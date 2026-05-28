EDM and melodic metal? That’s what Signs of Tranquility is all about

Signs of Tranquility is readying to hit the road.

The Denver melodic metallers will embark on their first-ever Western run soon, with seven shows planned between Wyoming and Washington through the beginning of June.

In anticipation, the band is playing a hometown kickoff show this week on Friday, May 29, at Moe’s Original BBQ. The bill also includes local acts Heir to Nothing, Siege Perilous and Divine Demise. So come out and support in any way you can, especially since gas prices are insane right now.

“Merch has been really kicking ass these past couple of shows, so that’s helped a lot,” says drummer Justin Davis, adding that the table will be stocked up at Moe’s. Winning the battle of the bands at this year’s Colorado Motorcycle Expo is going toward expenses, too.

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The group’s longest trek to date has been a long time coming. Davis formulated the concept of Signs of Tranquility — mixing his passion for EDM and metal music into one project — back in 2012, but it wasn’t until 2019 when the first iteration took shape. A 2022 self-titled debut followed, bringing his vision to fruition. But now, with a solidified lineup of vocalist Azura Onessa, guitarist Willie Harris, and bassist Devyn Hartwig, Davis believes Signs is reaching its stride.

“We just mesh so well. I’ve dealt with a lot of personalities in my music career as a whole. The good, the bad, the ugly and then some,” he says. “This is by far the best that I’ve worked with, these wonderful people. We get down to business. I’ve worked with a lot of people throughout the years, and this right here, is solid. I love it.”

The four-piece released a pair of singles within the past year, “The Enforcer” and “Forgotten,” teasing two upcoming EPs. The first one, which the current “Consequences” tour is tied to, may very well be ready to release by the end of this year.

As a lyricist, Onessa poured herself into the latest material, pulling from personal struggles to craft a message of resilience, self-love and positivity. While it’s not a traditional concept album, the ethos is.

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“I just chose to be truthful with my life and where I was. I’ve had a lot of uphill battles and not choosing myself. I prioritized other people above myself a lot. I really lost myself along the way doing that,” she shares. “The ‘Consequences’ EP is all about the consequences of doing that and not being true to yourself. All the songs reflect that journey for me.”

As a lifelong fan of opera and self-taught vocalist, Onessa delivers the message beautifully yet powerfully.

The Denver melodic metal band is known for its EDM elements. Courtesy Terrell Stewart

“I think a lot of people find themselves in situations where they are in the wrong relationship, the wrong job, the wrong situation and just deal with it. You don’t have to. You don’t have to be miserable,” she explains. “You get one chance at life. You’re only born once as we know it. You have a real chance to live life to your fullest. You can have a good, happy life and live not just for yourself, but enjoy your friends, your family, things that you love.”

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Onessa’s powerful pipes, paired with the unique blend of EDM-infused melo metal, gives Signs of Tranquility a certain grit and grace, aside from the fact that they’re the only band in Denver doing it.

Hartwig and Harris have been playing together in the Denver group Vissia for the past six years, so the chemistry was already there when each joined Signs a couple of years ago. They quickly found a similar connection with their new bandmates.

“I can tell you right now, Justin was my sole reason of wanting to be in this band. As a bassist, you need a phenomenal drummer; you need a drummer who’s in the pocket,” Hartwig says. “He is literally the ideal drummer for a bassist.

“When it comes to Azura, I always knew that we needed a very strong vocalist, someone who’s very powerful. That really made things easy to jump in,” she adds. “Definitely a different writing style than I have been used to before. That was definitely a learning curve, but Azura and I now have this amazing chemistry on stage.”

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Harris, who has an ear for melody given his metalcore roots, echoes those sentiments.

“I always try to find melodies and get heavy when it needs it,” he says. “I’ve never really gotten to work with any EDM stuff at all, so it’s allowed me to get a little more creative with electronic and synth, which is cool. It’s easy to write with everyone. We all just clicked pretty quickly.”

Between the praise and mutual admiration, the band’s bond is evident.

“The lineup we have right now, I love you all,” Davis concludes. “You all are amazing.”

Signs of Tranquility, with Heir to Nothing, Siege Perilous and Divine Demise, 7 p.m Friday, May 29, Moe’s Original BBQ, 3295 South Broadway. Tickets are $19.