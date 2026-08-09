Review: Noah Kahan’s inevitable ascension was on display at Coors Field

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Call it Northern Attitude, but I want you to know that I knew — and worshipped — Noah Kahan before he was big. When “Stick Season” had not yet made its 2020 TikTok debut. When my DMs actually had a chance of being opened (they weren’t). When people still pronounced it “Kay-han.” When he was just the guy writing about overthinking, and life and love and grief and healing in his childhood bedroom.

Luckily, Kahan still is that guy – and on Saturday, Aug. 8, he proved it.

Kahan’s Colorado trajectory has been absurdly meteoric. In just three years, he went from playing Mission Ballroom and Dillon Amphitheater to selling out Red Rocks Amphitheatre and Fiddler’s Green’s 17,000-person lawn. Now he’s commanding Coors Field for two sold-out nights in front of 50,000 fans.

“We’ve played every venue in your city, Denver,” he told the crowd, visibly taking in the scale, “and I can’t fucking believe we sold out Coors Field.”

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Yet even as his footprint expands, Kahan’s core draw hasn’t shifted an inch. It’s still raw, unvarnished human connection. The fans are frenzied, and for good reason.

From opening with “Great American Cars” to closing with “Stick Season,” Kahan shrank the ballpark with pure entertainment and a ubiquitous sense of belonging.

Synchronized LED wristbands handed out at the entrance pulsed like fireflies across the crowd — a nod to “The Great Divide (The Last of the Bugs)” — mirroring the bug motifs pinned to shirts and woven into hair clips throughout every section.

The sweltering air was hovering around 90 degrees at showtime, but Noah wore a full denim-on-denim jacket and jeans, anyway, proving that even when it’s hot, he’s still cool. His hair pulled into his signature double braids, he delivered a 140-minute set and made full use of a multi-stage layout, stepping onto satellite stages to bring acoustic moments directly to the back sections. The shift to the B-stage delivered an emotional peak during “Haircut” (“But at least I got soul still, even if I’m in a bad place”), followed by C-stage fan favorites like “Orbiter” and “Maine.”

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While he dialed back some of the long, self-deprecating banter of previous tours, the comedic bits still delivered. Before “She Calls Me Back,” Kahan engaged in his running tour gag of stepping up to a stage payphone to answer a call from a local entity. Denver’s recipient? Vail Resorts, who he gleefully told to fuck right off. He then went into “Dial Drunk,” which featured a full-on theatrical bit with a police officer and cruiser right on stage.

The ballpark turned into one massive singalong from the opening act during Kahan’s show. Ashley Ragan for Denver Westword

For most of the show, the stage was built like a rustic New England home, anchoring Coors Field in something quiet and personal. At one point, Kahan even climbed onto the roof of that house to perform “Porch Light,” a song written from his mother’s perspective about the emotional toll his rising fame and raw honesty took on their family.

Hearing “Orange Juice” live is just as much of a religious experience now as it was back then. It remains the cornerstone of the connection he strives for. An exploration of sobriety and fractured memory, the four-minute story brings fans to a standstill. Another religious experience? Simultaneously screaming “Douche!” during “Downfall” alongside tens of thousands of strangers.

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That live magic rests entirely on his studio output, specifically his most recent release. “The Great Divide” is a poetically devastating record that borders on near perfection (even if I personally could do without “Deny, Deny, Deny” or “Paid Time Off”). What separates Kahan from his contemporaries is his narrative precision, balancing hyper-specific New England vignettes with universal catharsis.

He writes across the full human spectrum in a way that leaves room for interpretation while also hitting with pinpoint accuracy. He writes about love, family, friendship and life when they’re ongoing, and he writes about love, family, friendship and life when they’ve come to an end.

Kahan turns personal confession into a stadium-wide release through sheer lyricism — painting devotion through grief (“tattooed your initials into my right arm”), fleeing pain (“it’ll hurt half as much if you drive twice as fast”) or capturing lingering trauma (“forgive me if I jump at the rattle of your keys”). Last night, 50,000 strangers all found their exact story in those words but in 50,000 different ways.

Who we are when the lights go down

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A Noah Kahan show is for the girl in the flowy white skirt lost in the music. It’s for the guy crying without apology. It’s for the free spirits. It’s for the eldest daughter who couldn’t stay close to home. It’s for the person who was scared to start medication last week but did it anyway. It’s for the fans who only know “Stick Season” and the day-ones who’ve been here since “Young Blood”— which Denver was treated to last night as his special surprise track.

It’s for those who are in love with a person or a place or a period of time the way it’s described in a personal favorite of mine, “The View Between Villages.” It’s for anyone grieving a friendship or lost love, missing a family member or fighting for their sobriety — and for everyone who loves someone who is lost deep in those trenches. It’s a place to laugh, cry and dance all at once. And that’s exactly who we were and what we did Saturday night.

If I’m legally required to register one complaint, it comes down to pure nostalgia: I miss “Carlo’s Song.” In years past, those four minutes honoring his late high school friend were the emotional anchor of the set, and a small part of my early-fan ego wants it back. But when your sole grievance across a two-plus hour set is, “I wanted four more minutes of flowing emotions in public,” you know the artist has won.

Noah Kahan didn’t lose an ounce of his soul on the way to Coors Field. He didn’t sell out. He didn’t water down his writing style or over-produce the tour. The show sentiment is the same. He took 50,000 strangers and brought us all to therapy and back in a baseball stadium. He proved that, even at the top of the industry, he’s still just the guy who writes about overthinking and healing in his bedroom — only now, we’re all overthinking and healing alongside him.

We’re back between villages. And everything’s still.