Music Festival With Kygo and Jack White in Aspen, and More New Concert Announcements

December 1, 2022 5:00AM

Kygo performing a sold-out show at Red Rocks.
Kygo performing a sold-out show at Red Rocks. Miles Chrisinger
A new music festival is coming to Aspen! Kygo's Palm Tree Crew is partnering with Belly Up Aspen and C3 Presents to bring the Norwegian DJ's Palm Tree Festival to Aspen's Rio Grande Park on Friday, February 24, and Saturday, February 25. The event includes performances from Kygo, Jack White, Gryffin, King Princess, Cannons, Forester and more. Register here for ticket pre-sales, which begin on Thursday, December 1, at 2 p.m.

Here's every other new Denver concert announcement:


New Show / On Sale Dates

ASPEN RIO GRANDE PARK
Palm Tree Festival Aspen: With Kygo, Jack White, Gryffin, King Princess, Cannons, Forester and more, Fri., Feb. 24, Sat., Feb. 25. Ticket pre-sales begin Thu., Dec. 1, 2 p.m.

BOETTCHER CONCERT HALL
Watchhouse: With the Colorado Symphony Orchestra, Sun., Feb. 5, 7:30 p.m., $15-$98
Beethoven Symphony No. 8: Fri., Feb. 10, 7:30 p.m.; Sat., Feb. 11, 7:30 p.m.; Sun., Feb. 12, 1 p.m., $15-$98
A Ballet Through Mud: With RZA and the Colorado Symphony Orchestra, Fri., Feb. 17, 7:30 p.m.; Sat., Feb. 18, 7:30 p.m., $15-$98
Intergalactic Symphony Spectacular: With the Colorado Symphony Orchestra, Sun., Feb. 19, 2:30 p.m., $10-$27
Beethoven’s Emperor Concerto: With the Colorado Symphony Orchestra, Fri., Feb. 24, 7:30 p.m.; Sat., Feb. 25, 7:30 p.m.; Sun., Feb. 26, 1 p.m., $15-$98
Nathaniel Rateliff: With the Colorado Symphony Orchestra, Fri., March 3, 7:30 p.m.; Sat., March 4, 7:30 p.m., $15-$103
DYAO Spectacular: With The Denver Young Artists Orchestra, Sun., March 5, 2:30 p.m., $0-$20
Bartók Concerto for Orchestra: With the Colorado Symphony Orchestra, Fri., March 10, 7:30 p.m.; Sat., March 11, 7:30 p.m.; Sun., March 12, 1 p.m., $15-$98
DYAO Side by Side: With the Denver Young Artists Orchestra, Wed., March 15, 7 p.m., free
Brahms Requiem: With Peter Oundjian and the Colorado Symphony Orchestra, Fri., March 24, 7:30 p.m.; Sat., March 25, 7:30 p.m.; Sun., March 26, 1 p.m., $15-$98

CERVANTES' MASTERPIECE BALLROOM/OTHER SIDE
Lespecial: Sat., Feb. 18, 8 p.m., $22

FOX THEATRE
Kandy Land: Kandyshop: With Donny J b2b STRM, Pash and Gusted, Wed., Jan. 18, 8 p.m., $12.50-$15

GLOBE HALL
Jerry Joseph: With The Dimpker Brothers, Tue., Dec. 13, 8 p.m., $17
Feral Suits: With Motel Frunz and Calamity, Thu., Dec. 15, 8 p.m., $14
A Boy and His Kite: With Jordan Lucas, Allison Lorenzen and Lonely Choir, Fri., Dec. 16, 8 p.m., $15
Never Kenezzard: With Zingaro, Sea of Flame and Master Ferocious, Sun., Dec. 18, 4 p.m., $13
The Hinckleys: With Vashon Seed and Good Family, Thu., Dec. 29, 8 p.m., $13
Stella Nova: With Fruta Brutal, Fri., Dec. 30, 9 p.m., $12-$15
Jack Cloonan Band: With Southbound String Band and Deer Creek Sharpshooters, Sat., Dec. 31, 9 p.m., $25

GOTHIC THEATRE
RJD2: Sat., Feb. 4, 9 p.m., $29.95
Mad Caddies: With Piñata Protest, Younger Than Neil and Sorry Sweetheart, Wed., March 1, 8 p.m., $24.50-$30.50

GRIZZLY ROSE
New Year's Eve Bash: Sat., Dec. 31, 8:30 p.m., $25

LOST LAKE LOUNGE
The Anchor: With Saints of Never After, Native Blu and Exovist, Sat., Jan. 7, 9 p.m., $15
May Be Fern: With Volts Delicious and Nick Rodgers, Fri., Jan. 13, 9 p.m., $15

MARQUIS THEATER
Daisy the Great: Tue., April 18, 7 p.m., $18

MISSION BALLROOM
Riley Green: Sun., Feb. 26, 7:30 p.m., $32.50-$50

NUMBER 38
Lady Romeo: With Clay Rose, Fri., Dec. 9, 7 p.m., free
DJ A-L: Sat., Dec. 10, 5 p.m., free
Katya Grosso: With Kingdom Jasmine, Fri., Dec. 16, 6 p.m., free
Stephen Brooks Trio: Sat., Dec. 17, 6 p.m., free
DJ Hermantra: Wed., Dec. 21, 6 p.m., free
DJ Ontoneyo: Fri., Dec. 23, 6 p.m., free

OGDEN THEATRE
The Charlatans UK & RIDE: Sat., Feb. 11, 9 p.m., $35-$80

OPHELIA'S ELECTRIC SOAPBOX
BAEs in Toyland: Nice & Naughty 90s and 00s Holiday Party: Sat., Dec. 10, 9 p.m., $20-$30
Lisa Loeb: Fri., Feb. 3, 9 p.m., $25-$125
DOS (Random Rab + Lapa): Sat., Feb. 4, 9 p.m., $23-$28

RED ROCKS AMPHITHEATRE
Louis Tomlinson: Wed., June 21, 7 p.m.
Parker McCollum: With Randy Rogers Band, Thu., Aug. 10, 7:30 p.m.

SKYLARK LOUNGE
Coastless Creatives and Youth on Record present: Writer’s Round Showcase: With Julie Davis (of Bluebook), Ben Pisano (of Corsicana), Jen Korte, Roger Green and more!, Thu., Dec. 29, 8 p.m., $10-$13
bloodsports: With Fainting Dreams and Barbara, Thu., Jan. 26, 9 p.m., $10-$12

SUMMIT MUSIC HALL
Bon Entendeur: Sat., Feb. 25, 8 p.m., $25
The Wonder Years: The Hum Goes On Forever Tour: With Hot Mulligan, Sat., March 11, 6:30 p.m., $35
Barely Alive: Feel the Panic Tour: Sat., April 8, 8 p.m., $24-$26
Lacuna Coil: Tue., May 16, 6 p.m., $25

Have events you want included on this list? Send the details to [email protected] Looking for more to do? Visit the Westword calendar.
