Les Claypool's Fearless Frog Brigade, Chromeo and the Best Concerts in Denver This Week

Y La Bamba plays the Bluebird Theater on Tuesday, May 23, and Les Claypool's Fearless Flying Frog Brigade, touring again after twenty years, plays the Mission Ballroom on Wednesday, May 24.
Funk on the Rocks, with Chromeo and Hot Chip, will shake up Red Rocks Amphitheatre on Friday, May 26, and Alex Lahey will celebrate her brand-new album at Lost Lake on Saturday, May 27.
Keep reading for more of the best concerts in Denver this week:
Indie 102.3 presents: Local 303 Meetup
Monday, May 22, 6 p.m.
Skylark Lounge, 140 South Broadway
Free
At the Local 303 monthly meetup, local fans get a chance to meet and rub elbows with local musicians as well as radio hosts, at the Bobcat Club (located upstairs at the Skylark Lounge). This month includes the psychedelic sounds of Sour Magic.
Y La Bamba
Tuesday, May 23, 8 p.m.
Bluebird Theater, 3317 East Colfax Avenue
$22.50
This experimental indie Latin-pop band from Portland, Oregon, makes beautiful folk music sung in both English and Spanish by frontwoman/creative force Luz Elena Mendoza. The group is touring in support of a new album that was released last month, Lucha. Denver's own "cumbia-delic" group, Ritmo Cascabel, opens the show.
Les Claypool's Fearless Flying Frog Brigade: The Summer of Green Tour 2023
Wednesday, May 24, 8 p.m.
Mission Ballroom, 4242 Wynkoop Street
$45-$85
Primus founder Les Claypool is bringing back his supergroup Fearless Flying Frog Brigade for the first time in twenty years with a new lineup that includes original saxophonist Skerik and newcomers Sean Lennon (who plays with Claypool in the Lennon Claypool Delirium), Paolo Baldi (of the Delirium and CAKE), Mike Dillon (a longtime collaborator) and Harry Waters (pianist and Roger Waters's son). The legendary and eclectic funk-metal ska-punk group Fishbone provides support.
Chain Station
Thursday, May 25, 8 p.m.
Globe Hall, 4483 Logan Street
$14
Chain Station is a four-piece bluegrass sensation from Estes Park, and knows a thing or two about making mountain music. The group will be plucking around at Globe Hall, Denver's Best Music Venue With Food, this weekend with Mile High psychedelic soul band Native Space opening the show.
Chromeo & Hot Chip: Funk on the Rocks
Friday, May 26, p.m.
Red Rocks Amphitheatre, 18300 West Alameda Parkway, Morrison
$49.95
Canadian electro-funk duo Chromeo brings back Funk on the Rocks for its eighth year, this time with co-headlining British synth-pop artists Hot Chip. Eyewear designers and dance-music divas Coco & Breezy help open the show along with Afro-Cuban funk artist Cimafunk. Want to keep the party going? There will be a Coco & Breezy headlined after-party at the Larimer Lounge following the Red Rocks set.
Alex Lahey
Saturday, May 27, 9 p.m.
Lost Lake Lounge, 3602 East Colfax Avenue
$20
This indie folk-pop artist is one of the hardest-working musicians from Australia, and quickly made a name for herself with her debut album in 2017. She is now touring for her just-released third LP, The Answer Is Always Yes, with breakout indie-rock artist Liza Anne providing support.
Sarah Shook & the Disarmers
Sunday, May 28, 8 p.m.
hi-dive, 7 South Broadway
$20-$22
Like many others who grew up in the South, Sarah Shook learned to play music through the surrounding gospel and worship tunes. Now identifying as an atheist, this badass country outlaw plays punk and rockabilly that is deeply steeped in the South Carolina vibes from where the band now resides. Denver indie folk-rockers Porlolo and Phoenix southwestern grunge-pop group Wheelwright provide support.
