Readers: Banning Nazis Is a Smart Business Move for Streets of London

Streets of London's new owner has a no Nazi policy.

Streets of London's new owner, John Elliott, has said it loudly: When Nazis and Proud Boys come to his establishment, they get the boot. That's a big deal for the twenty-year-old venue that used to have a reputation as a gathering spot for racist punks.

Elliott's decision may have pissed off some in Denver, but Westword's readers were overwhelmingly happy to see the Nazis kicked to the curb.