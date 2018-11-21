Ten More Red Rocks Concerts Announced for 2019

Earlier this fall, we reported the first eight Red Rocks concerts to be announced in 2019. Ten more have been added to the calendar, and much like the first batch, there are plenty of jam bands, indie rockers, electronic acts and a couple of country artists thrown in. Hip-hop? Nope. Metal? Nope. Weird Al and the Colorado Symphony? Well, yeah…

Here are the most recent concerts scheduled at Red Rocks for 2019.



Interpol

May 1

May will open up with a night of indie rock headlined by Interpol, with support from Sunflower Beam, which performed at last year’s Westword Music Showcase, and Car Seat Headrest, fresh off a year of touring in support of its excellent album of older songs, Twin Fantasy (Mirror to Mirror). Interpol, part of the rock resurgence at the beginning of the 21st century, released Marauder in August.



Twiddle / Pigeons Playing Ping Pong and the Kitchen Dwellers

May 2

Twiddle’s music takes inspiration from indie rock, folk, reggae and bluegrass, but in the live setting, the bandmembers have sealed their reputation as deft improvisers. They'll be joined by their fellow rockers in Pigeons Playing Ping Pong and Kitchen Dwellers, providing the perfect opportunity for jam-band fans to light up, lay back, or dance to the twists and turns of the music.



Vulfpeck with Khruangbin and Cory Henry

May 9

The jam-a-thon continues with funk band Vulfpeck, which returns to Red Rocks to offer up the breezy music that dazzled fans at the venue back in April. The group spent the better part of the past two years touring in support of 2017's Mr Finish Line. Vulfpeck will be joined on the Rocks by rising acts Khruangbin and Cory Henry.



Global Dub Festival

May 18

Each year, fans of electronic music look forward to the stunning lineups that Global Dance brings to Red Rocks during the Global Dub Festival. The 2019 edition will be headlined by Adventure Club and Bear Grillz, who will be joined by Said the Sky, Riot Ten, Dirt Monkey, Kai Wachi, Kompany B2B Tynan and Yakz B2B Somnium Sound. This event is one of many reasons that Denver’s reputation as a thriving hub for electronic music just keeps getting stronger.



The Devil Makes Three

May 24

After a moving performance at Red Rocks this past spring, the rabble-rousers in The Devil Makes Three will return with their brooding alt-country songs about death, drinking and longing. They'll be joined by the Memphis-based act Lucero, which will deliver its brand of gritty country punk.



Phil Lesh and the Terrapin Family Band

May 29

Hippies and jam-band fans delight in all the different homages to the Grateful Dead that come to Red Rocks, a venue that band helped put on the map. Some are young acts inspired by their seniors, while others comprise members of the original band. That’s the case when bassist and founding member Phil Lesh plays the Rocks with his Terrapin Family Band, keeping the memory of the Dead alive.



The Avett Brothers

July 5 to 7

It’s no surprise that indie-folk crooners the Avett Brothers will be returning to Red Rocks this summer. With their most recent album, 2016’s True Sadness, beginning to age, fans are hoping the act has a new project in store, and it looks like one is coming. Just this month, the Avetts released “Roses and Sacrifice,” a bluegrass-infused song hinting at a new record slated to drop in 2019.

"Weird Al" Yankovic With the Colorado Symphony

August 1

No doubt: "Weird Al" Yankovic is widely considered to be the world’s greatest pop-music parodist. He’s been at it since the mid-’70s, and while he’s now nearing sixty, he seems younger and fresher than ever. Perhaps that’s why Denver’s own Colorado Symphony agreed to accompany him on the Strings Attached Tour. The orchestra will join him under the stars as he plays his greatest hits and shows off what's been promised to be over-the-top, hilarious stage design.



Joe Russo’s Almost Dead

August 29

Joe Russo’s Almost Dead is yet another Grateful Dead tribute band that has become a frequent flyer at the Rocks. While last year’s show was marred by a random guy sucker-punching a fan (at least for the guy who got punched), these concerts are generally peaceful and likely trippy affairs that are sure to appeal to Deadheads of all stripes.



Old Dominion

September 11

Thus far, pop-country fans don't have much fodder to choose from at Red Rocks in 2019 (other than a Luke Combs concert). But they're sure to be excited that Old Dominion is coming to town. The radio-friendly country act has been releasing hit singles and hinting at a new album in recent months, and we wouldn't be surprised if it dropped ahead of this concert.

