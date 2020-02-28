The Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend

Producer and DJ Dillon Francis is at the Mission Ballroom tonight, while rock trio Pepper is at the venue tomorrow night. This weekend's lineup also includes Tyga at the Fillmore Auditorium, Antibalas at Summit, Howard Jones at the Oriental Theater, and Soul Asylum at the Bluebird Theater. Here's our full list of this weekend's best concert picks:
FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 28
Dillon Francis
$60, 9 p.m., Mission Ballroom
The Funk Hunters
$22.50-$49.95, 7:30 p.m., Ogden Theatre
Monxx
$10-$19.50, 8 p.m., Summit
Electric Hot Tuna and David Bromberg Quartet (also February 29)
$45-$55, 8 p.m., Boulder Theater
Dance Party Time Machine
$20-$35, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom
MxPx
$29.50-$31.50, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood
ZOSO (also February 29)
$15-$20, 9 p.m., Bluebird Theater
Chuck Prophet
$22-$24, 8 p.m., Swallow Hill Music
Freddy Jones Band
$22-$30, 8 p.m., Soiled Dove Underground
Seratones
$13-$15, 9 p.m., Larimer Lounge
SUSTO
$20, 9 p.m., Globe Hall
SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 29
Pepper
$35-$75, 8 p.m., Mission Ballroom
Tyga
$10.75-$69.75, 6:30 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium
Ghost Light
$15-$25, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre
Antibalas
$25, 7 p.m., Summit
Phora
$28, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom
Sam Bush
$28-$32, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood
Howard Jones
$25, 8 p.m., Oriental Theater
Wayne "The Train" Hancock
$15, 6:30 p.m., Herman's Hideaway
Authority Zero
$12-$16, 8 p.m., Marquis Theater
Che Apalache
$14-$16, 8 p.m., Swallow Hill Music
JJ Grey
$36.50, 9 p.m., Ophelia's Electric Soapbox
The Corner Girls
$10, 9 p.m., hi-dive
Drakulas
$12, 9 p.m., Streets Denver
SUNDAY, MARCH 1
Soul Asylum
$28-$30, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater
Washed Out (DJ set)
$25-$30, 8:30 p.m., Ophelia's Electric Soapbox
Super Whatevr
$12-$14, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge
Cal Scruby
$13-$35, 8 p.m., Lost Lake
