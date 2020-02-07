The Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend

It's a good weekend for hip-hop, with Lupe Fiasco at the Summit on Saturday and Ja Rule at the Paramount Theatre on Sunday. Also on tap this weekend are the Floozies at Mission Ballroom, Wolf Parade at the Gothic Theatre, Joseph at the Bluebird Theater and Marco Benevento at Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom. Here's our full list of this weekend's best concert picks:
FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 7
Queensrÿche
$20-$35, 9 p.m., Ogden Theatre
Electric Feels
$10-$12, 9 p.m., Summit
Baynk
$20, 9 p.m., Bluebird Theater
Tisoki
$12.75-$14.75, 8 p.m., Marquis Theater
Pandas & People with Modern Suspects and ENZI
$13-$15, 9 p.m., Larimer Lounge
Neal Cassady Birthday Bash
$25, 8 p.m., Mercury Cafe
Resale Concert Tickets
-
Brian Regan
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020 / 7:30pm @ Paramount Theatre - Denver 1621 Glenarm Place Denver CO 802021621 Glenarm Place, Denver CO 80202View more dates and times at this location >
-
The Improvised Shakespeare Company
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020 / 7:30pm @ The Garner Galleria Theatre 1050 13th St. Denver CO 802041050 13th St., Denver CO 80204View more dates and times at this location >
-
Colorado Symphony Orchestra: Jun Markl - Chopin Piano Concerto No. 2
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020 / 7:30pm @ Boettcher Concert Hall 1245 Champa Street Denver CO 802041245 Champa Street, Denver CO 80204View more dates and times at this location >
SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 8
The Floozies
$29.50-$75, 8 p.m., Mission Ballroom
Lupe Fiasco
$30, 8 p.m., Summit
Marco Benevento
$22-$25, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom
Wolf Parade
$30, 9 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood
8th Annual Dark Side of the Moon
$25, 8 p.m., Oriental Theater
Dylan LeBlanc
$15-$18, 9 p.m., Bluebird Theater
Bailey Elora
$10, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater
Clay Kirkland’s Beat the Reaper XIV
$20-$22, 8 p.m., Swallow Hill Music
Run River North
$18, 9 p.m., Larimer Lounge
Boot Gun with Agustus and Fast Eddy
$10, 9:30 p.m., Lion's Lair
SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 9
Ja Rule
$39.50-$99.50, 8 p.m., Paramount Theatre
Joseph
$27.50-$29, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater
We Believe Local Journalism is Critical to the Life of a City
Engaging with our readers is essential to Westword's mission. Make a financial contribution or sign up for a newsletter, and help us keep telling Denver's stories with no paywalls.
Support Our Journalism
Ben Ottewell and Ian Ball of Gomez
$20-$25, 8 p.m., Soiled Dove Underground
Miniature Tigers
$20, 8 p.m., Globe Hall
Jews Do the Trinity: Cohen / Dylan / Simon
$22-$24, 7 p.m., Temple Emanuel
Looking for more to do? Visit Westword's concert calendar online. Have an event you want us to include on this list? Send the details to editorial@westword.com.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!