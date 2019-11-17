 


Post Malone at the Pepsi Center on November 10.
Post Malone at the Pepsi Center on November 10.
Aaron Thackeray

Reader: Can We Please Return to a Pre Malone Society?

Westword Staff | November 17, 2019 | 11:16am
Post Malone's favorite restaurant is Olive Garden, Leslie Wilbur noted at the start of her review of the artist's November 10 show at the Pepsi Center. But his performances suggested that Post Malone is more Cheesecake Factory, with a lot going on through the performance.

"I came here to play y'all some shitty music and get fucked up while we do it," he told the audience after his smoke-and-laser-heavy entrance. And a good time was had by almost all.

Says Angel: 

I thought this was a great read, especially the description of all the different ages and types of people at the show. I think he has a very unique voice and I don't really give a shit what anyone says...my 44- year-old-ass had a great time.

Adds Dan: 

Cheesecake Factory seems like an apt metaphor. Enjoyable read.

Responds Clay: 

More like the McDonald's of pop music.

Notes Candice: 

But you have to be good to be that marketable and trendy. He is not.

Replies Pat: 

His $14 mil net worth at the age of 22, and playing the Pepsi Center says different.

Asks Greg: 

Can we please return to a Pre Malone society?

Concludes Robert: 

Post Malone is the new King of Music.

About that music: "Maybe it's not highbrow, but it's catchy," Wilbur writes. "And catchy hooks and simple beats are Post Malone's bread and butter; it's a basic fat-and-sugar, fat-and-salt formula. Pure Cheesecake Factory.

"His knack as an artist is in understanding that humans are predictable, and stringing together the things many of us like in a satisfying way," she adds. "While Malone comes off as earnest to an extreme, his music feels as authentic as chain-restaurant lasagna."

Still, she concludes, it speaks to people. Does it speak to you? Did you see the show? Post a comment or email your thoughts to editorial@westword.com.

