A beginner’s guide to Telluride Bluegrass Festival

Punch Brothers play to the San Juan Mountains. The strings quintet will be back in Telluride for this year's Bluegrass festival.

Telluride Bluegrass Festival is one the best and longest-running summer festivals in Colorado. That’s no secret. For 53 years now, the annual summer solstice shindig in the southern San Juans serves as a musical Mecca to over 10,000 fans, turning the popular mountain town into an ethereal escape for one weekend each June. This year, that’s Thurs., June 18, through Sun., June 21.

With a heavy-hitting lineup anchored by headliners Tedeschi Trucks Band, Shakey Graves, Larkin Poe and Gregory Alan Isakov, it’s sure to be another unforgettable edition, so we’re just here to help you get the most out of Bluegrass with some tips for every type of festivarian:

Come prepared

A four-day festival in the mountains requires a certain amount of preparation, from packing the proper clothes to being physically ready to go the distance.

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Wear sunscreen. Even if it’s not blaring hot or blindingly sunny, the rays are going to reach you a little faster and fiercer at 8,750 feet, so avoiding the discomfort and discoloration of an annoying sunburn makes everything more enjoyable. As of right now, the weekend forecast is shaping up to be a warm one.

Wear comfortable shoes. Anyone over a certain age knows this, but it’s worth repeating and preaching, especially for such a festival that requires a good bit of walking on top of standing and dancing for hours across several days. Happy feet, happy Bluegrass. Also, bring layers, including a rain jacket, as the weather is often unpredictable in the box canyon. There is a slight change of rain Friday, at the moment.

Hydrate. That means drink water, and lots of it, particularly if you’re indulging in whatever else and not used to doing so at elevation (the sun is a factor here, too). A good rule of thumb to follow is for every adult beverage, drink one cup of water. The one-to-one ratio will save you from getting completely wrecked and stave off a high-altitude hangover. Plus, there are water stations set up around the festival grounds, so bring your water bottle. If you catch me behind the bar this weekend, I’ll be serving up high-quality H2O, too.

Speaking of late night meanderings, there are no rideshare options in Telluride, so be conscious of the town’s public transportation and festival-operated bus schedules that travel between Telluride and down valley stops, including campgrounds. And if you’re staying in Mountain Village, the gondola is running until 2 a.m. all four nights.

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Smiles are a common occurrence at the Telluride Bluegrass Festival. Courtesy Kenzie Bruce

Bluegrass on a budget

You don’t need to break the bank to enjoy the festival. The town literally buzzes with bluegrass, so there are more than enough opportunities to take it all in without dropping too much coin, or any, in some cases.

Bluegrass officially kicks off on Wed., June 17, with two free FirstGrass shows at Sunset Plaza in Mountain Village — a short, free gondola ride from Telluride proper — where Noeline Hofmann and East Nash Grass play at 5 p.m. and 6:30 p.m., respectively.

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Elks Park, nestled near the top of Telluride’s picturesque Main Street, offers free shows all weekend, including the nationally recognized band competition. New this year are finalist performances at Mountain Village’s Heritage Plaza (different than Sunset Plaza) on Sunday, June 21, from noon to 2 p.m. The contest always produces top-tier talent, as such modern stalwarts as Greensky Bluegrass, Trout Steak Revival and the Lil Smokies have won it in recent years. Fun fact: The Chicks won the 1990 version.

After the main stage goes quiet, there are NightGrass shows each evening at a trio of local venues that are ticketed separately. Some are already sold-out, so grab ’em now.

Get outside

Other than taking in the natural beauty surrounding Town Park and checking out the other outdoor musical spots throughout town, a stroll down Main Street offers some of the best views and photo ops of Telluride. While there, peruse all the unique shops, sample the local cuisine or have a drink on one of two rooftop bars in town at the New Sheridan or Last Dollar Saloon (they fill up fast, so make it a top priority if you want to get a spot, especially before sunset).

If you’re feeling more adventurous, AllTrails is hosting two official Bluegrass hikes on Friday, June 19, and Saturday, June 20, mornings. Space is limited, so sign up asap.

Camping is as much a part of the weekend as the lineup. The campground abutting the festival grounds is a lively place to catch up with characters and musicians of every ilk before, during and after the park festivities. It is known amongst the Bluegrass festivarians that headliners often make their way into the forest to jam with the fans. Certain camps even host late-night gigs. We won’t say too much more, because discovering it all for yourself is half the fun. But however you plan to experience Bluegrass this year, go forth and have fun, for we know not all those who wander are lost.

Telluride Bluegrass Festival, Thursday, June 18, to Sunday, June 21, Telluride. Tickets are $135-$420.