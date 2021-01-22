Here's Where Live Music Is Happening in Denver

Number Thirty Eight has been hosting concerts on its outdoor patio since October.

^ Keep Westword Free Support Us Local

Community

Journalism

I Support Support the independent voice of Denver and help keep the future of Westword free. Support Us

Since COVID-19 restrictions were lowered to Level Orange in early January, music venues around Denver and surrounding suburbs have started hosting live bands again, with limited capacities. Most venues have irregular hours, and all have strict safety protocols and limited capacity, so make sure to reach out to the individual venues to see how things work and to make sure there are no calendar changes. Here's where live music is happening:

Aggie Theater

204 South College Avenue, Fort Collins

Concerts are lined up from February through April at the historic downtown Fort Collins venue.

Antero Hall

9890 West Girton Drive, Lakewood

The 9,000-square-foot live-music venue is gradually bringing back shows through January, while also preparing to record and stream them in the near future. Karaoke nights on Wednesdays have returned, as well.

Appaloosa Grill

535 16th Street Mall, #110

Live music starts 8 p.m. every night of the week. Acts like Mixed Apes, Brant Williams & Many Colors and the Gabe Mervine Quartet are slated to perform in January and February.

Black Box

314 East 13th Avenue

The underground electronic-music venue brings in local talent as well as select national headliners for live shows; it has also started incorporating livestreams.

Buffalo Rose

1119 Washington Avenue, Golden

While some February concerts have been pushed back to May, there are still a few on the books.

Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom and the Other Side

2635 Welton Street

There are a number of shows lined up at both Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom and the Other Side through March and a few in April and May, including the Funk Sessions (featuring Shira Elias, Lyle Divinsky, Joey Porter, Eddie Roberts, Alvin Ford, Jr., MonoNeon, Taz and more), Rocky Mountain Grateful Dead Revue, and the Other Brothers (Allman Brothers tribute).

@Cheers

11964 Washington, Northglenn

The Northglenn rock venue hosts live music on Fridays and Saturdays and has a few tribute bands set to play in January.

Dirty Dogs Roadhouse

17999 West Colfax Avenue, Golden

The Golden biker bar has recently booked singer-songwriters Dave Frisk and Tony Rosario, who both played in January.

Fraco's Bar and Live Music

5302 South Federal Circle, Littleton

The music venue and bar, which was formerly Toad Tavern, has a few rock shows on its January calendar.

Gerard's Pool Hall

1305 26th Street

Trumpeter, keyboardist and singer Wes Watkins plays (very) limited-capacity shows from 7 to 9 p.m. on Thursdays.

Globe Hall

4483 Logan Street

The Globeville music venue and barbecue joint has many shows lined up through the end of April, including Waxcat, New Ben Franklins, Holdfast and Moon Hooch.

HQ

60 South Broadway

The venue, which recently opened in the former 3 Kings Lounge space, hosts Spellbound goth DJ nights on Sundays, Mutiny Information Cafe owners spinning vinyl the first Thursdays of the month, and karaoke nights on Wednesdays starting in February.

Herman’s Hideaway

1578 South Broadway

The long-running venue, which serves Ms. Porky's barbecue, has multi-band bills lined up for January and other shows into June.

Ironton Distillery & Crafthouse

3636 Chestnut Place

The RiNo distillery and restaurant hosts outdoor socially distanced live concerts from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday through February 27.

Jake’s Roadhouse

5980 Lamar Street, Arvada

Jake's hosts live acts on Saturday nights and on Sunday afternoons, while karaoke starts at 7 p.m. on Thursdays and Fridays.

Larimer Lounge

2721 Larimer Street

Larimer Lounge has many shows booked through March, including Stella Nova, Kavsko and Native Station. Most concerts are Thursday through Saturday nights and Sunday afternoons. Cocktail-ledge tickets for two people as well as tables for four and six people are available for concerts.

Lincoln Station

9360 Station Street, Suite 175, Lone Tree

A coffee shop and pizza place hosts live music and comedy open-mic nights.

Lost Lake

3602 East Colfax Avenue

Lost Lake, which recently reopened, has concerts booked through March, including the Honey Empire, Stone Riot and Dafna. The venue has partnered with nearby Machete Tequila + Tacos, and guests can order food directly from their phones with no delivery fee.

Mercury Cafe

2199 California Street

Gabe Gravagno leads jazz jams starting at 5:30 p.m. on Fridays, jazz pianist Sam Amable starts at 8 p.m. on Fridays, and classically trained guitarist Grisha Nisnevich plays at 3 p.m. on Sundays. An open mic for musicians starts at 9 p.m. on Saturdays.

Nocturne

1330 27th Street

The RiNo jazz venue has shows five nights a week, including January residences with the Gabriel Mervine Quartet, Annie Booth, Derek Banach and Seth Lewis.

Number Thirty Eight

3560 Chestnut Place

The new RiNo bar, restaurant and music venue has been hosting shows on its outdoor stage since October. Outdoor concerts are booked Thursdays through Sunday through the rest of January, with acts like the Milk Blossoms and Kaitlyn Williams playing two sets. Reservations via OpenTable are recommended.

Oriental Theater

4335 West 44th Avenue

While a few tribute shows slated for January are sold out already, the venue has a number of other concerts lined up for February, including Float Like a Buffalo, Reno Divorce and Kyle Moon & the Misled.

Q's Pub & Grille

10133 West Chatfield Avenue, Littleton

The Littleton bar and restaurant recently started live music again and is bringing in bands like JK4 (Jakarta four-piece band), Woodland Park and Guild of Ages. Capacity is limited to fifty people, but there is additional seating in heated outdoor areas.

Tailgate Tavern

19552 East Main Street, Parker

Tailgate hosts live music on Fridays and Saturdays on its patio stage. The spot also has patio heaters and fire-pit tables.

So Many Roads Museum and Brewery

918 West First Avenue

The Grateful Dead-centric bar hosts Hunter Graham Band on Wednesdays, Dueling Dead on Thursdays, and other acts throughout the week.

The Venue

1451 Cortez Street

While the Venue doesn't have much on tap for January, there's A Hell of a Valentine's Day Party (with music and burlesque) set for February 6, and Trapt, L.A. Guns and Pretty Boy Floyd are slated for March.

Your Mom’s House

608 East 13th Avenue

The Capitol Hill venue reopened in early January and is doing rock and electronica multi-band bills nearly every day of the week.

Do you know of a venue with live music that isn't on this list? Send us the details at editorial@westword.com.