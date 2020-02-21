 
The independent voice of Denver since 1977

Dashboard Confessional headlines the Ogden Theatre on Saturday.
Dashboard Confessional headlines the Ogden Theatre on Saturday.
Miles Chrisinger

The Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend

Westword Staff | February 21, 2020 | 5:55am
AA

Global Dance and Amplitude present NGHTMRE and SVDDEN DEATH at the 1STBANK Center on Saturday, while Matoma & Two Friends headline the Mission Ballroom the same night. Also this weekend: Dweezil Zappa brings his Hot Rats Live! + Other Hot Stuff 1969 tour to the Gothic Theatre, Dashboard Confessional is at the Ogden Theatre, Dash Berlin is at Summit and the Pat McGee Band plays two nights at the Soiled Dove Underground. Here's our full list of this weekend's best concert picks:

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 21

Yacht Rock Revue
$29.50-$75, 9 p.m., Mission Ballroom

Ekali
$25-$30 9 p.m., Ogden Theatre

Electric Guest
$21-$23, 8 p.m., Summit

ALO and Tea Leaf Green
$18.50-$20, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom

North Mississippi Allstars
$22.50-$25, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood

Snapcase
$27, 8 p.m., Oriental Theater

Satsang
$17-$20, 7:30 p.m., Bluebird Theater

Pat McGee Band (also February 22)
$30-$35, 8 p.m., Soiled Dove Underground

Kyle Emerson
$12-$14, 9 p.m., hi-dive

Stonefield
$15-$17, 9 p.m., Lost Lake

Lady Gang
Free, 9 p.m., Hard Rock Cafe

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 22

NGHTMRE
$19-$85, 6 p.m., 1STBANK Center

Matoma & Two Friends
$26-$99, 9 p.m., Mission Ballroom

Dashboard Confessional
$35-$40, 9 p.m., Ogden Theatre

Dash Berlin
$19.75-$23.75, 8 p.m., Summit

The Glorious Sons
$25-$30, 7:30 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood

Ezra Furman
$18-$20, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater

TAUK
$22-$25, 8:30 p.m., Cervantes' Other Side

Rapsody
$20-$69, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater

Tom Paxton and the DonJuans
$31-$33, 8 p.m., Swallow Hill Music

Bud Bronson & the Good Timers
$10, 9:30 p.m., hi-dive

Gila & the Monsters
$10-$15, 7:30 p.m., The Walnut Room

SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 23

Led Zeppelin 2
$8.44-$15, 7 p.m., Summit

Dweezil Zappa
$55.50-$79.50, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood

Chastity Belt
$15-$18, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater

Colorado Blues Society 25th Anniversary Party
$20, 3 p.m., Buffalo Rose

Mark Guiliana
$18-$22, 8 p.m., Cervantes' Other Side

Vader
$20, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater

Tinsley Ellis
$22-$24, 7 p.m., Swallow Hill Music

Marafiki
$12-$15 8 p.m., Globe Hall

Looking for more to do? Visit Westword's concert calendar online. Have an event you want us to include on this list? Send the details to editorial@westword.com.

