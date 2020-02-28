The Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend

Producer and DJ Dillon Francis is at the Mission Ballroom tonight, while rock trio Pepper is at the venue tomorrow night. This weekend's lineup also includes Tyga at the Fillmore Auditorium, Antibalas at Summit, Howard Jones at the Oriental Theater, and Soul Asylum at the Bluebird Theater. Here's our full list of this weekend's best concert picks:

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 28

Dillon Francis

$60, 9 p.m., Mission Ballroom

The Funk Hunters

$22.50-$49.95, 7:30 p.m., Ogden Theatre

Monxx

$10-$19.50, 8 p.m., Summit

Electric Hot Tuna and David Bromberg Quartet (also February 29)

$45-$55, 8 p.m., Boulder Theater

Dance Party Time Machine

$20-$35, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom

MxPx

$29.50-$31.50, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood

ZOSO (also February 29)

$15-$20, 9 p.m., Bluebird Theater

Chuck Prophet

$22-$24, 8 p.m., Swallow Hill Music

Freddy Jones Band

$22-$30, 8 p.m., Soiled Dove Underground

Seratones

$13-$15, 9 p.m., Larimer Lounge

SUSTO

$20, 9 p.m., Globe Hall

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 29

Pepper

$35-$75, 8 p.m., Mission Ballroom

Tyga

$10.75-$69.75, 6:30 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium

Ghost Light

$15-$25, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre

Antibalas

$25, 7 p.m., Summit

Phora

$28, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom

Sam Bush

$28-$32, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood

Howard Jones

$25, 8 p.m., Oriental Theater

Wayne "The Train" Hancock

$15, 6:30 p.m., Herman's Hideaway

Authority Zero

$12-$16, 8 p.m., Marquis Theater

Che Apalache

$14-$16, 8 p.m., Swallow Hill Music

JJ Grey

$36.50, 9 p.m., Ophelia's Electric Soapbox

The Corner Girls

$10, 9 p.m., hi-dive

Drakulas

$12, 9 p.m., Streets Denver

SUNDAY, MARCH 1

Soul Asylum

$28-$30, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater

Washed Out (DJ set)

$25-$30, 8:30 p.m., Ophelia's Electric Soapbox

Super Whatevr

$12-$14, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge

Cal Scruby

$13-$35, 8 p.m., Lost Lake

