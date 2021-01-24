Reader: Let's Make Musicians Going Back to Work an Agenda!

^ Keep Westword Free Support Us Local

When Governor Jared Polis moved all Colorado counties to Level Orange restrictions (or better) at the start of this month, the move allowed live music to return on a limited level at local venues. And many of those venues, which had moved performances online during the pandemic, are now booking bands again, under strict safety guidelines.

Music fans applauded their return with comments on the Westword Facebook post of "Here's Where Live Music Is Happening in Denver." Says Alex:



Number Thirty Eight, Globe Hall, Larimer Lounge and Lost Lake all following city guidelines and providing live tunes!



Adds Dawn:



Yes, let's make musicians going back to work an agenda! No industry got hit as hard as the music/creative industry. Imagine your livelihood relying on people paying $20 to $300 to see you do your job, only to have to resort to people paying $5 or nothing at all to watch you do your job online. It amazes me how people feel safe protesting, counterprotesting, shopping or hanging out in Wash or Cheesman parks, but freak out over musicians doing shows again!



Suggests Barb Jean:



Wow, the timing of all these openings right after Biden is elected is breathtaking! What changed about COVID?



Responds Matt:

Nothing. And I'm sure the President knows nothing about this, and wouldn't approve if he did.

Your conspiracy theory is more full of shit than the porta-pottis at Bonnaroo. Enjoy your snooze...

Adds Kale:

They all reopened when the restaurants did a couple weeks ago, and most were open since June. But they have and continue to be under severe restrictions. It's so sad watching them get crushed. We bought gift cards from some of them during Christmas to help support, because they were closed.



And then there's this from James:



Live music was never fully gone, narcs like Westword just weren't invited.



Yes, Westword did report on some underground events during the holidays that were operating counter to safety guidelines — often without the knowledge of either the talent or the audience, and to the outrage of promoters obeying the rules. The clubs listed in our recent story are all doing it legally.

Are you ready to see live music again? Which venues have you visited? Post a comment or email your thoughts to editorial@westword.com.