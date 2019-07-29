The Best Concerts in Denver This Week

Peter Frampton brings his farewell tour to Red Rocks Amphitheatre on Wednesday, while "Weird Al" Yankovic teams up with the Colorado Symphony at the venue on Thursday. This week's lineup also includes Reverend Peyton's Big Damn Band at Levitt Pavilion, Bad Cop/Bad Cop at Lost Lake and Frank Iero and the Future Violents at the Marquis Theater. Here's our full list of picks:
MONDAY, JULY 29
Toots & the Maytals
$31-$51, 7:30 p.m., Chautauqua Auditorium, Boulder
Frank Iero and the Future Violents
$20-$22, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater
God Save the Queens: Queer Punk Night
Free, 9 p.m., hi-dive
TUESDAY, JULY 30
Miss May I and the Word Alive
$18, 7 p.m., Oriental Theater
Ben Sparaco and the New Effect
$12-$15, 7:30 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom
Bad Cop/Bad Cop
$15-$18, 8 p.m., Lost Lake
Pinky Pinky
$12-$15, 8 p.m., Globe Hall
WEDNESDAY, JULY 31
Peter Frampton
$29.50-$350, 7:30 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison
Suzanne Vega
$30-$35, Boulder Theater, Boulder
Igor & the Red Elvises
$15-$18, 8 p.m., Lost Lake
Ellyn Rucker
$10, 6 p.m., Dazzle
A.A. Bondy
$16-$18, 9 p.m., Globe Hall
Holy Grail
$13, 9 p.m., Streets Denver
Never Forget Tony Sly
7 p.m., Old 121 Brewhouse, Lakewood
THURSDAY, AUGUST 1
"Weird Al" Yankovic with the Colorado Symphony
$49.50-$90, 6 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison
Reverend Peyton's Big Damn Band
Free/VIP $30, 6 p.m., Levitt Pavilion Denver
Subtronics
$25-$50, 9 p.m., Ogden Theatre
Everlast
$25, 8 p.m., Oriental Theater
Trapt
$18, 7 p.m., Herman's Hideaway
XYLO
$15-$18, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater
Part Time
$15-$17, 9 p.m., Larimer Lounge
Find more music events in the Westword concert calendar. Organizing a concert you'd like to be considered for this list? Send information to editorial@westword.com.
