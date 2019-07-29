 


    Herban Planet
Peter Frampton will play Denver on July 31.EXPAND
Amy Harris

The Best Concerts in Denver This Week

Westword Staff | July 29, 2019 | 6:25am
AA

Peter Frampton brings his farewell tour to Red Rocks Amphitheatre on Wednesday, while "Weird Al" Yankovic teams up with the Colorado Symphony at the venue on Thursday. This week's lineup also includes Reverend Peyton's Big Damn Band at Levitt Pavilion, Bad Cop/Bad Cop at Lost Lake and Frank Iero and the Future Violents at the Marquis Theater. Here's our full list of picks:

MONDAY, JULY 29

Toots & the Maytals
$31-$51, 7:30 p.m., Chautauqua Auditorium, Boulder

Frank Iero and the Future Violents
$20-$22, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater

God Save the Queens: Queer Punk Night
Free, 9 p.m., hi-dive

TUESDAY, JULY 30

Miss May I and the Word Alive
$18, 7 p.m., Oriental Theater

Ben Sparaco and the New Effect
$12-$15, 7:30 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom

Bad Cop/Bad Cop
$15-$18, 8 p.m., Lost Lake

Pinky Pinky
$12-$15, 8 p.m., Globe Hall

WEDNESDAY, JULY 31

Peter Frampton
$29.50-$350, 7:30 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison

Suzanne Vega
$30-$35, Boulder Theater, Boulder

Igor & the Red Elvises
$15-$18, 8 p.m., Lost Lake

Ellyn Rucker
$10, 6 p.m., Dazzle

A.A. Bondy
$16-$18, 9 p.m., Globe Hall

Holy Grail
$13, 9 p.m., Streets Denver

Never Forget Tony Sly
7 p.m., Old 121 Brewhouse, Lakewood

THURSDAY, AUGUST 1

"Weird Al" Yankovic with the Colorado Symphony
$49.50-$90, 6 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison

Reverend Peyton's Big Damn Band
Free/VIP $30, 6 p.m., Levitt Pavilion Denver

Subtronics
$25-$50, 9 p.m., Ogden Theatre

Everlast
$25, 8 p.m., Oriental Theater

Trapt
$18, 7 p.m., Herman's Hideaway

XYLO
$15-$18, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater

Part Time
$15-$17, 9 p.m., Larimer Lounge

Find more music events in the Westword concert calendar. Organizing a concert you'd like to be considered for this list? Send information to editorial@westword.com.

