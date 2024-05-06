Red Rocks Cancels Hippo Campus Concert Because of Wind

As gusts as high as 60 miles per hour blow around Denver and a high-winds warning is in effect for the foothills through 6 a.m. tomorrow, May 7, Red Rocks Amphitheatre just announced that it is canceling tonight's Hippo Campus concert. Refunds will be available at the point of purchase.
This is the second show of the season to be canceled because of wind: Dom Dolla's April 6 show was canceled because of 100 mph wind predictions. The venue often has to battle the elements, but after a disastrous hailstorm at last year's Louis Tomlinson show sent several people to the hospital and grabbed national headlines, Red Rocks management is being more cautious.
The concert isn't the only thing the winds have impacted: Hundreds of flights at Denver International Airport were canceled this morning and southbound I-25 closed at 58th Avenue because of a downed overhead sign.
