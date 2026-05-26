The Mañanas: Meet FLORA RiNo’s first artist-in-residence

The Mañanas are moving on up, literally.

The Denver psych rockers were recently named FLORA RiNo’s inaugural artist-in-residence and are now settling into their new luxury apartment complex for the summer.

“It all happened kind of fast. We had a couple months to pack up, and then we moved in May 1,” says singer-guitarist Brandon L. Unpingco.

Right now, his roommate is drummer/producer Danny Pauta, with whom he teamed up in 2019 when The Mañanas formed as a duo, but there’s also room for the other current bandmates, bassist Jessica Pulido and guitarist Eliza Newman-Golden (also of local indie act Tiny Tomboy). And the creative juices are already flowing.

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“Just the view in this spot is already so inspiring. We’re definitely super stoked to have this space,” Unpingco says. “It does feel like we’re working on stuff 24/7, so there’s definitely some inspiration that has come with moving into here, even writing new music or planning out our summer. It’s all been super nice.

“With having expenses paid, obviously, that takes a lot of stress off of us to be able to go in 100 percent with the music,” he continues.

This week is a big one for the band, as it’s debuting the music video for a new single, “Leopard Lady,” during an exclusive FLORA kickoff on Thursday, May 28. While the premiere isn’t open to the public, The Mañanas are curating monthly events in collaboration with FLORA through August, including a pool party in June, so stay tuned.

“They gave us the freedom to choose what we wanted to do,” Unpingco says.

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As part of the Flora RiNo’s residency, the band is throwing special events at the luxury apartment complex each month through August. Courtesy The Mañanas

You can catch the group at Outside Days this weekend when The Mañanas open the show Sunday, May 31, slated before headliner Cage The Elephant. They’re playing Blucifer’s First Rodeo in July, too. But wherever you catch The Mañanas, expect to hear the latest from the act’s upcoming, yet-to-be-named album, set for release in September.

“We’ve been playing the songs already live, so if anyone’s coming out to the shows, they’ll see some sneak peeks,” Unpingco says, adding that it feels good to be so busy with the band.

“It’s all been kind of unreal and happening pretty fast, so I still go through days where I’m processing the whole thing, even playing with Cage The Elephant on Sunday is huge for me because I love them, ever since I was a kid,” he continues. “It’s just crazy some things that are happening. I think we’re finding a good flow. I hope we just continue to grow as much as we can as artists and a band.”

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The progression is reflected on the third album, which includes previously shared single “Love Letter to My Honey.” Unpingco credits a more collaborative writing approach for expanding The Mañanas’ already varied sound of modern ’60s psychedelia and surf rock with Latin influences.

“The process we’ve been going with when we’ve been writing the songs has been very organic and we’re able to knock out a song in a sesh or two. It’s been super sweet,” he explains.

“We’ve definitely been experimenting with different genres. We have a song that’s way more soul. We have another song that’s a cumbia where my voice is pitched down really low,” Unpingco continues. “It’s been a nice challenge for me singing. A soul song is not something I would have typically done. I definitely try to just yell and scream my way through a lot of songs, but it’s been good practice.”

Now, the plan is to have the album recorded and ready to go by the end of the residency.

“It’s all worked out with the schedule, all positive adjustments,” Unpingco says.

The Mañanas play Outside Days, Sunday, May 31, Auraria Campus. Get tickets at the festival website.