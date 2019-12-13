The Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend

It's a great weekend for hip-hop at the Fillmore Auditorium, with Snoop Dogg tonight and Bone Thugs-N-Harmony headlining KS 107.5 Classic Christmas on Saturday. There are a few multi-night stands this weekend, including two nights of Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats, with the legendary Mavis Staples opening, at the Mission Ballroom; two nights of Angel Olsen at the Gothic Theatre; and three nights of Billy Strings at the Ogden Theatre. Here's our full list of this weekend's best concert picks:

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 13



Snoop Dogg

$59.75-$99.75, 7 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium

Billy Strings (also December 14 and 15)

$25.75-$30, 9 p.m., Ogden Theatre

Dirtwire

$20-$25, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom

Kai Wachi

$18-$25, 9 p.m., Bluebird Theater

Dead Floyd

$15-$18, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Other Side

Random Rab

$20-$45, 9 p.m., Ophelia's Electric Soapbox

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 14

Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats (also December 15)

$46.50-$89.50, 8 p.m., Mission Ballroom

KS 107.5 Classic Christmas: Bone Thugs-N-Harmony

$10.75-$50, 7 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium

Pink Talking Fish

$20-$22, 8 p.m., Summit

Detox Unit

$25-$30, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom

Angel Olsen (also December 15)

$35.75-$40, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood

Khemmis

$20-$25, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater

Eric Bellinger

$20, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater

King Cardinal

$8-$12, 8 p.m., hi-dive

Old Man Saxon

$20, 9 p.m., Larimer Lounge

Lee Fields & the Expressions

$25.75-$27, 9 p.m., Globe Hall

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 15

Phil Vassar and Lonestar

$39.50-$69.50, 8 p.m., Paramount Theatre

Plaid

$22, 9 p.m., Larimer Lounge

The Kids Are Alright

$4, 2 p.m., Goosetown Tavern

