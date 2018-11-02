 


Tank and the Bangas are at the Ogden Theatre tonight.
Tank and the Bangas are at the Ogden Theatre tonight.
Miles Chrisinger

The Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend

Jon Solomon | November 2, 2018 | 5:55am
Rapper Russ brings his I See You tour to the Pepsi Center tonight, while Lily Allen, who hasn't played in Denver in nearly a decade, headlines the Summit in support of her new album, No Shame. The Alarm, fronted by Love Hope Strength co-founder Mike Peters, plays an acoustic show at Streets of London on Saturday and an electric show at the Oriental Theater on Sunday. The weekend's lineup also includes Tank and the Bangas and Big Freedia at the Ogden Theatre, King Lil G and Rittz at Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom, and Raul Midón at Dazzle. See our full list of picks below.

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 2

Russ
$43.95-$64.95, 9 p.m., Pepsi Center

Straight No Chaser
$39.50-$59.50, 8 p.m., Paramount Theatre

Tank and the Bangas and Big Freedia
$27.50, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre

King Lil G and Rittz
$35-$39.50, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom

Kruder & Dorfmeister
$27.50, 9 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood

Black Lips
$20-$25, 9 p.m., Bluebird Theater

Silent Planet
$15-$18, 6 p.m., Marquis Theater

Raul Midón
$15-$30, 6:30 p.m., Dazzle

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 3

Deities & Demons Ball
$19.75-$25, 6 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium

Cherub
$26-$60, 9 p.m., Ogden Theatre

Lily Allen
$34.50-$39.50, 8 p.m., Summit

ALO and Tea Leaf Green
$20-$22, 8 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom

Poppy
$20, 9 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood

After the Burial
$20-$25, 8 p.m., Oriental Theater

Mountain Man
$23-$25, 9 p.m., Bluebird Theater

Fabian Almazan Trio
$18-$25, 7 p.m., Dazzle

The Alarm
$25, 8 p.m., Streets of London Pub

Sure Sure
$15-$17, 9:30 p.m., Globe Hall

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 4

The Contortionist
$22-$25, 7 p.m., Summit

The Alarm
$25, 8 p.m., Oriental Theater

Wild Nothing
$25-$27, Bluebird Theater

Hate Drugs
$12, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater


Looking for more to do? Visit Westword's concert calendar online. Have an event you want us to include on this list? Send the details to editorial@westword.com.

 
Jon Solomon writes about music and nightlife for Westword, where he's been the Clubs Editor since 2006.

