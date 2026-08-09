Noah Kahan fills Coors Field with 50,000 backup singers

A sold-out crowd showed up at Coors Field for Noah Kahan on Saturday, Aug. 8.

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Noah Kahan kicked off his sold-out two-night stand at Coors Field on Saturday, Aug. 8, and the ballpark turned into one massive communal singalong from the opening act.

Annabelle Dinda opened the night with her poetic, folk-leaning songwriting, warming up the crowd before Gigi Perez took over with the aching, viral hit “Sailor Song” and other cuts from her debut album, “At the Beach, in Every Life.”

Kahan then led the stadium through a mix of “Stick Season” era staples and material from his new album, “The Great Divide,” including its chart-topping title track. With both Denver shows sold out, the first night of his Great Divide Tour in Denver emphasized that Kahan’s stadium-sized folk-pop has become one of the year’s biggest live draws.

See more photos from the show below.

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Across his career, Kahan has amassed more than seven billion streams and over ten million global album sales. Brandon Johnson for Westword.

Kahan livestreamed that sold-out Red Rocks show, raising $190,000 for Vermont flood recovery efforts. Brandon Johnson for Westword.

Noah has earned 17 Platinum and Gold certifications to date. Brandon Johnson for Westword

His new album, “The Great Divide,” has been floated by Billboard as a potential Grammy Album of the Year contender. Brandon Johnson for Westword.

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Kahan signed a record deal with Republic Records at just 17 years old. Brandon Johnson for Westword.

Another sold-out crowd will fill Coors Field on Sunday, Aug. 9, for Kahan’s second night. Brandon Johnson for Westword.

Gigi Perez performing live at Coors Field in Denver for Noah Kahan’s The Great Divide Tour. Brandon Johnson for Westword.

Noah Kahan fans purchase artist merch outside of Coors Field. Brandon Johnson for Westword.

Noah Kahan fans with their artist merch outside of Coors Field. Brandon Johnson for Westword.