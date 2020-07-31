The Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend

MCA Denver streams a lives set from Esme Patterson tonight, while the Yawpers play two duo sets on Saturday at the Oriental Theater as part of the venue's Safe Sound Series. This weekend's lineup also includes the twenty-fourth annual Chicano Music Festival, which is streaming shows and also hosting concerts at Su Teatro Cultural & Performing Arts Center throughout the weekend, Dog City Disco at Larimer Lounge and Silver and Smoke at Globe Hall. Here's our list of this weekend's best music picks:
FRIDAY, JULY 31
MCA Denver's B-Side Music Fridays: Virtual concert ft. Esme Patterson
7 p.m., online
Chicano Music Festival: Chicano Roots Resistance Jam Session
Virtual jam session with bands and musicians from around the country, including New Mexico, California, Texas and Colorado.
6 p.m., online
Dog City Disco
$40-$80, 7:30 p.m., Larimer Lounge
Chadzilla & Small Town Graffiti (CD release)
$10, 7:30 p.m., Mercury Cafe
Lost City Live: Bluebook
$50-$200, 6:30 p.m., Lost City
No Special Occasion
MILKY.WAV, Tyler Wyatt and IAMGRÜV will spin records and improvise
5-9 p.m., online
SATURDAY, AUGUST 1
Chicano Music Festival: Summer Pachanga - Mas Cara Chicano Masquerade
With performances by Chicano Heat and Los Mocochetes
$20 (streaming) /$25 (in-house, limited to fifty people), 7 to 9 p.m., Su Teatro
The Yawpers
$20, 7:30 and 9 p.m., Oriental Theater
Drive-In Summer Concert Series - Homeslice
$30, 6 p.m., Orchard Town Center
Brian Claxton Quartet
$19, 6:30 p.m., Nocturne
Rastasaurus Plays Dead
$40-$80, 7 & 9 p.m., Larimer Lounge
Silver and Smoke
$20-$80, 7:30 & 9:30 p.m., Globe Hall
SUNDAY, AUGUST 2
Chicano Music Festival: Mariachi Sunday
With performances by Mariachi Sangre Mexicana and Mariachi Vasquez
1 p.m., $10 (streaming suggested donation)/$20 (live), Su Teatro
The Dana Landry Trio
$15-$59, 6:30 p.m., Nocturne
