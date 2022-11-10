Styx, Bob Moses and Every New Denver Concert Announcement This Week

Red Rocks Amphitheatre began announcing its lineup of shows for next year, including the duo Bob Moses, which will bring the beats back to Red Rocks on Saturday, April 15. Tickets are $59.95-$99.95 and go on sale this Friday, November 11, at 10 a.m.
Here's every other new Denver concert announcement:
New Show / On Sale DatesBALL ARENA
Shania Twain: Queen Of Me Tour: Sun., May 21, 7:30 p.m., $40.95-$225.95
Paramore: Thu., July 13, 7 p.m., $40.50-$136
Thomas Rhett: Home Team Tour 23: Sat., Aug. 19, 7:30 p.m., $29.50-$129.50
THE BLACK BOX
The Black Box 6 Year Anniversary: System x Innamind Takeover: With Vivek (UK), Kursk (NZ) and Hypho (UK), Sat., Nov. 19, 9 p.m., $20
BLACK BUZZARD
Estin & the 86'd: With Elijah Petty & the Part-Times and Pie Lombardi, Thu., Nov. 17, 8 p.m., $15-$18
Bottle Rocket Science: With The Jacks and the huCKLE BEARErS, Fri., Nov. 18, 8 p.m., $15-$18
Ghost.Wav: With Justus & the Limits and Wylie Jones, Sat., Nov. 19, 8 p.m., $15-$18
Battle of the Bands!: With Black & White Motion Picture, Milquetoast & Company, Suitable Miss and Julian Fulco Perron, Sat., Nov. 26, 8 p.m., $10-$20
EMPOWER FIELD AT MILE HIGH
George Strait: Sat., June 24, 5:45 p.m., $71-$2,995
Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour: With MUNA and Gracie Abrams, Sat., July 15, 6:30 p.m.
ENIGMA BAZAAR
Swamp Dust: With Half Maxx, Fri., Nov. 18, 7 p.m., $10
Joe Sampson & John Common: With Fire Motel, Fri., Dec. 2, 7 p.m., $10
FILLMORE AUDITORIUM
Detox Unit: Fri., Dec. 16, 6:30 p.m., $44.95
Jade Cicada: Sat., Dec. 17, 6:30 p.m.
YG: The Red Cup Tour: Fri., Jan. 20, 7 p.m., $59.50-$99
First Aid Kit: Palomino Tour: With Hurray for the Riff Raff, Fri., May 19, 7 p.m., $39.75-$59.75
Placebo: Sat., May 20, 7 p.m., $37.50-$59.75
GOTHIC THEATRE
Matt Rogers: Have You Heard of Christmas?: Tue., Dec. 20, 8 p.m., $35
Viagra Boys: Mon., Feb. 27, 8 p.m., $25
Bayside: With I Am the Avalanche and KOYO, Fri., Feb. 24, 8 p.m., $29.99
Show Me The Body: Sun., March 12, 8 p.m., $26
The Acacia Strain: With Fit for an Autopsy, Full of Hell and Primitive Man, Tue., March 14, 7 p.m., $29.50
Kimbra: A Reckoning Tour: With Tei Shi, Sat., March 18, 8 p.m., $25
Colony House: With Little Image, Thu., April 6, 8 p.m., $20-$25
Caroline Rose: Tue., April 25, 8 p.m., $26
GRIZZLY ROSE
Chase Matthew: With Kidd G, Fri., Jan. 20, 8 p.m., $25
Warren Zeiders: Fri., April 21, 8 p.m., $20
HI-DIVE
Jonny Fritz: With Shawn Hess and George Cessna, Fri., Nov. 18, 8 p.m., $15-$18
Cleaner: With The Born Readies, Glueman and Fossil Blood, Sat., Nov. 19, 9 p.m., $12-$15
Oruã: With Laminate, Horse Bitch and Totem Pocket, Tue., Nov. 22, 8 p.m., $12-$15
The Violet Nines: With Neon The Bishop and Little Trips, Wed., Nov. 23, 8 p.m., $10-$12
Peer Review: With Sister System, Fri., Nov. 25, 9 p.m., $15
LARIMER LOUNGE
PK Williams & Thomas Pridgen (an annual celebration of existence): With Big Trippin and Photon, Sun., Nov. 20, 4 p.m., $22
MARQUIS THEATER
The Black Friday Showcase: Hosted by Sly Tha Deuce, Fri., Nov. 25, 7 p.m., $15
Collabratory Holiday Qoncert: With Memo Leal, Sat., Nov. 26, 7 p.m., $15
Decibel Metal & Beer Pre-Fest: Thu., Dec. 1, 7 p.m., $15
New Year's Eve With IAMX: Sat., Dec. 31, 9 p.m., $36.50
Aaron West and the Roaring Twenties: Thu., Jan. 12, 7 p.m., $23
Claire Rosinkranz: Sat., Feb. 25, 7 p.m., $22.50
The Flatliners: Thu., March 2, 7 p.m., $22.50
Chappell Roan: Wed., March 8, 7 p.m., $19
Spencer Sutherland: The In His Mania Tour: Mon., April 24, 7 p.m., $22
MISSION BALLROOM
UMI Presents: Forest in the City - Meditation Tour: Wed., Dec. 7, 7:30 p.m., $55
