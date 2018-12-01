Reader: What Female Voices Are You Wanting to Hear at Red Rocks?

News of Red Rocks Amphitheatre concerts slated for 2019 has been coming out early. As of November 27, the Red Rocks calendar already listed more than thirty concerts for next season. Most of them are fronted by white men, we noted, although a very diverse array of white men.

However, none of the acts announced so far are fronted by women, we pointed out in a post that received lots of comments from people of all genders.