 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
    Herban Planet
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
4
Post Malone headlines Pepsi Center on Sunday.EXPAND
Post Malone headlines Pepsi Center on Sunday.
Aaron Thackeray

The Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend

Westword Staff | November 8, 2019 | 5:55am
AA

Post Malone's Runaway Tour stops at the Pepsi Center on Sunday with Swae Lee and Tyla Yaweh, while Ray LaMontagne is at the Paramount Theatre for two nights and the Roots return to the Fillmore Auditorium. This weekend's lineup also includes two nights of Caamp at the Ogden Theatre, two nights of Perpetual Groove at Summit, and Opiuo at the Mission Ballroom. Here's our full list of this weekend's best concert picks:

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 8

Related Stories

Opiuo
$24.50-$75, 8 p.m., Mission Ballroom

The Roots
$54.75-$99.75, 8 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium

Caamp (also November 9)
$25.75-$30, 9 p.m., Ogden Theatre

Perpetual Groove (also November 9)
$20-$22, 8 p.m., Summit

Skizzy Mars
$22-$25, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom

Julia Michaels
$25-$30, 9 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood

Clan of Xymox
$20-$200, 8 p.m., Oriental Theater

Houndmouth
$25-$30, 9 p.m., Bluebird Theater

Melissa Etheridge
$122-$350, 7:30 p.m., PACE Center

Janiva Magness
$22-$24, 8 p.m., Swallow Hill Music

Codename: Carter
$10, 9 p.m., hi-dive

The Nadas
$20-$25, 8 p.m., The Walnut Room

Frankie Cosmos
$15-$19, 9 p.m., Larimer Lounge

Resale Concert Tickets

Powered By
powered by Seats For Everyone SEE MORE

  • Friday, Nov. 8, 2019 / 7:00pm @ Marquis Theater - CO 2009 Larimer Street Denver CO 80202
    2009 Larimer Street, Denver CO 80202

  • Friday, Nov. 8, 2019 / 7:00pm @ Gothic Theatre 3263 S Broadway Englewood CO 80110
    3263 S Broadway, Englewood CO 80110

  • Friday, Nov. 8, 2019 / 7:00pm @ Pikes Peak Center 190 South Cascade Ave Colorado Springs CO 80903
    190 South Cascade Ave, Colorado Springs CO 80903

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 9

Nahko and Medicine for the People
$35-$75, 8 p.m., Mission Ballroom

Madeon
$20, 7 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium

Ray LaMontagne (also November 10)
$49.95-$125, 8 p.m., Paramount Theatre

Anders Osborne
$23-$26, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom

Tribal Seeds
$26.50-$29, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood

Dee Dee Bridgewater
$29, 7:30 p.m., Newman Center for the Performing Arts

The Spill Canvas
$18-$20, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater

Pink Hawks
$15-$30, 9 p.m., Ophelia's Electric Soapbox

From Indian Lakes
$17-$19, 9 p.m., Globe Hall

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 10

Post Malone
$53.50-$503.50, 8 p.m., Pepsi Center

Futurebirds
$20, 8 p.m., Globe Hall

Looking for more to do? Visit Westword's concert calendar online. Have an event you want us to include on this list? Send the details to editorial@westword.com.

Trending Music

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >