Live Nation Celebrates Start of Summer Concert Season With $25 Tickets

While the program has been rolled out to other countries, it really marks the start of Live Nation's summer concert season in the U.S. To take advantage of the limited-time deal, visit LiveNation.com/ConcertWeek to see the full list of participating events, then look for a ticket type labeled “Concert Week Promotion" and find the closest shows.
Concert Week tickets will be available starting on Tuesday, May 7, for those with T-Mobile and Rakuten early access. The general on-sale for Concert Week will begin at 8 p.m. Wednesday, May 8, and run through 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, May 14...or while supplies last.
Concert Week Shows in Colorado
Here are the Colorado shows that will have Concert Week tickets, divided by venue (check the Concert Week website for updates):
Ball Arena Shows
Russ, June 15
Janet Jackson, June 16
Styx, June 25
New Kids On The Block, June 28
Missy Elliot, July 16
AJR, July 18 and July 20
Niall Horan, July 19
Jennifer Lopez, July 22
Megadeth, August 6
Peso Pluma, August 9
Five Finger Death Punch, August 22
Grupo Firme, August 23
The Doobie Brothers, August 29
Incubus, September 9
TomSegura, September 14
Bellco Theatre Shows
Kevin James, June 28
Gloria Trevi, August 30
Fillmore Amphitheater Shows
Gunna, May 12
Marcus King, May 18
Sean Paul, May 23
Jacob Collier, May 29
The Kid LAROI, May 31
Madison Beer, June 2
Say Anything, June 14
Drive-By Truckers, July 6
Scene Queen, August 6
Orville Peck, August 8
Judah & the Lion, October 9
Alec Benjamin, October 13
Dashboard Confessional, October 16
Lawrence, October 19
Nothing But Thieves, October 21
Testament, October 22
Hatebreed, October 23
The Marquis Shows
CSS, May 11
JMSN, June 8
Cosmic Psychos, June 9
GSoul, June 18
The Early, November, July 2
Quasi, July 18
Trish Toledo, August 1
La Luz, October 28
Paramount Theatre Shows
Celeste Barber, June 9
Todd Rundgren, June 16
Stephanie Miller, June 22
Kierra Sheard, July 2
Tyler Henry, July 12
Il Divo, July 19
Kathy Griffin, November 18
Dane Cook, December 14
Red Rocks Amphitheatre Shows
Maren Morris, June 11
STS9, July 20
Rebelution, August 24
Levitt Pavilion
Caifanes, June 14
The Polish Ambassador, June 22
Sculpture Park Show
All Day I Dream, August 3
Oriental Theater Show
Ekkstacy, May 10
Moon Room at Summit Show
Oxymorrons, May 20
Dick's Sporting Goods Park Show
KYGO, September 7
Dillon Amphitheater Show
Maren Morris, June 12
Summit Shows
Panchiko, May 10
Stiff Little Finger, May 13
Kamelot, May 14
Itchy-O, May 18
Eyedress, May 23
Bodysnatcher, May 31
Frank Turner, June 4
Jerro, June 7
Nyashinski, June 11
From Ashes to New, June 12
Sebastian Bach, June 15
Motion CitySoundtrack, June 17
Louie The Singer, July 11
As I Lay Dying, July 16
Misery Signals, July 20
Northlane, July 23
Darius, August 8
The Lox, August 16
Sunny Day Real Estate, August 17
Ziggy Alberts, September 20
Brooks Nielsen, September 21
Lord of the Lost, September 24
Tokyo Police Club, October 30
The JunkYard Show
Staind, October 3
Mishawaka Amphitheatre Shows
Old Crow Medicine Show, June 23
Jamestown Revival, June 26
The Church, July 3
moe., August 2
Joy Oladokun, August 17
