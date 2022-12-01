Music Festival With Kygo and Jack White in Aspen, and More New Concert Announcements

Here's every other new Denver concert announcement:
ASPEN RIO GRANDE PARK
New Show / On Sale Dates
Palm Tree Festival Aspen: With Kygo, Jack White, Gryffin, King Princess, Cannons, Forester and more, Fri., Feb. 24, Sat., Feb. 25. Ticket pre-sales begin Thu., Dec. 1, 2 p.m.
BOETTCHER CONCERT HALL
Watchhouse: With the Colorado Symphony Orchestra, Sun., Feb. 5, 7:30 p.m., $15-$98
Beethoven Symphony No. 8: Fri., Feb. 10, 7:30 p.m.; Sat., Feb. 11, 7:30 p.m.; Sun., Feb. 12, 1 p.m., $15-$98
A Ballet Through Mud: With RZA and the Colorado Symphony Orchestra, Fri., Feb. 17, 7:30 p.m.; Sat., Feb. 18, 7:30 p.m., $15-$98
Intergalactic Symphony Spectacular: With the Colorado Symphony Orchestra, Sun., Feb. 19, 2:30 p.m., $10-$27
Beethoven’s Emperor Concerto: With the Colorado Symphony Orchestra, Fri., Feb. 24, 7:30 p.m.; Sat., Feb. 25, 7:30 p.m.; Sun., Feb. 26, 1 p.m., $15-$98
Nathaniel Rateliff: With the Colorado Symphony Orchestra, Fri., March 3, 7:30 p.m.; Sat., March 4, 7:30 p.m., $15-$103
DYAO Spectacular: With The Denver Young Artists Orchestra, Sun., March 5, 2:30 p.m., $0-$20
Bartók Concerto for Orchestra: With the Colorado Symphony Orchestra, Fri., March 10, 7:30 p.m.; Sat., March 11, 7:30 p.m.; Sun., March 12, 1 p.m., $15-$98
DYAO Side by Side: With the Denver Young Artists Orchestra, Wed., March 15, 7 p.m., free
Brahms Requiem: With Peter Oundjian and the Colorado Symphony Orchestra, Fri., March 24, 7:30 p.m.; Sat., March 25, 7:30 p.m.; Sun., March 26, 1 p.m., $15-$98
CERVANTES' MASTERPIECE BALLROOM/OTHER SIDE
Lespecial: Sat., Feb. 18, 8 p.m., $22
FOX THEATRE
Kandy Land: Kandyshop: With Donny J b2b STRM, Pash and Gusted, Wed., Jan. 18, 8 p.m., $12.50-$15
GLOBE HALL
Jerry Joseph: With The Dimpker Brothers, Tue., Dec. 13, 8 p.m., $17
Feral Suits: With Motel Frunz and Calamity, Thu., Dec. 15, 8 p.m., $14
A Boy and His Kite: With Jordan Lucas, Allison Lorenzen and Lonely Choir, Fri., Dec. 16, 8 p.m., $15
Never Kenezzard: With Zingaro, Sea of Flame and Master Ferocious, Sun., Dec. 18, 4 p.m., $13
The Hinckleys: With Vashon Seed and Good Family, Thu., Dec. 29, 8 p.m., $13
Stella Nova: With Fruta Brutal, Fri., Dec. 30, 9 p.m., $12-$15
Jack Cloonan Band: With Southbound String Band and Deer Creek Sharpshooters, Sat., Dec. 31, 9 p.m., $25
GOTHIC THEATRE
RJD2: Sat., Feb. 4, 9 p.m., $29.95
Mad Caddies: With Piñata Protest, Younger Than Neil and Sorry Sweetheart, Wed., March 1, 8 p.m., $24.50-$30.50
GRIZZLY ROSE
New Year's Eve Bash: Sat., Dec. 31, 8:30 p.m., $25
LOST LAKE LOUNGE
The Anchor: With Saints of Never After, Native Blu and Exovist, Sat., Jan. 7, 9 p.m., $15
May Be Fern: With Volts Delicious and Nick Rodgers, Fri., Jan. 13, 9 p.m., $15
MARQUIS THEATER
Daisy the Great: Tue., April 18, 7 p.m., $18
MISSION BALLROOM
Riley Green: Sun., Feb. 26, 7:30 p.m., $32.50-$50
NUMBER 38
Lady Romeo: With Clay Rose, Fri., Dec. 9, 7 p.m., free
DJ A-L: Sat., Dec. 10, 5 p.m., free
Katya Grosso: With Kingdom Jasmine, Fri., Dec. 16, 6 p.m., free
Stephen Brooks Trio: Sat., Dec. 17, 6 p.m., free
DJ Hermantra: Wed., Dec. 21, 6 p.m., free
DJ Ontoneyo: Fri., Dec. 23, 6 p.m., free
OGDEN THEATRE
The Charlatans UK & RIDE: Sat., Feb. 11, 9 p.m., $35-$80
OPHELIA'S ELECTRIC SOAPBOX
BAEs in Toyland: Nice & Naughty 90s and 00s Holiday Party: Sat., Dec. 10, 9 p.m., $20-$30
Lisa Loeb: Fri., Feb. 3, 9 p.m., $25-$125
DOS (Random Rab + Lapa): Sat., Feb. 4, 9 p.m., $23-$28
RED ROCKS AMPHITHEATRE
Louis Tomlinson: Wed., June 21, 7 p.m.
Parker McCollum: With Randy Rogers Band, Thu., Aug. 10, 7:30 p.m.
SKYLARK LOUNGE
Coastless Creatives and Youth on Record present: Writer’s Round Showcase: With Julie Davis (of Bluebook), Ben Pisano (of Corsicana), Jen Korte, Roger Green and more!, Thu., Dec. 29, 8 p.m., $10-$13
bloodsports: With Fainting Dreams and Barbara, Thu., Jan. 26, 9 p.m., $10-$12
SUMMIT MUSIC HALL
Bon Entendeur: Sat., Feb. 25, 8 p.m., $25
The Wonder Years: The Hum Goes On Forever Tour: With Hot Mulligan, Sat., March 11, 6:30 p.m., $35
Barely Alive: Feel the Panic Tour: Sat., April 8, 8 p.m., $24-$26
Lacuna Coil: Tue., May 16, 6 p.m., $25