The Roots: With BIG K.R.I.T., Tue., Dec. 27, 8 p.m., $59.50-$149.50
Dirt Monkey: Sat., Jan. 21, 8 p.m., $29-$99
Dark Star Orchestra: Sat., Feb. 11, 8 p.m., $32.50-$55
International Anime Music Festival: With Kizuna AI Original Singerloid #kzn, HIMEHINA, GUMI, MaRiNaSu and LiLYPSE, Sun., Feb. 19, 7:30 p.m., $45.50-$99.50
Tove Lo: Dirt Femme Tour: With Slayyyter, Mon., Feb. 20, 8 p.m., $37.50-$57.50
The Movement: Always With Me Tour: With Iya Terra, The Elovaters and Artikal Sound System, Sat., Feb. 25, 8 p.m., $29.50-$59.50
Ott.: With Mark Farina, Sat., March 4, 8 p.m., $29.95-$50
keshi: Hell & Back Tour: With deb never and James Ivy, Tue., March 28, 7:30 p.m., $59.50-$99.50
OGDEN THEATRE
Jerry Harrison & Adrian Belew: Remain in Light Tour: With Cool Cool Cool, Thu., Feb. 16, 8 p.m., $42.50
SunSquabi: With The Sponges and ETHNO (2/17) with Chris Karns and Megan Hamilton (2/18), Fri., Feb. 17, 9 p.m.; Sat., Feb. 18, 9 p.m., $33.50
Jerry Cantrell: With Thunderpussy, Mon., March 27, 8:30 p.m., $49.95
ATLiens: With Jkyl & Hyde and Drinkurwater, Fri., March 31, 9 p.m., $25-$79
Unknown Mortal Orchestra: Tue., April 4, 8 p.m., $32.50-$75
Sierra Ferrell: Long Time Going Tour: Sun., April 23, 8 p.m., $28.50
OPHELIA'S ELECTRIC SOAPBOX
Siembra: A Tropical Music Dance Party: Fri., Nov. 18, 9 p.m., $10
Future Classixx: With Borahm Lee, Nelli, Hunter Roberts and Khalil Brown, Sat., Nov. 19, 9 p.m., $10
The Jauntee: Fri., Nov. 25, 9 p.m., $13-$18
Hype 90s & 2000s Dance Party: Sat., Nov. 26, 9 p.m., $24-$28
TheyCallHimAP: With DJ Squizzy Taylor, Fri., Dec. 2, 9 p.m., $30-$35
Conscious Alliance Presents: Art That Feeds: With Joel Cummins and Jason Hann, Thu., Dec. 15, 8 p.m., $25-$30
Led Zeppelin 2: Fri., Dec. 30, 9 p.m., $20-$25
Benny & Taylor's Honkytonk Express: Sat., Jan. 7, 9 p.m., $10-$20
Citizen Dan: A Steely Dan Experience: Fri., Jan. 13, 9 p.m., $25-$30
PARAMOUNT THEATRE
Girls Gotta Eat: Snack City Tour: Sat., Feb. 4, 8 p.m., $42.50-$75
An Evening with Styx: Sun., Feb. 26, 7:30 p.m., $69.95-$129.95
Sibling Rivalry Live: Thu., March 9, 8 p.m., $39.50-$104.50
Heather McMahan: The Comeback Tour: Fri., March 17, 8 p.m.; Sat., March 18, 8 p.m., $44.25-$94.25
RED ROCKS AMPHITHEATRE
Dabin: With Ray Volpe, JVNA, Grabbitz and MYRNE, Fri., March 31, 6 p.m., $39.99-$79.95
Mersiv: With Daily Bread, Sippy and Astrolizard, Thu., April 6, 5 p.m., $45-$79.95
Bob Moses & Ben Böhmer: With Layla Benitez, CRi and Andy Immerman, Sat., April 15, 6:30 p.m., $59.95-$99.95
Svdden Death: Sun., April 23, 6 p.m., $55-$85
Goth Babe: With Cautious Clay and Yoke Lore, Tue., April 25, 6 p.m., $45-$79.95
Hippo Campus: With Gus Dapperton and Charly Bliss, Tue., May 2, 6 p.m., $45-$79.95
Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit: With Angel Olsen, Wed., May 3, 7 p.m.; Thu., May 4, 7 p.m., $49.95
Dermot Kennedy: The Sonder Tour: Mon., May 15, 7:30 p.m.
Joe Russo's Almost Dead: Sat., June 3, 7:30 p.m.; Sun., June 4, 6:30 p.m., $85-$110
Brit Floyd: The World's Greatest Pink Floyd Show: Fri., June 9, 8 p.m.
Killer Queen: A Tribute to Queen: Tue., July 18, 8 p.m.
"1964" The Tribute: The #1 Beatles Show in the World: Thu., Aug. 24, 8 p.m.
Get The Led Out: A Celebration of "The Mighty Zep": Fri., Sept. 22, 7:30 p.m.
Tyler Childers: With SG Goodman and Wayne Graham, Wed., Sept. 27, 7 p.m.; Thu., Sept. 28, 7 p.m.
SUMMIT MUSIC HALL
Gimme Gimme Disco: Fri., Dec. 16, 8 p.m., $15-$25
Lil Darkie: Fri., Feb. 24, 6 p.m., $28
White Reaper: Thu., March 2, 6:30 p.m., $22.50
DVSN: Working On My Karma Tour: Tue., March 7, 7 p.m., $32.50
Elle King: A-Freakin-Men Tour: Fri., March 10, 7 p.m., $39.50
Lizzy McAlpine: Tue., April 18, 7 p.m., $29.50
Have events you want included on this list? Send the details to [email protected] Looking for more to do? Visit the Westword calendar.