 
Support Us


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • Herban Planet
  •  
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram

The independent voice of Denver since 1977

4
Snoop Dogg headlines the Fillmore Auditorium tonight.EXPAND
Snoop Dogg headlines the Fillmore Auditorium tonight.
Brandon Johnson

The Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend

Westword Staff | December 13, 2019 | 5:55am
AA

It's a great weekend for hip-hop at the Fillmore Auditorium, with Snoop Dogg tonight and Bone Thugs-N-Harmony headlining KS 107.5 Classic Christmas on Saturday. There are a few multi-night stands this weekend, including two nights of Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats, with the legendary Mavis Staples opening, at the Mission Ballroom; two nights of Angel Olsen at the Gothic Theatre; and three nights of Billy Strings at the Ogden Theatre. Here's our full list of this weekend's best concert picks:

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 13

Snoop Dogg
$59.75-$99.75, 7 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium

Billy Strings (also December 14 and 15)
$25.75-$30, 9 p.m., Ogden Theatre

Dirtwire
$20-$25, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom

Kai Wachi
$18-$25, 9 p.m., Bluebird Theater

Dead Floyd
$15-$18, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Other Side

Random Rab
$20-$45, 9 p.m., Ophelia's Electric Soapbox

Resale Concert Tickets

Powered By
powered by Seats For Everyone SEE MORE

  • Friday, Dec. 13, 2019 / 7:00pm @ Marquis Theater - CO 2009 Larimer Street Denver CO 80202
    2009 Larimer Street, Denver CO 80202

  • Friday, Dec. 13, 2019 / 7:00pm @ Fillmore Auditorium - Colorado 1510 Clarkson Denver CO 80218
    1510 Clarkson, Denver CO 80218

  • Friday, Dec. 13, 2019 / 7:00pm @ Stargazer's Theatre 10 S. Parkside Drive Colorado Springs CO 80910
    10 S. Parkside Drive, Colorado Springs CO 80910

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 14

Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats (also December 15)
$46.50-$89.50, 8 p.m., Mission Ballroom

KS 107.5 Classic Christmas: Bone Thugs-N-Harmony
$10.75-$50, 7 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium

Pink Talking Fish
$20-$22, 8 p.m., Summit

Detox Unit
$25-$30, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom

Angel Olsen (also December 15)
$35.75-$40, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood

Khemmis
$20-$25, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater

Eric Bellinger
$20, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater

King Cardinal
$8-$12, 8 p.m., hi-dive

Old Man Saxon
$20, 9 p.m., Larimer Lounge

Lee Fields & the Expressions
$25.75-$27, 9 p.m., Globe Hall

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 15

Phil Vassar and Lonestar
$39.50-$69.50, 8 p.m., Paramount Theatre

Plaid
$22, 9 p.m., Larimer Lounge

The Kids Are Alright
$4, 2 p.m., Goosetown Tavern

Looking for more to do? Visit Westword's concert calendar online. Have an event you want us to include on this list? Send the details to editorial@westword.com.

Trending Music

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >