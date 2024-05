Live Nation Celebrates Start of Summer Concert Season With $25 Tickets

Concert Week Shows in Colorado



Live Nation Entertainment is celebrating its tenth annual Concert Week , offering $25 tickets to over 5,000 shows between May 8 and May 14. And that $25 includes "all fees upfront in the $25 all-in cost," according to Live Nation (though taxes will be added).While the program has been rolled out to other countries, it really marks the start of Live Nation's summer concert season in the U.S. To take advantage of the limited-time deal, visit LiveNation.com/ConcertWeek to see the full list of participating events, then look for a ticket type labeled “Concert Week Promotion" and find the closest shows.Concert Week tickets will be available starting on Tuesday, May 7, for those with T-Mobile and Rakuten early access. The general on-sale for Concert Week will begin at 8 p.m. Wednesday, May 8, and run through 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, May 14...or while supplies last.Here are the Colorado shows that will have Concert Week tickets, divided by venue (check the Concert Week website for updates):Russ, June 15Janet Jackson, June 16Styx, June 25New Kids On The Block, June 28Missy Elliot, July 16AJR, July 18 and July 20Niall Horan, July 19Jennifer Lopez, July 22Megadeth, August 6Peso Pluma, August 9Five Finger Death Punch, August 22Grupo Firme, August 23The Doobie Brothers, August 29Incubus, September 9TomSegura, September 14Kevin James, June 28Gloria Trevi, August 30Gunna, May 12Marcus King, May 18Sean Paul, May 23Jacob Collier, May 29The Kid LAROI, May 31Madison Beer, June 2Say Anything, June 14Drive-By Truckers, July 6Scene Queen, August 6Orville Peck, August 8Judah & the Lion, October 9Alec Benjamin, October 13Dashboard Confessional, October 16Lawrence, October 19Nothing But Thieves, October 21Testament, October 22Hatebreed, October 23CSS, May 11JMSN, June 8Cosmic Psychos, June 9GSoul, June 18The Early, November, July 2Quasi, July 18Trish Toledo, August 1La Luz, October 28Celeste Barber, June 9Todd Rundgren, June 16Stephanie Miller, June 22Kierra Sheard, July 2Tyler Henry, July 12Il Divo, July 19Kathy Griffin, November 18Dane Cook, December 14Maren Morris, June 11STS9, July 20Rebelution, August 24Caifanes, June 14The Polish Ambassador, June 22All Day I Dream, August 3Ekkstacy, May 10Oxymorrons, May 20KYGO, September 7Maren Morris, June 12Panchiko, May 10Stiff Little Finger, May 13Kamelot, May 14Itchy-O, May 18Eyedress, May 23Bodysnatcher, May 31Frank Turner, June 4Jerro, June 7Nyashinski, June 11From Ashes to New, June 12Sebastian Bach, June 15Motion CitySoundtrack, June 17Louie The Singer, July 11As I Lay Dying, July 16Misery Signals, July 20Northlane, July 23Darius, August 8The Lox, August 16Sunny Day Real Estate, August 17Ziggy Alberts, September 20Brooks Nielsen, September 21Lord of the Lost, September 24Tokyo Police Club, October 30Staind, October 3Old Crow Medicine Show, June 23Jamestown Revival, June 26The Church, July 3moe., August 2Joy Oladokun, August 17Learn more about Live Nation Entertainment here