The Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend

Post Malone's Runaway Tour stops at the Pepsi Center on Sunday with Swae Lee and Tyla Yaweh, while Ray LaMontagne is at the Paramount Theatre for two nights and the Roots return to the Fillmore Auditorium. This weekend's lineup also includes two nights of Caamp at the Ogden Theatre, two nights of Perpetual Groove at Summit, and Opiuo at the Mission Ballroom. Here's our full list of this weekend's best concert picks:

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 8

Related Stories Zimbabwe's Nobuntu Spreads Peace and African History Through A Cappella

Opiuo

$24.50-$75, 8 p.m., Mission Ballroom

The Roots

$54.75-$99.75, 8 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium

Caamp (also November 9)

$25.75-$30, 9 p.m., Ogden Theatre

Perpetual Groove (also November 9)

$20-$22, 8 p.m., Summit

Skizzy Mars

$22-$25, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom

Julia Michaels

$25-$30, 9 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood

Clan of Xymox

$20-$200, 8 p.m., Oriental Theater

Houndmouth

$25-$30, 9 p.m., Bluebird Theater

Melissa Etheridge

$122-$350, 7:30 p.m., PACE Center

Janiva Magness

$22-$24, 8 p.m., Swallow Hill Music

Codename: Carter

$10, 9 p.m., hi-dive

The Nadas

$20-$25, 8 p.m., The Walnut Room

Frankie Cosmos

$15-$19, 9 p.m., Larimer Lounge

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 9

Nahko and Medicine for the People

$35-$75, 8 p.m., Mission Ballroom

Madeon

$20, 7 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium

Ray LaMontagne (also November 10)

$49.95-$125, 8 p.m., Paramount Theatre

Anders Osborne

$23-$26, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom

Tribal Seeds

$26.50-$29, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood

Dee Dee Bridgewater

$29, 7:30 p.m., Newman Center for the Performing Arts

The Spill Canvas

$18-$20, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater

Pink Hawks

$15-$30, 9 p.m., Ophelia's Electric Soapbox

From Indian Lakes

$17-$19, 9 p.m., Globe Hall

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 10

Post Malone

$53.50-$503.50, 8 p.m., Pepsi Center

Futurebirds

$20, 8 p.m., Globe Hall

Looking for more to do? Visit Westword's concert calendar online. Have an event you want us to include on this list? Send the details to editorial@westword.com.