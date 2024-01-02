Shaq's DJ Set at Mission Ballroom and the Best Concerts in Denver This Week

Brass Queens kicks off the new year with a bang at Larimer Lounge on Monday, January 1, and Cherokee Social has a vinyl album release party at Lost Lake on Friday, January 5.
DJ Diesel (aka Shaquille O'Neal) and an all-star cast will be bumping bass over at Mission Ballroom on Saturday, January 6, and Daniel Donato's Cosmic Country has a two-night tour kickoff at Cervantes' on Friday, January 5, and Saturday, January 6.
Keep reading for more of the best concerts in Denver this week:
Micah Miller Quintet
Tuesday, January 2, 7 p.m.
Mercury Cafe, 2199 California Street
$10-$15
What better way to start your new year than by lounging to sounds of jazz in the Merc's Jungle Room, where Laramie, Wyoming-based composer and trumpeter Micah Miller will fill the space with original compositions and arrangements performed with his dynamic band of jazz warriors?
Bass N’ Bowl
Wednesday, January 3, 8 p.m.
100 Nickel (Chippers Lanes), 100 Nickel Street, Broomfield
Free
If visiting more music venues and expanding musical taste horizons is on your New Year's resolutions list, then come check out the Broomfield location of Chippers Lanes' hybrid bowling alley/music venues. Alternate between bowling shoes and dancing shoes while local EDM artists the Eld3r, DJ JT and Wobblewigglewoo provide the bassy backdrop for your next bowl sesh.
Wolf River Band
Thursday, January 4, 6:30 p.m.
BurnDown, 476 South Broadway
Free
Every Thursday this newer music venue with a killer rooftop patio hosts its City SunSet Series that "showcases smaller acoustic, jazz, and vibey projects" as the sun sets on the city skyline. This week will see the mighty Mississippi-based duo the Wolf River Band swooning the room with "gritty, soul-infused Southern folk."
Cherokee Social
Friday, January 5, 8 p.m.
Lost Lake Lounge, 3602 East Colfax Avenue
$15-$18
Cherokee Social is the brainchild of multi-talented Denver musician Julian Navarro, who moved to the Mile High a few years ago in order to immerse himself in the local music scene. He is now one of the most well-known Indigenous acts in the city, thanks to his incredibly infectious tunes that keep you coming back for more. He'll be celebrating a new vinyl release with local record label Unit E at Lost Lake, and fellow local badasses BRiNK, Chariots & Charioteers and Bennett Louis will help open the show.
Shaq's Bass All Stars
Friday, January 5, 7 p.m.
Mission Ballroom, 4242 Wynkoop Street
$45
Yes, you read that correctly. The one and only Shaquille O'Neal (aka DJ Diesel) is playing at one of Denver's best party venues. He's been deejaying since the late 1980s, but never took it too seriously until he attended an EDM festival and realized he missed performing in front of large crowds. Now the former NBA icon can be found spinning records instead of balls; he even released a full-length dubstep album earlier this year with Gorilla Warfare. To help round out the party, Shaq will be joined by other EDM acts Layz, So Tuff So Cute, Aimmia and Softest Hard.
Daniel Donato's Cosmic Country
Friday, January 5, and Saturday, January 6, 8 p.m.
Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom, 2637 Welton Street
$25-$29.50
Just like the band name says, Daniel Donato plays cosmic country music. It's an awesome amalgam of honky-tonk, folk-grass and Southern psychedelic rock. Donato is currently on tour promoting his new album, Reflector. Allman Brothers tribute band Trouble No More opens the show.
The Barlow
Saturday, January 6, 7 p.m.
Number Thirty Eight, 3560 Chestnut Place
Free
Every year Number Thirty Eight hosts the best rodeo parties, known as Bison Days, while the National Western Complex down the street is taken over by the annual Stock Show. The two-and-a-half-week party is a country-folk fest that highlights the best of Colorado cowboy culture, with live music, games, vendors and much more every night. The event series will officially kick off on Friday, January 5, and this second night will have live music from Denver's red-dirt outlaw country band the Barlow.
The Droptines
Sunday, January 7, 8 p.m.
Globe Hall, 4483 Logan Street
$15
Wrap up your first week of the year with some new tunes from the rising stars of Texas alt-country act the Droptines. Make sure to bring an appetite, because Globe Hall has the perfect pairing of Texas BBQ to go with those Lone Star vibes the band is bringing. Greeley's country-rock group Estin & the 86’d opens the show.
Know of shows you'd like to see on this list? Send the details to [email protected]. Looking for more to do? Visit the Westword calendar.