Noah Kahan fills Coors Field with 50,000 backup singers

Noah Kahan kicked off his sold-out two-night stand at Coors Field on Saturday, Aug. 8, and the ballpark turned into one massive communal singalong from the opening act.
Annabelle Dinda opened the night with her poetic, folk-leaning songwriting, warming up the crowd before Gigi Perez took over with the aching, viral hit “Sailor Song” and other cuts from her debut album, “At the Beach, in Every Life.”
Kahan then led the stadium through a mix of “Stick Season” era staples and material from his new album, “The Great Divide,” including its chart-topping title track. With both Denver shows sold out, the first night of his Great Divide Tour in Denver emphasized that Kahan’s stadium-sized folk-pop has become one of the year’s biggest live draws.
See more photos from the show below.
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Brandon Johnson has been a freelance photographer for Denver Westword since 2018. In his role, Brandon captures and documents local events and concerts across the Denver metro area. His previous photography work includes contributing to Live Nation Colorado, 303 Magazine and Alive Coverage. While attending the University of Arkansas, he discovered his passion for photography through frequent visits to a local music venue and working for the school newspaper. www.bjohnsonxar.com