SunSquabi, Noah Kahan and the Best Concerts in Denver This Week

Eddie 9V will belt the blues at Lost Lake Lounge on Thursday, February 16.
And this weekend, SunSquabi has a two-night run at the Ogden on Friday, February 17, and Saturday, February 18, while Noah Kahan sings his heart out for two nights at Mission Ballroom on Friday, February 17, and Saturday, February 18.
Cryptic Witch will celebrate the release of its debut album at Globe Hall on Sunday, February 19.
Keep reading for more of the best concerts in Denver this week:
Denver Jazz Orchestra: Love in the Key of Big Band
Monday, February 13, 6:30 p.m.
Dazzle, 1512 Curtis Street
$15-$35
What better way to start your week off than listening to a large collective of some of Denver's best jazz musicians while sipping crafted cocktails at one of the city's finest jazz establishments? This performance will see the Denver Jazz Orchestra performing love ballads in the spectacular big-band style that the group is known for.
The Gilmour Project Explores Dark Side of the Moon
Tuesday, February 14, 7:30 p.m.
Paramount Theatre, 1621 Glenarm Place
$25-$60
If Pink Floyd was one of your first loves, then devote your Valentine's Day to this project from the band's longtime guitarist and vocalist David Gilmour as he explores one of the group's most iconic albums.
Bourbon Blues & Grooves
Wednesday, February 15, 7:30 p.m.
Nissi's, 1455 Coal Creek Drive, Lafayette
Free
Whiskey Wednesday is alive and well with the Bourbon Blues & Grooves event, which takes place every week at this refreshing restaurant and music venue up north. Swing by this week to grab $1 off all whiskey drinks, and catch local blues vocalist legend Rex Peoples in action.
Eddie 9V
Thursday, February 16, 8 p.m.
Lost Lake Lounge, 3602 East Colfax Avenue
$15
Blues and soul are the main components of this Atlanta-based group, which has been touring relentlessly to bring you its special blend of roots sounds. Local Denver acts Jacob Larson and NJ Tranzit open the show on Thursday, and you can catch Eddie 9V playing at the Fox Theatre in Boulder the next day, with local blues group Dragondeer opening that night.
Coastless Creatives Presents: Midwest Midfest
Friday, February 17, 9 p.m.
HQ, 60 South Broadway
$18-$22
Local artist/music collective Coastless Creatives is back with another bangin' lineup of outstanding local musicians. Come on out to discover or revisit some of Denver's best up-and-coming indie-rock outfits, with hellocentral, Gestalt, Horse Bitch and Loser's Club all on the bill.
Love Gang
Friday, February 17, 9 p.m.
hi-dive, 7 South Broadway
$12-$15
Local heavy psych-rock group Love Gang wants you to headbang at its album-release show this week. The new LP Meanstreak is another blues-drenched installment in the band's discography that feels like a rip-roaring rowdy motorcycle ride down a dusty desert road. Local rockers Cleaner and Heated Bones open the night.
SunSquabi
Friday, February 17, and Saturday, February 18, 9 p.m.
Ogden Theatre, 935 East Colfax Avenue
$33.50
This three-piece Boulder-based funky jamtronica group knows how to bring the party, and will be doing it at two back-to-back shows this week, with a set of different openers each night. The Sponges and ETHNO open the show on night one, with Chris Karns and Megan Hamilton opening on night two.
Noah Kahan: The Stick Season Tour
Friday, February 17, and Saturday, February 18, 8 p.m.
Mission Ballroom, 4242 Wynkoop Street
$35-$75
Noah has been making music his whole life, and has finally landed a spot in the limelight with his infectious indie-folk pop hooks. Like-minded folk singer Jack Van Cleaf opens both nights.
Deva Yoder
Saturday, February 18, 8 p.m.
The Black Buzzard, 1624 Market Street
$15-$18
This Denver-based singer-songwriter is working on her second self-produced album right now, and will be promoting the second single from that LP at the Black Buzzard this week. Come check out her indie Americana-rock vibes and catch fellow local support artists John Common, Jess DeNicola and Ellsworth, as well.
Rootbeer Richie & the Reveille
Saturday, February 18, 7 p.m.
Marquis Theater, 2009 Larimer Street
$18
Good times are rolling in with this Denver supergroup, and the R&B grooves the band creates will make you want to grab another drink and sing along all through the night. Friends and fellow Mile High rock groups Flaural, Ritmo Cascabel and Gazes help create a memorable lineup for the show.
Cryptic Witch
Sunday, February 19, 8 p.m.
Globe Hall, 4483 Logan Street
$12
It's sludge-metal Sunday with these Denver doom-rock dudes, and you won't be disappointed after feeling the walls shake from the thunderous grooves the band provides. Fellow local stoner-rockers Wolf Lingo, Megatheria and Stone Disciple contribute to the already heavy album-release show.
Know of shows you'd like to see on this list? Send the details to [email protected] Looking for more to do? Visit the Westword calendar.