The Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend

Global Dance and Amplitude present NGHTMRE and SVDDEN DEATH at the 1STBANK Center on Saturday, while Matoma & Two Friends headline the Mission Ballroom the same night. Also this weekend: Dweezil Zappa brings his Hot Rats Live! + Other Hot Stuff 1969 tour to the Gothic Theatre, Dashboard Confessional is at the Ogden Theatre, Dash Berlin is at Summit and the Pat McGee Band plays two nights at the Soiled Dove Underground. Here's our full list of this weekend's best concert picks:
FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 21
Yacht Rock Revue
$29.50-$75, 9 p.m., Mission Ballroom
Ekali
$25-$30 9 p.m., Ogden Theatre
Electric Guest
$21-$23, 8 p.m., Summit
ALO and Tea Leaf Green
$18.50-$20, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom
North Mississippi Allstars
$22.50-$25, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood
Snapcase
$27, 8 p.m., Oriental Theater
Satsang
$17-$20, 7:30 p.m., Bluebird Theater
Pat McGee Band (also February 22)
$30-$35, 8 p.m., Soiled Dove Underground
Kyle Emerson
$12-$14, 9 p.m., hi-dive
Stonefield
$15-$17, 9 p.m., Lost Lake
Lady Gang
Free, 9 p.m., Hard Rock Cafe
SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 22
NGHTMRE
$19-$85, 6 p.m., 1STBANK Center
Matoma & Two Friends
$26-$99, 9 p.m., Mission Ballroom
Dashboard Confessional
$35-$40, 9 p.m., Ogden Theatre
Dash Berlin
$19.75-$23.75, 8 p.m., Summit
The Glorious Sons
$25-$30, 7:30 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood
Ezra Furman
$18-$20, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater
TAUK
$22-$25, 8:30 p.m., Cervantes' Other Side
Rapsody
$20-$69, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater
Tom Paxton and the DonJuans
$31-$33, 8 p.m., Swallow Hill Music
Bud Bronson & the Good Timers
$10, 9:30 p.m., hi-dive
Gila & the Monsters
$10-$15, 7:30 p.m., The Walnut Room
SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 23
Led Zeppelin 2
$8.44-$15, 7 p.m., Summit
Dweezil Zappa
$55.50-$79.50, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood
Chastity Belt
$15-$18, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater
Colorado Blues Society 25th Anniversary Party
$20, 3 p.m., Buffalo Rose
Mark Guiliana
$18-$22, 8 p.m., Cervantes' Other Side
Vader
$20, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater
Tinsley Ellis
$22-$24, 7 p.m., Swallow Hill Music
Marafiki
$12-$15 8 p.m., Globe Hall
Looking for more to do? Visit Westword's concert calendar online. Have an event you want us to include on this list? Send the details to editorial@westword.com.
