 Red Rocks Cancels Hippo Campus Concert Because of Wind | Westword
This is the second concert at the venue this year that's been blown away by the wind.
May 6, 2024
Red Rocks will be empty tonight due to high winds. Denver Arts & Venues
As gusts as high as 60 miles per hour blow around Denver and a high-winds warning is in effect for the foothills through 6 a.m. tomorrow, May 7, Red Rocks Amphitheatre just announced that it is canceling tonight's Hippo Campus concert. Refunds will be available at the point of purchase.

This is the second show of the season to be canceled because of wind: Dom Dolla's April 6 show was canceled because of 100 mph wind predictions. The venue often has to battle the elements, but after a disastrous hailstorm at last year's Louis Tomlinson show sent several people to the hospital and grabbed national headlines, Red Rocks management is being more cautious.

The concert isn't the only thing the winds have impacted: Hundreds of flights at Denver International Airport were canceled this morning and southbound I-25 closed at 58th Avenue because of a downed overhead sign.

Find more Red Rocks concerts this season linked here.
Emily Ferguson has been the music and culture editor atWestword since November 2021. In her role, Emily writes and edits profiles of local and national musicians, previews of upcoming performances and guides to the best of Denver’s entertainment scene. Her previous work experience includes contributing to the arts sections of the Wall Street Journal, The Spectator and the Free Beacon. While attending the College of Charleston, Emily was a fire performer and worked at music festivals.
