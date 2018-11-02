The Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend

Rapper Russ brings his I See You tour to the Pepsi Center tonight, while Lily Allen, who hasn't played in Denver in nearly a decade, headlines the Summit in support of her new album, No Shame. The Alarm, fronted by Love Hope Strength co-founder Mike Peters, plays an acoustic show at Streets of London on Saturday and an electric show at the Oriental Theater on Sunday. The weekend's lineup also includes Tank and the Bangas and Big Freedia at the Ogden Theatre, King Lil G and Rittz at Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom, and Raul Midón at Dazzle. See our full list of picks below.
FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 2
Russ
$43.95-$64.95, 9 p.m., Pepsi Center
Straight No Chaser
$39.50-$59.50, 8 p.m., Paramount Theatre
Tank and the Bangas and Big Freedia
$27.50, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre
King Lil G and Rittz
$35-$39.50, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom
Kruder & Dorfmeister
$27.50, 9 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood
Black Lips
$20-$25, 9 p.m., Bluebird Theater
Silent Planet
$15-$18, 6 p.m., Marquis Theater
Raul Midón
$15-$30, 6:30 p.m., Dazzle
SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 3
Deities & Demons Ball
$19.75-$25, 6 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium
Cherub
$26-$60, 9 p.m., Ogden Theatre
Lily Allen
$34.50-$39.50, 8 p.m., Summit
ALO and Tea Leaf Green
$20-$22, 8 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom
Poppy
$20, 9 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood
After the Burial
$20-$25, 8 p.m., Oriental Theater
Mountain Man
$23-$25, 9 p.m., Bluebird Theater
Fabian Almazan Trio
$18-$25, 7 p.m., Dazzle
The Alarm
$25, 8 p.m., Streets of London Pub
Sure Sure
$15-$17, 9:30 p.m., Globe Hall
SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 4
The Contortionist
$22-$25, 7 p.m., Summit
The Alarm
$25, 8 p.m., Oriental Theater
Wild Nothing
$25-$27, Bluebird Theater
Hate Drugs
$12, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater
Looking for more to do? Visit Westword's concert calendar online. Have an event you want us to include on this list? Send the details to editorial@westword.com.
