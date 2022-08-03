Support Us

Colorado Loves Vinyl More Than Any Other State

August 3, 2022 10:02AM

Wax Trax
Wax Trax Photo by Jon Solomon
Coloradans love vinyl more than residents of any other state, according to a new study from ProVape based on google searches. The Centennial State is followed by California, Texas, New York and Nevada.

That tracks for us, considering the Mile High City is home to several longstanding record stores, such as Twist & Shout, which has been around for more than thirty years; Wax Trax, a Denver fixture for 47 years that even underwent a restoration project after the pandemic; Angelo's; and Mutiny Information Cafe.

A 14,000-square-foot vinyl pressing plant is also coming to RiNo courtesy of Vinyl Me, Please, a Denver-based record club. VMP hopes the plant will be open to the public in October; it began construction across the street from Mission Ballroom in June. Visitors will be able to take a tour and see how records are made, then shop in the gift store and enjoy their purchases over cocktails in the vinyl listening bar. The plant is also looking to implement a greener process for pressing vinyl by using recycled materials.

“It is fascinating to see how many people want to purchase vinyl records nowadays," says a ProVape spokesperson. "People tend to have a feeling of nostalgia when it comes to the pre-digital era. The new millennium brought a series of digital innovations to the musical world, which are far more convenient and appealing from a user perspective, compared to the stationary vinyl record player. However, listeners have now found a new love for vintage music, and it’s amazing that people all over the U.S. still search vinyl records online in such vast numbers.’’

We're number one!
