: Atlanta, GA at Tabernacle
- Aug 5: Nashville, TN at Ryman Auditorium
- Aug 7: Raleigh, NC at The Ritz
- Aug 8: Richmond, VA at The National
- Aug 11: Washington, DC at 9:30 Club
- Aug 12: Philadelphia, PA at Union Transfer
- Aug 14: Atlantic City, NJ at Sound Waves at The Hard Rock
- Aug 15: Mashantucket, CT at Great Cedar Showroom – Foxwoods Resort & Casino*
- Aug 16: Boston, MA at Citizens House of Blues Boston
- Aug 18: Hershey, PA at Hershey Theatre
- Aug 19: New York, NY at Webster Hall
- Aug 21: Niagara Falls, ON at Fallsview Casino
- Aug 22: Detroit, MI at Saint Andrew’s Hall
- Aug 24: Cincinnati, OH at Bogart’s
- Aug 25: Indianapolis, IN at Egyptian Room at Old National Centre
- Aug 27: St. Louis, MO at The Factory
- Aug 28: New Buffalo, MI at Silver Creek Event Center at Four Winds New Buffalo
- Aug 29: Madison, WI at The Sylvee
- Aug 31: Omaha, NE at Steelhouse Omaha
- Sept 2: Denver, CO at Summit Music Hall
- Sept 3: Salt Lake City, UT at The Complex