The Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend

It's a great weekend for hip-hop at the Fillmore Auditorium, with Snoop Dogg tonight and Bone Thugs-N-Harmony headlining KS 107.5 Classic Christmas on Saturday. There are a few multi-night stands this weekend, including two nights of Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats, with the legendary Mavis Staples opening, at the Mission Ballroom; two nights of Angel Olsen at the Gothic Theatre; and three nights of Billy Strings at the Ogden Theatre. Here's our full list of this weekend's best concert picks:
FRIDAY, DECEMBER 13
Snoop Dogg
$59.75-$99.75, 7 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium
Billy Strings (also December 14 and 15)
$25.75-$30, 9 p.m., Ogden Theatre
Dirtwire
$20-$25, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom
Kai Wachi
$18-$25, 9 p.m., Bluebird Theater
Dead Floyd
$15-$18, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Other Side
Random Rab
$20-$45, 9 p.m., Ophelia's Electric Soapbox
Resale Concert Tickets
-
Sammy Johnson
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019 / 7:00pm @ Marquis Theater - CO 2009 Larimer Street Denver CO 802022009 Larimer Street, Denver CO 80202
-
Snoop Dogg
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019 / 7:00pm @ Fillmore Auditorium - Colorado 1510 Clarkson Denver CO 802181510 Clarkson, Denver CO 80218
-
Flying W Wranglers Annual Christmas Show
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019 / 7:00pm @ Stargazer's Theatre 10 S. Parkside Drive Colorado Springs CO 8091010 S. Parkside Drive, Colorado Springs CO 80910
SATURDAY, DECEMBER 14
Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats (also December 15)
$46.50-$89.50, 8 p.m., Mission Ballroom
KS 107.5 Classic Christmas: Bone Thugs-N-Harmony
$10.75-$50, 7 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium
Pink Talking Fish
$20-$22, 8 p.m., Summit
Detox Unit
$25-$30, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom
Angel Olsen (also December 15)
$35.75-$40, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood
Khemmis
$20-$25, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater
Eric Bellinger
$20, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater
King Cardinal
$8-$12, 8 p.m., hi-dive
Old Man Saxon
$20, 9 p.m., Larimer Lounge
Lee Fields & the Expressions
$25.75-$27, 9 p.m., Globe Hall
SUNDAY, DECEMBER 15
We Believe Local Journalism is Critical to the Life of a City
Engaging with our readers is essential to Westword's mission. Make a financial contribution or sign up for a newsletter, and help us keep telling Denver's stories with no paywalls.
Support Our Journalism
Phil Vassar and Lonestar
$39.50-$69.50, 8 p.m., Paramount Theatre
Plaid
$22, 9 p.m., Larimer Lounge
The Kids Are Alright
$4, 2 p.m., Goosetown Tavern
Looking for more to do? Visit Westword's concert calendar online. Have an event you want us to include on this list? Send the details to editorial@westword.com.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!