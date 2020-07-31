 
The independent voice of Denver since 1977

4
The Yawpers play two duo sets on Saturday at the Oriental Theater.
Megan Holmes

The Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend

Westword Staff | July 31, 2020 | 5:58am
AA

MCA Denver streams a lives set from Esme Patterson tonight, while the Yawpers play two duo sets on Saturday at the Oriental Theater as part of the venue's Safe Sound Series. This weekend's lineup also includes the twenty-fourth annual Chicano Music Festival, which is streaming shows and also hosting concerts at Su Teatro Cultural & Performing Arts Center throughout the weekend, Dog City Disco at Larimer Lounge and Silver and Smoke at Globe Hall.  Here's our list of this weekend's best music picks:

FRIDAY, JULY 31

MCA Denver's B-Side Music Fridays: Virtual concert ft. Esme Patterson
7 p.m., online

Chicano Music Festival: Chicano Roots Resistance Jam Session
Virtual jam session with bands and musicians from around the country, including New Mexico, California, Texas and Colorado.
6 p.m., online

Dog City Disco
$40-$80, 7:30 p.m., Larimer Lounge

Chadzilla & Small Town Graffiti (CD release)
$10, 7:30 p.m., Mercury Cafe

Lost City Live: Bluebook
$50-$200, 6:30 p.m., Lost City

No Special Occasion
MILKY.WAV, Tyler Wyatt and IAMGRÜV will spin records and improvise
5-9 p.m., online

SATURDAY, AUGUST 1

Chicano Music Festival: Summer Pachanga - Mas Cara Chicano Masquerade
With performances by Chicano Heat and Los Mocochetes
$20 (streaming) /$25 (in-house, limited to fifty people), 7 to 9 p.m., Su Teatro

The Yawpers
$20, 7:30 and 9 p.m., Oriental Theater

Drive-In Summer Concert Series - Homeslice
$30, 6 p.m., Orchard Town Center

Brian Claxton Quartet
$19, 6:30 p.m., Nocturne

Rastasaurus Plays Dead
$40-$80, 7 & 9 p.m., Larimer Lounge

Silver and Smoke
$20-$80, 7:30 & 9:30 p.m., Globe Hall

SUNDAY, AUGUST 2

Chicano Music Festival: Mariachi Sunday
With performances by Mariachi Sangre Mexicana and Mariachi Vasquez
1 p.m., $10 (streaming suggested donation)/$20 (live), Su Teatro

The Dana Landry Trio
$15-$59, 6:30 p.m., Nocturne

Have an event you'd like us to consider for coverage? Send the details to editorial@westword.com.

