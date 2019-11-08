The Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend

Post Malone's Runaway Tour stops at the Pepsi Center on Sunday with Swae Lee and Tyla Yaweh, while Ray LaMontagne is at the Paramount Theatre for two nights and the Roots return to the Fillmore Auditorium. This weekend's lineup also includes two nights of Caamp at the Ogden Theatre, two nights of Perpetual Groove at Summit, and Opiuo at the Mission Ballroom. Here's our full list of this weekend's best concert picks:
FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 8
Opiuo
$24.50-$75, 8 p.m., Mission Ballroom
The Roots
$54.75-$99.75, 8 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium
Caamp (also November 9)
$25.75-$30, 9 p.m., Ogden Theatre
Perpetual Groove (also November 9)
$20-$22, 8 p.m., Summit
Skizzy Mars
$22-$25, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom
Julia Michaels
$25-$30, 9 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood
Clan of Xymox
$20-$200, 8 p.m., Oriental Theater
Houndmouth
$25-$30, 9 p.m., Bluebird Theater
Melissa Etheridge
$122-$350, 7:30 p.m., PACE Center
Janiva Magness
$22-$24, 8 p.m., Swallow Hill Music
Codename: Carter
$10, 9 p.m., hi-dive
The Nadas
$20-$25, 8 p.m., The Walnut Room
Frankie Cosmos
$15-$19, 9 p.m., Larimer Lounge
SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 9
Nahko and Medicine for the People
$35-$75, 8 p.m., Mission Ballroom
Madeon
$20, 7 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium
Ray LaMontagne (also November 10)
$49.95-$125, 8 p.m., Paramount Theatre
Anders Osborne
$23-$26, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom
Tribal Seeds
$26.50-$29, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood
Dee Dee Bridgewater
$29, 7:30 p.m., Newman Center for the Performing Arts
The Spill Canvas
$18-$20, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater
Pink Hawks
$15-$30, 9 p.m., Ophelia's Electric Soapbox
From Indian Lakes
$17-$19, 9 p.m., Globe Hall
SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 10
Post Malone
$53.50-$503.50, 8 p.m., Pepsi Center
Futurebirds
$20, 8 p.m., Globe Hall
Looking for more to do? Visit Westword's concert calendar online.
