The Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend

It's a good weekend for hip-hop, with Lupe Fiasco at the Summit on Saturday and Ja Rule at the Paramount Theatre on Sunday. Also on tap this weekend are the Floozies at Mission Ballroom, Wolf Parade at the Gothic Theatre, Joseph at the Bluebird Theater and Marco Benevento at Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom. Here's our full list of this weekend's best concert picks:

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 7

Queensrÿche

$20-$35, 9 p.m., Ogden Theatre

Electric Feels

$10-$12, 9 p.m., Summit

Baynk

$20, 9 p.m., Bluebird Theater

Tisoki

$12.75-$14.75, 8 p.m., Marquis Theater

Pandas & People with Modern Suspects and ENZI

$13-$15, 9 p.m., Larimer Lounge

Neal Cassady Birthday Bash

$25, 8 p.m., Mercury Cafe

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 8

The Floozies

$29.50-$75, 8 p.m., Mission Ballroom

Lupe Fiasco

$30, 8 p.m., Summit

Marco Benevento

$22-$25, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom

Wolf Parade

$30, 9 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood

8th Annual Dark Side of the Moon

$25, 8 p.m., Oriental Theater

Dylan LeBlanc

$15-$18, 9 p.m., Bluebird Theater

Bailey Elora

$10, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater

Clay Kirkland’s Beat the Reaper XIV

$20-$22, 8 p.m., Swallow Hill Music

Run River North

$18, 9 p.m., Larimer Lounge

Boot Gun with Agustus and Fast Eddy

$10, 9:30 p.m., Lion's Lair

SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 9

Ja Rule

$39.50-$99.50, 8 p.m., Paramount Theatre

Joseph

$27.50-$29, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater

Ben Ottewell and Ian Ball of Gomez

$20-$25, 8 p.m., Soiled Dove Underground

Miniature Tigers

$20, 8 p.m., Globe Hall

Jews Do the Trinity: Cohen / Dylan / Simon

$22-$24, 7 p.m., Temple Emanuel

