The Book of Rotting Christ: Black-Metal Legends Talk Three Decades of Blasphemy

We’re aiming to raise $20,000 by April 26. Your support ensures Westword can continue watching out for you and our community. No paywall. Always accessible. Daily online and weekly in print.

Sakis Tolis would be the last person to call himself a preacher, at least not in the traditional sense. But the vocalist-guitarist of Greek black-metal powerhouse Rotting Christ has come to serve a similar role.

“I look in the mirror sometimes and speak to myself before I start a tour or show, and say, ‘Why are you here?’” he says. “The reason is: because you make some people happy. I don’t know how many, but these people left the house, they paid for a ticket, they come to see us. I must give and make them happy. That’s the most important reason.”

For nearly forty years, Rotting Christ has carved its own unique path through the extreme metal realm, becoming Greece’s most prominent black metal export in the process. Of course, there has been some controversy and pushback over the years, including a well-publicized spat with Megadeth frontman and devoted Christian Dave Mustaine back in 2005, while waving such a blasphemous banner, but nothing’s deterred Rotting Christ from carrying on. And at this point, Tolis is a lifer.

“We’ve been doing this for 38 years. I’ve spent half of my life sleeping in the back of a van,” the 54-year-old who started the band with his brother, drummer Themis, in 1987. “I have sacrificed so many things in my life to do this. While I’m on stage, I must give it all because this is where I live and breathe. Any time I’m on stage, it’s a glorious time, and it’s something unique. It’s a connection with the fans.”

For the uninitiated, Rotting Christ’s liturgy is anthemic and melodic — so not as raw and harsh as its Scandinavian peers — heavy on the atmosphere and Gregorian-like chanting, almost like attending an alternative Latin Mass. Thy Mighty Contract, the group’s 1993 debut, set the blueprint, while more recent records such as Kata ton Daimona Eaytoy (2013) and Rituals (2016) further cement Rotting Christ’s place among the metal pantheon.

The Greek brothers, along with bassist Kostas “Spades” Heliotis and guitarist Kostis Foukarakis, are currently stateside promoting latest album, Pro Xristou (2024), on a stacked tour with Polish heretics Behemoth. The Godless IV trek stops at the Fillmore on Wednesday, April 22. American death-metal legends Deicide and Immolation are also on the bill.

Sakis Tolis started Rotting Christ in 1987 and hasn’t looked back since. Courtesy Season of Mist

But fret not, children of the underworld, such a show is not as doom and gloom as it may seem with such serious impiety.

advertisement advertisement

“When I’m on stage, it’s the only time I have fun in my life now,” Tolis says with a laugh. “I’m trying to find reasons why I’m still doing this. The only reason is that I’m still having fun when I’m on stage. I really enjoy every second, every moment. We play to pass out positive energy onto other people.”

He considers the audience an extension of one “big family,” and from his pulpit, it’s hard not to be romantic about metal.

“I’ve played all around the world. I’ve played more than 2,000 shows. In every corner of this planet, there are metalheads, so I try to give to everyone what I can,” he continues. “It’s a community. It’s our own community. And I still have passion for music. I still have passion for the scene. I still have passion for the art.”

In the name of the Father, Son and Rotting Christ, amen.

“When I started this, I wanted to change the world,” Tolis admits.

“I couldn’t change the world, but I changed myself, and I’ve made some people happy. I have met so many great people out here,” he concludes. “We exchanged energy, and they made me happy.”

Rotting Christ, with Behemoth, Deicide and Immolation, 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 22, the Fillmore Auditorium, 1510 North Clarkson St. Tickets are $54.