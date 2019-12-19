Colorado Hardcore Holiday Party and Toy Drive Returns to Marquis Theater

Members of Denver's Burial Plot donned Santa suits for a charity show at the Marquis Theater last year. They plan to do it again on December 21.

Nothing conjures an image of the holiday season like a band named The Burial Plot.

Well, maybe if you dress its members in Santa suits.

Last year for the holidays, “We did an all-cover set of pretty well-known songs, older hardcore, metalcore staples so the crowd can get involved,” says bandmember Wes Moralez. “It was a spectacle to behold. The participation from the crowd is huge — people grabbing the mic, people climbing over each other to get on stage and sing and scream along.”

Fellow Burial Plot member Rob Denver says the band chose the odd dress and set list for a good reason: The show was part of the first Colorado Hardcore Holiday Party and Toy Drive at the Marquis Theater last year.

“It’s not just another show,” Denver says. “There’s a purpose behind it.”

After a successful first year, the holiday-themed heavy-music showcase and toy drive will return to the Marquis on December 21. The show includes Denver and Colorado Springs hardcore bands Remain and Sustain, Fox Lake, MINDZ EYE, Mouth for War, Peacemaker HC, as well as the Burial Plot.

Organizers say the 2018 show and toy drive raised about $700 for the Ronald McDonald House of Aurora. Around 173 fans bought tickets at the door and brought about $2,200 worth of toys that also went to the charity, which provides housing for families with children being treated at nearby hospitals or medical facilities. Along with the bands, attendance was well over 200 people.

“We’ve been pushing it really hard after last year’s success,” Denver says. “We are expecting an even bigger turnout.”

Colorado Hardcore Holiday Party and Toy Drive organizer Connor Fox poses with last year's toy haul. Rob Denver

The event came about after organizer Connor Fox said he noticed in August 2018 that there didn’t seem to be a holiday toy drive like in years past. He reached out to Denver and Moralez last year. It was a good time to throw a show, because in the wintertime, most of the bands would be around, and many fans were hungry for some live music.

“It was a perfect opportunity to get the scene together and do some good for the community,” Moralez says. “There was kind of a lack of that going on. In the heavy music scene, especially on the hardcore kind of things, that community is active in giving back.”

Fox says he chose the Ronald McDonald House of Aurora because of its work supporting families with sick kids.

“This is something they do year-round,” Fox says. “They aren’t just a seasonal thing. ... The holidays are going to be hard enough if you have a child going through chemotherapy or surgery. They also have other kids they have to look out for.”

All proceeds from the show are going for charity, but organizers still like the idea of getting as many toys as possible.

“We want to bring truckloads of toys,” Moralez says, “so we're encouraging people to bring toys.”

The Colorado Hardcore Holiday Party and Toy Drive happens at 7 p.m. on Saturday, December 21, at the Marquis Theater, 2009 Larimer Street. Sponsor Illegal Pete's is offering a free small chips and queso at its Colorado locations with the donation of a new unwrapped toy until December 20. Denver’s Brutal Poodle, which Moralez owns, is also offering free tickets in exchange for toy donations, also until December 20. If you really don’t want to bring a toy, here’s a link to buy a ticket. Tickets for the show are $10, or $5 with the donation of a new, unwrapped toy. Be forewarned: If you come empty-handed, organizers will call you a Grinch.